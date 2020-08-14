Moody's confirms the ratings on 62.2m of CLO notes of Goldentree Loan Management EUR CLO 2 Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on 307.2m of notes
London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by Goldentree Loan Management EUR CLO 2 Designated
Activity Company:
....EUR 28,000,000 Class D Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 24,300,000 Class E Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at Ba2
(sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 9,900,000 Class F Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at B2
(sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR 2,000,000 Class X Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Dec 21, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 240,000,000 Class A Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Dec 21, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 10,500,000 Class B-1-A
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Dec 21, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 12,000,000 Class B-1-B
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Dec 21, 2018 Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 15,000,000 Class B-2
Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Dec 21, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 15,700,000 Class C-1-A
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed
A2 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
....EUR 12,000,000 Class C-1-B
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed
A2 (sf); previously on Dec 21, 2018 Assigned A2 (sf)
Goldentree Loan Management EUR CLO 2 Designated Activity Company,
issued in December 2018, is a collateralised loan obligation (CLO)
backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured European
loans. The portfolio is managed by GoldenTree Loan Management,
LP. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in July
2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action concludes the rating review on the Class D, E and
F notes announced on 20 April 2020, "Moody's places ratings
on 117 securities from 39 European CLOs on review for downgrade",
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_422563.
The credit quality of the portfolio has deteriorated as reflected in the
increase in the weighted average rating factor (WARF) and an increase
in the proportion of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower.
According to the trustee report dated July 2020 [1], the WARF
was 3487, compared with 2998 in the Feb 2020 [2] report.
Securities with ratings of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately
7.2% of the underlying portfolio, versus 3%
in Feb 2020.
The over-collateralisation ratios of the rated notes have deteriorated
since February 2020. According to the trustee report dated July
2020 [3], the Class A/B, Class C, Class D and Class
E OC ratios are reported at 140.19%, 127.46%,
116.75% and 108.82% compared to February 2020
[4] levels of 144.08%, 131.00%,
119.99% and 111.84%, respectively.
Moody's notes none of the OC tests are in breach and the transaction
remains in compliance with the following collateral quality tests:
Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR), Weighted
Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL).
Despite the credit quality deterioration stemming from the coronavirus
outbreak, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on the
notes continue to be consistent with the current ratings after taking
into account the CLO's latest portfolio, its relevant structural
features and its actual over-collateralisation levels. Consequently,
Moody's has confirmed the ratings on the Classes D, E and
F notes and affirmed the ratings on the Classes X, A, B-1-A,
B-1-B, B-2, C-1-A,
and C-1-B notes.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having
a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 390.0 million,
defaults of EUR 8.0 million, a weighted average default probability
of 29.1% (consistent with a WARF of 3484 over a weighted
average life of 5.98 years), a weighted average recovery
rate upon default of 45.72% for a Aaa liability target rating,
a diversity score of 47 and a weighted average spread of 3.61%.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in global economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or
negatively by: (1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour;
and (2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by
different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive
to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which
could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest
in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate
in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings
of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive
or negative depending on the notes' seniority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have
defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations
would have a positive impact on the notes' ratings.
• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest,
the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against
the covenant levels.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1], [3] Trustee report 6-July-2020
[2], [4] Trustee report 18-February-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Selina Wong
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Raja Iyer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
