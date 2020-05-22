Moody's confirms the ratings of Mangaung, stable outlook

Johannesburg, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today confirmed the Metropolitan Municipality
of Mangaung's (Mangaung) long-term global scale issuer rating of
Caa1 and its long-term national scale rating of B2.za and
assigned a stable outlook. The short-term global scale issuer
rating of NP and short-term national scale rating of NP.za
were affirmed. Today's action concludes the review initiated
on 28 January 2020 for the acute liquidity pressure for the metro.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS
The decision to confirm Mangaung's ratings follows the implementation
of new measures to address the liquidity crisis. Despite the lack
of visibility on a formal multi-year financial recovery plan the
administration team appointed in January 2020 has taken some steps to
redress the metro's operating performance and liquidity.
The administrator has implemented various cost containment measures and
made inroads to strengthen revenue collection, specifically from
other government departments.
These measures helped ease pressure on Mangaung's liquidity and
enabled the metro to repay its debt service arrears of ZAR51.9
million due in December 2019. The metro also honoured its debt
service payment of ZAR 41 million that was due in April 2020 and setup
a sinking fund to help ensure the timely repayment of outstanding debt.
Such positive developments are balanced with Moody´s assessment
that Mangaung's overall fiscal position and liquidity profile will
however remain materially constrained given South Africa´s severe
economic contraction (-6.5% in 2020) amidst the ongoing
Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of constrained liquidity and
the absence of a recovery plan which is yet to be finalised, risks
remain elevated over the metro's ability to meet its obligations.
Mangaung's Caa1 rating is based on a baseline credit assessment (BCA)
of caa2 as well as Moody's assessment of a low level of extraordinary
support coming from the Government of South Africa (Ba1 negative).
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Mangaung's ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that the initial efforts to redress Mangaung´s weak
fiscal standing will continue, further reducing the risk of a subsequent
default. The stable outlook also reflects the measures taken to
ensure timely payment of debt service payments as they come due.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile.
Its main exposures relate to water shortages. Drought is the most
frequent environmental constrain that directly affects the city's revenue.
Social considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile.
The municipality faces growing demographic-related infrastructure
spending pressures; and faces high unemployment and income inequality
rates which increases risks of social unrest. We also view the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the impact on public health and safety. For Mangaung, the
expected national economic contraction and increase in unemployment will
constrain the municipality's revenue collection and liquidity.
Governance considerations are material to Mangaung's credit profile.
The municipality's governance and management is weaker than that of its
peers, which has resulted in some of the financial challenges the
metro is facing and ultimately being placed under administration.
The administration team has implemented some measures to contain costs,
strengthen revenue collections and to facilitate debt service payment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings in the event that the measures
implemented by the administrator results in a sustained improvement in
the metro's liquidity position and operating performance. Moody's
would consider downgrading Mangaung's ratings if the metro's liquidity
profile deteriorates further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
