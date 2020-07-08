Moody's confirms the ratings of YRC Worldwide, CFR at Caa1, senior secured at B1; outlook stable

New York, July 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of truck carrier YRC Worldwide Inc. ("YRC")
following YRC's announcement that the United States Department of
Treasury intends to provide a $700 million loan to YRC under authorization
of the CARES Act. The ratings include the Caa1 corporate family
rating ("CFR"), the Caa1-PD probability of default
rating and the B1 senior secured rating. The speculative grade
liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-3, from SGL-4.
The ratings outlook is stable.
The confirmation of YRC's ratings balances the additional liquidity
provided by the $700 million CARES Act loan and related amendments
to the company's existing revolving credit facility and term loan,
and the need to increase its earnings and cash flows sufficiently to service
the increase in the company's debt.
This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31,
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 CFR considers the company's position as one of the largest
less-than-truckload truck carriers in North America,
thin operating margins and substantial debt balance, in part due
to Moody's adjustments related to underfunded pension obligations.
With a fleet of more than 14,000 tractors and a nationwide footprint
comprising more than 350 terminals, YRC offers longer-haul
shipments as well as regional, next-day and time-sensitive
services. The $400 million of CARES Act funding earmarked
for capital investments will expedite the replacement of aging tractors
and trailers, yielding considerable cost savings through better
fuel economy and lower maintenance and repair expenses. Earnings
growth is also likely supported by the greater operational flexibility
under last year's labor contract with the International Brotherhood
of Teamsters and the company's ongoing network optimization strategy.
Nonetheless, YRC's operating margins are typically very modest
-- between 2.5% and 5% on a Moody's adjusted
basis - despite prior initiatives to increase the company's
profitability.
Calculated after Moody's standard adjustments, total debt
will increase by approximately 25% once all of the available funds
under the CARES Act loan are borrowed. Consequently, Moody's
expects that debt/EBITDA will be elevated in the near-term,
before reverting to approximately 7 times in 2021.
YRC's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3), despite the very
limited availability under the company's $450 million asset-based
revolving credit facility. Moody's estimates that the $300
million tranche A of the CARES Act loan will be ample to cover deferred
employee healthcare and pension costs and other contractual obligations,
while the $400 million tranche B for investments in tractors and
trailers could help to sustain a greater cash balance over the next 12
to 18 months. Following the extension of the maturity of the revolving
credit facility until January 2024, there are no material debt maturities
until December 2022, when approximately $70 million of obligations
under the Contribution Deferral Agreement with certain multiemployer pension
plans are due. YRC also obtained a waiver for the minimum EBITDA
covenant of the $600 million term loan until December 31,
2021, at which time the covenant will be reinstated but at a level
that Moody's believes YRC is unlikely to breach.
The B1 senior secured rating reflects the relative priority of the secured
debt claim of the term loan and the high proportion of unsecured liabilities
in YRC's debt structure, which includes a large estimated liability
for defined benefit and multi-employer pension plans, using
Moody's methodology for calculating such liability.
The stable outlook is predicated on Moody's expectation that YRC
will be able to increase its earnings in the next 12 to 18 months such
that (adjusted) debt/EBITDA will trend towards 7 times, provided
that the recovery in the US economy takes hold.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves (adjusted) operating
margins to levels that enable the company to undertake a capital spending
program of at least 5% of revenues, calculated on a Moody's
adjusted basis. Other considerations include debt/EBITDA of less
than 6 times, (FFO+interest)/interest of more than 2 times,
the ability to maintain adequate headroom under financial covenants and
maintaining ample cash.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that (adjusted) operating
margins remain below 2.5% for a prolonged period or that
the company's cash balance diminishes to below $75 million.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to
remain in excess of 7 times or that (FFO+interest)/interest is less
than 1.5 times on a sustained basis.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: YRC Worldwide Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Confirmed
at B1 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: YRC Worldwide Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
YRC Worldwide Inc. is a provider of over-the-road
transportation services and has one of the largest less-than-truckload
("LTL") transportation networks in North America. The company offers
longer-haul LTL shipments as well as regional, next-day
and time-sensitive services, with a total fleet of approximately
14,100 owned and leased tractors. Revenues in the last 12
months ended March 31, 2020 were $4.8 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rene Lipsch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
