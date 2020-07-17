Moody's confirms the ratings of Serie A and Serie B in FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES SANTANDER 15

Moody's also affirms the rating of Serie C

Madrid, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES SANTANDER 15:

....EUR 2400M Serie A Notes, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 600M Serie B Notes, Confirmed at Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Moody's has also affirmed the rating on the following notes:

....EUR 150M Serie C Notes, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Dec 10, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ca (sf)

The transaction is a 2-year revolving cash securitisation of standard loans and credit lines granted by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) ("Santander", Long Term Deposit Rating: A2, Stable Not on Watch /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1 Not on Watch) mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals, as well as corporates, located in Spain. The transaction closed last December 2019.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action concludes the rating review on the Serie A and B initiated on 20 April 2020 as a result of the uncertainty around the possible further deterioration of the portfolio during the revolving period due to the current macroeconomic environment, "Moody's puts the ratings on Serie A and Serie B in FONDO DE TITULIZACION PYMES SANTANDER 15 on review for possible downgrade", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_422483.

Moody's considers that current credit enhancement (CE) below outstanding notes is sufficient to maintain outstanding ratings. Serie A CE stands at 25% while in the case of Serie B stands at 5%.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in Spanish economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Exposure to Counterparties:

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1177587. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) reduction in sovereign risk. However, the current definition of eligible investments would limit further upgrades.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

