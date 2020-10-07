Moody's confirms the ratings on EUR 60m CLO notes of Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 314m of notes
London, 07 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company:
....EUR 26,000,000 Class D-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed
at Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 22,000,000 Class E-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed
at Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 12,000,000 Class F-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed
at B2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR 249,000,000 Class A-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aaa (sf);
previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 41,000,000 Class B-R
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 24,000,000 Class C-R
Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed
A2 (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned
A2 (sf)
Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company, originally issued in March
2015 and refinanced in September 2019, is a collateralised loan
obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior
secured European loans. The portfolio is managed by Spire Management
Limited. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in
March 2024.
Today's action concludes the rating review on the Class D-R,
E-R and F-R notes initiated on 3 June 2020 ("Moody's places
ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade",
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmations on the Class D-R, E-R and
F-R notes and rating affirmations on the Class A-R,
B-R and C-R notes reflects the expected losses of the notes
continuing to remain consistent with their current ratings despite the
risks posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed
in the underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted
by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's
analysed the CLO's latest portfolio and took into account the recent trading
activities as well as the full set of structural features.
Since the coronavirus outbreak widened in March, the decline in
corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades,
other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralising
the CLO.
The deterioration in credit quality of the portfolio is reflected in an
increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF) and of the proportion
of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower. According
to the trustee report dated August 2020 the WARF was 3250 [1],
compared to value of 2829 [2] as of Feb 2020. Securities with
ratings of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately 5.0%
[1] of the underlying portfolio. However, the over-collateralisation
(OC) levels have remained broadly unchanged across the capital structure.
According to the trustee report of August 2020 [1] and February 2020
[2] the Class A/B, Class C, Class D and Class E OC ratios
are reported at 138.0%, 127.5%,
117.7% and 110.6% respectively.
Moody's notes that none of the OC tests are currently in breach and the
transaction remains in compliance with the following collateral quality
tests: Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR),
Weighted Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL).
However the WARF test is not passing as per the August trustee report
[1].
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having
a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 400.3 million,
a weighted average default probability of 29.6% (consistent
with a WARF of 3241 over a weighted average life of 7.6 years),
a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 44.7% for
a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity score of 50 and a weighted
average spread of 3.7%.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
Moody's notes that the September 2020 trustee report was published at
the time it was completing its analysis of the August 2020 data.
Key portfolio metrics such as WARF, diversity score, weighted
average spread and life, and OC ratios exhibit little or no change
between these dates.
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's
conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range
of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside,
from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's
considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the global economy
gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate
credit conditions generally stabilize.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank and swap provider(s),
using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty
Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded
the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by (1) the manager's
investment strategy and behaviour and (2) divergence in the legal interpretation
of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded
ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive
to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which
could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest
in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate
in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings
of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive
or negative depending on the notes' seniority.
• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest,
the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against
the covenant levels. However, as part of the base case,
Moody's considered spread and coupon levels higher than the covenant
levels because of the large difference between the reported and covenant
levels.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Trustee Report dated 28 August 2020
[2] Trustee Report dated 28 February 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
