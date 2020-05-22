Moody's confirms the ratings of Mangaung, stable outlook

Johannesburg, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today confirmed the Metropolitan Municipality of Mangaung's (Mangaung) long-term global scale issuer rating of Caa1 and its long-term national scale rating of B2.za and assigned a stable outlook. The short-term global scale issuer rating of NP and short-term national scale rating of NP.za were affirmed. Today's action concludes the review initiated on 28 January 2020 for the acute liquidity pressure for the metro.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The decision to confirm Mangaung's ratings follows the implementation of new measures to address the liquidity crisis. Despite the lack of visibility on a formal multi-year financial recovery plan the administration team appointed in January 2020 has taken some steps to redress the metro's operating performance and liquidity. The administrator has implemented various cost containment measures and made inroads to strengthen revenue collection, specifically from other government departments.

These measures helped ease pressure on Mangaung's liquidity and enabled the metro to repay its debt service arrears of ZAR51.9 million due in December 2019. The metro also honoured its debt service payment of ZAR 41 million that was due in April 2020 and setup a sinking fund to help ensure the timely repayment of outstanding debt. Such positive developments are balanced with Moody´s assessment that Mangaung's overall fiscal position and liquidity profile will however remain materially constrained given South Africa´s severe economic contraction (-6.5% in 2020) amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of constrained liquidity and the absence of a recovery plan which is yet to be finalised, risks remain elevated over the metro's ability to meet its obligations.

Mangaung's Caa1 rating is based on a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of caa2 as well as Moody's assessment of a low level of extraordinary support coming from the Government of South Africa (Ba1 negative).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Mangaung's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the initial efforts to redress Mangaung´s weak fiscal standing will continue, further reducing the risk of a subsequent default. The stable outlook also reflects the measures taken to ensure timely payment of debt service payments as they come due.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile. Its main exposures relate to water shortages. Drought is the most frequent environmental constrain that directly affects the city's revenue.

Social considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile. The municipality faces growing demographic-related infrastructure spending pressures; and faces high unemployment and income inequality rates which increases risks of social unrest. We also view the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the impact on public health and safety. For Mangaung, the expected national economic contraction and increase in unemployment will constrain the municipality's revenue collection and liquidity.

Governance considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile. The municipality's governance and management is weaker than that of its peers, which has resulted in some of the financial challenges the metro is facing and ultimately being placed under administration. The administration team has implemented some measures to contain costs, strengthen revenue collections and to facilitate debt service payment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings in the event that the measures implemented by the administrator results in a sustained improvement in the metro's liquidity position and operating performance. Moody's would consider downgrading Mangaung's ratings if the metro's liquidity profile deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

Mauro Crisafulli, Associate Managing Director

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

