Moody's confirms the rating on the Series A PTCs issued by India Standard Loan Trust XLVIII

Singapore, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the rating of the Series A Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) issued by India Standard Loan Trust XLVIII.

Today's rating action concludes the review of Series A PTCs which was placed on review for downgrade on April 1, 2020. The April review for downgrade was driven by the increased risk of loan performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late March.

India Standard Loan Trust XLVIII is backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle loans and micro, small and medium enterprise loans originated and serviced by AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AUSFB) in India.

The complete list of affected rating is as follows:

Issuer: India Standard Loan Trust XLVIII

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on April 1, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by the amendment to the scheduled PTC principal payment and the high level of available credit enhancement for PTCs. Both have strengthened the liquidity position of the PTCs against reduced loan collections.

After the investor payout in May 2020, the available credit enhancement is 62.9% of the outstanding PTCs.

Under the amended terms of the PTCs, no timely principal is due on the PTCs for the payout dates falling in May to September 2020. Interest on the PTCs is still due on a timely basis at all times. If collections are insufficient to meet the monthly interest payment, the trustee will draw on the first and second credit facilities to cover any shortfalls. Loan principal collections received will be distributed on a pass-through basis to pay down the PTCs principal, and credit facilities cannot be used to cover principal payment.

Starting from the payout date in October 2020, the PTCs will revert to paying timely interest and timely principal. The final maturity of the PTCs has been extended to match the extended repayment schedule of the underlying loans in accordance with RBI's six-month loan moratorium.

With majority of the loans in the portfolio under moratorium, the collections during April and May were low at around 40% when compared to the pre-covid collection levels. The updated transaction structure is more resilient to cash flow disruptions caused by reduced collections linked to the remaining lockdown restrictions and ongoing loan payment moratorium in India. The PTCs now have enough liquidity to cover over 9 months in interest payments assuming no collections over that period.

This rating action has also taken into consideration the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying commercial vehicle auto loans and micro, small and medium enterprise loans because of the expected contraction in Indian economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. We have assumed an expected loss of 7.4% for the securitized pool based on pre-moratorium 90+ day delinquency rate. We have also considered stress scenarios with a 50% and 100% increase in expected losses to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance. Series A PTCs did not show any rating sensitivity in these stress scenarios.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of the commercial vehicle loans and micro, small and medium enterprise loans.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We also note that the cash collateral has been moved to a bank account in the name of the securitization trust. The trustee will be able to draw on it in a timely manner if the securitization trust account is insufficiently funded to cover the required payments on the PTCs.

Prior to the change in cash collateral ownership, the bank account holding the cash collateral was in the name of the sponsor. Even though the cash collateral was held in trust for the benefit of the trustee and the lien over the bank account was in favor of the trustee, in the event of a bankruptcy of the sponsor, the ability of the trustee to draw on the cash collateral in a timely fashion could have been hindered by the administrator's verification process to ensure the cash collateral belongs to the transaction trustee.

The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845, and "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the rating includes an improvement in credit quality of the sponsor, and a build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating includes a deterioration in credit quality of the sponsor, a substantial deterioration in loan performance, and sustained low collections post loan moratorium.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dipanshu Rustagi

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Marie Lam

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

