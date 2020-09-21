Moody's confirms the ratings on EUR 57.4m CLO notes of Harvest CLO XXI DAC

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 312.4m of notes

London, 21 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by Harvest CLO XXI DAC:

....EUR 23,600,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 24,400,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 9,400,000 Class F Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....EUR 210,000,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 30,000,000 Class A-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 38,400,000 Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 6,000,000 Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 28,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Mar 22, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Harvest CLO XXI DAC, issued in March 2019, is a collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured European loans. The portfolio is managed by Investcorp Credit Management EU Limited. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in October 2023.

Today's action concludes the rating review on the Class D, E and F notes initiated on 03 June 2020 ("Moody's places ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating confirmations on the Class D, E and F notes and rating affirmations on the Class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2 and C notes reflect the expected losses of the notes continuing to remain consistent with their current ratings despite the risks posed by credit deterioration, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's analysed the CLO's latest portfolio and took into account the recent trading activities as well as the full set of structural features.

Since the coronavirus outbreak widened in March, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralising the CLO.

The deterioration in credit quality of the portfolio is reflected in an increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF) and of the proportion of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower. According to the trustee report dated July 2020, the WARF was 3174[1], compared to value of 2914[2] in February 2020. Securities with ratings of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying portfolio. In addition the over-collateralisation (OC) levels have weakened across the capital structure. According to the trustee report of July 2020 the Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E and Class F OC ratios are reported at 139.88%[1], 127.34%[1], 118.40%[1], 110.38%[1] and 107.58%[1] compared to February 2020 levels of 140.68%[2], 128.07%[2], 119.07%[2], 111.01%[2], 108.19%[2] respectively. Moody's notes that none of the OC tests are currently in breach and the transaction remains in compliance with the following collateral quality tests: Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR), Weighted Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL).

The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 397.8 million, a weighted average default probability of 27.0% (consistent with a WARF of 3215 over a weighted average life of 6.11 years), a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 45.6% for a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity score of 52 and a weighted average spread of 3.72%.

The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors. Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability it is analysing.

Moody's notes that the August 2020 trustee report was published at the time it was completing its analysis of the July 2020 data. Key portfolio metrics such as WARF, diversity score, weighted average spread and life, and OC ratios exhibit little or no change between these dates.

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others some improvement in WARF as the global economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively by (1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour; (2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities; and (3) the additional expected loss associated with hedging agreements in this transaction which may also impact the ratings negatively.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following

• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes' seniority.

• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest, the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against the covenant levels. However, as part of the base case, Moody's considered spread and coupon levels higher than the covenant levels because of the large difference between the reported and covenant levels.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 31-Jul-2020

[2] Trustee report 28-Feb-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashika Chandarana

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Carole Gintz

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

