Moody's confirms the ratings of Serie A and Serie B in FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES SANTANDER 15

Moody's also affirms the rating of Serie C
Madrid, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed
the ratings on the following notes issued by FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES
SANTANDER 15:
....EUR 2400M Serie A Notes, Confirmed
at A2 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 600M Serie B Notes, Confirmed
at Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
Moody's has also affirmed the rating on the following notes:
....EUR 150M Serie C Notes, Affirmed
Ca (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
Ca (sf)
The transaction is a 2-year revolving cash securitisation of standard
loans and credit lines granted by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain)
("Santander", Long Term Deposit Rating: A2, Stable Not
on Watch /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1 Not on Watch) mainly
to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed
individuals, as well as corporates, located in Spain.
The transaction closed last December 2019.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action concludes the rating review on the Serie A and B
initiated on 20 April 2020 as a result of the uncertainty around the possible
further deterioration of the portfolio during the revolving period due
to the current macroeconomic environment, "Moody's puts
the ratings on Serie A and Serie B in FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES SANTANDER
15 on review for possible downgrade", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_422483.
Moody's considers that current credit enhancement (CE) below outstanding
notes is sufficient to maintain outstanding ratings. Serie A CE
stands at 25% while in the case of Serie B stands at 5%.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in Spanish economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Exposure to Counterparties:
Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using
the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of
the Notes is not constrained by these risks.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure;
(3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties;
and (4) reduction in sovereign risk. However, the current
definition of eligible investments would limit further upgrades.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse
than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available
credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the
transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Angel Jimenez
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mehdi Ababou
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454