Moody's confirms the ratings of Class 1M-2 and 2M-2 from CAS 2014-C04

Approximately $ 514,299,684 of asset backed securities affected

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of Class 1M-2 and Class 2M-2 from CAS 2014-C04 credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS issued by Fannie Mae, previously placed on review for possible downgrade. The two bonds were placed on review on 9 April 2020 due to a lack of clarification on whether delinquencies caused by loans impacted by COVID-19 would qualify for "casualty event" treatment.

Rating actions:

Issuer: Connecticut Avenue Securities, Series 2014-C04

Cl. 1M-2, Confirmed at Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. 2M-2, Confirmed at Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 9, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL424314 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the CUSIP identifiers and the associated underlying collateral losses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects updated guidance on the treatment of coronavirus impacted mortgage loans in certain Fannie Mae fixed severity CRT transactions. The two bonds in today's rating action were previously placed on review due to a lack of clarification on whether delinquencies caused by loans impacted by COVID-19 would qualify for "casualty event" treatment. In general, loans that are granted forbearance are treated as delinquent for purposes of fixed-severity CRT transactions and the deal will pass losses to investors when affected loans become 180 days delinquent. In CAS 2014-C04, a 180 day delinquent loan that is in forbearance due to a "casualty event" would become a reversed credit event obligation and reverse prior deal losses if the loan becomes current (including due to modification) at the end of the forbearance period or up to three months afterwards. On 1 May 2020, Fannie Mae issued explicit guidance that a reference obligation that is in a forbearance period due to COVID-19 would qualify for casualty event treatment for CAS securities issued in this transaction[1].

In our analysis, we considered an increase in our portfolio baseline loss and Aaa stress loss by 20% amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance. In light of a slowdown in US economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the increase in expected losses reflects a higher likelihood of borrowers becoming seriously delinquent on their mortgage loans in spite of current relief programs.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Specifically, for US RMBS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. The softening of the housing market will reduce recoveries on defaulted loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs such as forbearance, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was " Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of CAS transactions continue to remain highly dependent on Fannie Mae's servicing guide. Any change resulting from policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

