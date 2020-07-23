Moody's confirms the rating of Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme

Paris, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the rating of Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme ("FCT GIAC OLT"):

....EUR 10,000,000.00 (current outstanding balance EUR 2,536,467.70) Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes, confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on April 10, 2020, Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade.

FCT GIAC OLT is a collateralised loan obligations ("CLO") backed by a portfolio of bonds issued by French small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") and mid-cap corporates. FCT GIAC OLT was issued in July 2012 and the portfolio is now in its amortization phase.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action concludes the rating review on Obligation Prioritaires P2 Note initiated on April 10, 2020, as a result of the uncertainty around the payment receipts from the underlying assets caused by the credit deterioration stemming from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. A payment moratorium, which was approved by the noteholders, was granted automatically by the servicer upon request of the borrowers for the April 2020 quarterly principal amortisation. Moody's understands that following a second noteholders resolution, the principal repayment moratorium has been extended to the next payment date in July 2020. Borrowers can only benefit from the moratorium provided they keep paying the interest & fees amounts. In addition, in April, only some but not all borrowers requested the moratorium and this number is not expected to vary significantly for the July 2020 payment date. As a result, in spite of the moratorium, Moody's expects the level of available proceeds to be sufficient to allow the Issuer to meet its payment obligations in respect of Obligations Prioritaires P2 Notes.

In FCT GIAC OLT, the obligors of the underlying bonds are not rated by Moody's. Their credit quality is assessed using the Ellipro score produced by Ellisphere. A mapping was used to convert the Ellipro Scores into Moody's rating factors.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in economic activity in France in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the rating on the Notes, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the end of the postponement of principal payments, which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant impact on the Notes' rating. A fast amortisation would usually benefit the rating of the Notes beginning with the Notes having the highest prepayment priority.

Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the servicer's decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations would have a positive impact on the Notes' rating.

Lack of portfolio granularity: The performance of the portfolio depends to a large extent on the credit conditions of a few large obligors with low non-investment-grade ratings, especially when they default.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

