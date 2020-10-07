Moody's confirms the ratings on EUR 60m CLO notes of Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 314m of notes

London, 07 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the following notes issued by Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company:

....EUR 26,000,000 Class D-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 22,000,000 Class E-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 12,000,000 Class F-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....EUR 249,000,000 Class A-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 41,000,000 Class B-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 24,000,000 Class C-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2032, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Sep 24, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Aurium CLO I Designated Activity Company, originally issued in March 2015 and refinanced in September 2019, is a collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured European loans. The portfolio is managed by Spire Management Limited. The transaction's reinvestment period will end in March 2024.

Today's action concludes the rating review on the Class D-R, E-R and F-R notes initiated on 3 June 2020 ("Moody's places ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating confirmations on the Class D-R, E-R and F-R notes and rating affirmations on the Class A-R, B-R and C-R notes reflects the expected losses of the notes continuing to remain consistent with their current ratings despite the risks posed by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's analysed the CLO's latest portfolio and took into account the recent trading activities as well as the full set of structural features.

Since the coronavirus outbreak widened in March, the decline in corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades, other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralising the CLO.

The deterioration in credit quality of the portfolio is reflected in an increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF) and of the proportion of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower. According to the trustee report dated August 2020 the WARF was 3250 [1], compared to value of 2829 [2] as of Feb 2020. Securities with ratings of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately 5.0% [1] of the underlying portfolio. However, the over-collateralisation (OC) levels have remained broadly unchanged across the capital structure. According to the trustee report of August 2020 [1] and February 2020 [2] the Class A/B, Class C, Class D and Class E OC ratios are reported at 138.0%, 127.5%, 117.7% and 110.6% respectively.

Moody's notes that none of the OC tests are currently in breach and the transaction remains in compliance with the following collateral quality tests: Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR), Weighted Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL). However the WARF test is not passing as per the August trustee report [1].

The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 400.3 million, a weighted average default probability of 29.6% (consistent with a WARF of 3241 over a weighted average life of 7.6 years), a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 44.7% for a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity score of 50 and a weighted average spread of 3.7%.

The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors. Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability it is analysing.

Moody's notes that the September 2020 trustee report was published at the time it was completing its analysis of the August 2020 data. Key portfolio metrics such as WARF, diversity score, weighted average spread and life, and OC ratios exhibit little or no change between these dates.

In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside, from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others: additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure; additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the global economy gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate credit conditions generally stabilize.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap provider(s), using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively by (1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour and (2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes' seniority.

• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest, the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against the covenant levels. However, as part of the base case, Moody's considered spread and coupon levels higher than the covenant levels because of the large difference between the reported and covenant levels.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee Report dated 28 August 2020

[2] Trustee Report dated 28 February 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

