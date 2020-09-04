Moody's confirms the ratings on EUR 58.1m CLO notes of OCP Euro CLO 2019-3 Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 335.4m notes
Madrid, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by OCP Euro CLO 2019-3 Designated Activity
Company:
....EUR 24,400,000 Class D Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at Baa3
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 23,600,000 Class E Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at Ba2
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 10,100,000 Class F Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at B2
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR 255,000,000 Class A Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 39,900,000 Class B-1
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 15,000,000 Class B-2
Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 25,500,000 Class C Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed A2 (sf);
previously on May 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
OCP Euro CLO 2019-3 Designated Activity Company, issued in
May 2019, is a collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed by a
portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured European loans.
The portfolio is managed by Onex Credit Partners, LLC. The
transaction's reinvestment period will end in April 2021.
Today's action concludes the rating review on Classes D, E and F
notes initiated on 03 June 2020 (Moody's places ratings on 234 securities
from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade, (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Since the coronavirus outbreak widened in March, the decline in
corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades,
other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralising
the CLO. Today's actions reflect the expected losses of the
notes continue to remain consistent with their current ratings despite
the risks posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage
observed in the underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily
prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's has taken into account the CLO's latest portfolio as well as the
full set of structural features of the transaction.
The deterioration in credit quality of the portfolio is reflected in an
increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF). According to
the trustee report dated August 2020 [1], the WARF was 3104,
compared to value of 2875 in January 2020 [2]. In addition,
the over-collateralisation (OC) levels have weakened across the
capital structure. According to the trustee report of August 2020
[1] the Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E and
Class F OC ratios are reported at 136.8%, 126.4%,
117.8%, 110.5% and 107.7%
compared to January 2020 [2] levels of 137.2%,
126.8%, 118.2%, 110.9%
and 108.0% respectively.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par,
weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted
average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and
could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case,
Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing
par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 423.8 million after considering
a negative cash exposure of around EUR 5.4 million, a weighted
average default probability of 23.8% (consistent with a
WARF of 3094 over a weighted average life of 4.98 years),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 46.0% for
a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity score of 49 and a weighted
average spread of 3.46%.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool.
The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily
on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each
case, historical and market performance and a collateral manager's
latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors. Moody's
incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral
pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses
as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability it is analysing.
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted
a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes
that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from
our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered
in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the global economy
gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate
credit conditions generally stabilize.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in global economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance"
published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes
are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the
manager's investment strategy and behaviour; and (2) divergence in
the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional
parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to
the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could
lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in new issue
loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate in amend-to-extend
offerings. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's
weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes'
seniority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have
defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations
would have a positive impact on the notes' ratings.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled,
qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations.
These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction,
its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment,
specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track
record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All
information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic
forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market
factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit
stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 06-Aug-2020
[2] Trustee report 07-Jan-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
