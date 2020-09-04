Moody's confirms the ratings on EUR 61m CLO notes of Carlyle Euro CLO 2017-2 DAC

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 357m of notes
Frankfurt am Main, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on the
following notes issued by Carlyle Euro CLO 2017-2 DAC:
....EUR 21,000,000 Class C Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at Baa2
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 27,000,000 Class D Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at Ba2
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 13,000,000 Class E Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Confirmed at B2
(sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review
for Possible Downgrade
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR 266,000,000 Class A-1
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aaa (sf);
previously on Aug 3, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....EUR 40,000,000 Class A-2-A
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Aug 3, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 20,000,000 Class A-2-B
Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Aug 3, 2017 Assigned Aa2 (sf)
....EUR 31,000,000 Class B Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Affirmed A2 (sf);
previously on Aug 3, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)
Carlyle Euro CLO 2017-2 DAC, issued in August 2017,
is a collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly
high-yield senior secured European loans. The portfolio
is managed by CELF Advisors LLP. The transaction's reinvestment
period will end in August 2021.
Today's action concludes the rating review on the Classes C, D and
E notes initiated on 03 June 2020 (Moody's places ratings on 234 securities
from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade , http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmations on Classes C, D and E and rating affirmations
on Classes A-1, A-2-A, A-2-B,
and B notes are primarily a result of the expected losses of the notes
remaining consistent with their current ratings despite the risks posed
by credit deterioration and loss of collateral coverage observed in the
underlying CLO portfolio, which have been primarily prompted by
economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
Since the coronavirus outbreak widened in March, the decline in
corporate credit has resulted in a significant number of downgrades,
other negative rating actions, or defaults on the assets collateralising
the CLO.
The deterioration in credit quality of the portfolio is reflected in an
increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF) and of the proportion
of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower. According
to the trustee report dated August 2020, the WARF was 3427 [1],
compared to 2973 [2] in February 2020. Securities with ratings
of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately 6.3% [1]
of the underlying portfolio, compared to 2.0% [2]
in February 2020. In addition the over-collateralisation
(OC) levels have weakened across the capital structure. According
to the trustee report of August 2020 the Class A, Class B,
Class C, Class D and Class E OC ratios are reported at 133.7%
[1], 122.1% [1], 115.3%
[1], 107.6% [1] and 104.3%
[1] compared to February 2020 levels of 137.3% [2],
125.4% [2], 118.4% [2],
110.5% [2] and 107.1% [2] respectively.
Moody's notes that none of the OC tests are currently in breach and the
transaction remains in compliance with the following collateral quality
tests: Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR),
Weighted Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL).
Moody's analysed the CLO's latest portfolio and took into account
the recent trading activities as well as the full set of structural features
of the transaction and concluded that the current ratings on the Class
A-1, A-2-A, A-2-B,
B, C, D and E notes continue to reflect the expected losses
of the notes.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having
a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 437.0 million,
defaulted par of EUR 8.1 million, a weighted average default
probability of 26.5% (consistent with a WARF of 3526 over
a weighted average life of 4.7 years), a weighted average
recovery rate upon default of 45.24% for a Aaa liability
target rating, a diversity score of 56 and a weighted average spread
of 3.81%.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's
conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range
of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside,
from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's
considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the global economy
gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate
credit conditions generally stabilize.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the
manager's investment strategy and behaviour; and (2) divergence
in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional
parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive
to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which
could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest
in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate
in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings
of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive
or negative depending on the notes' seniority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes
have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's
expectations would have a positive impact on the notes' ratings.
• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest,
the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against
the covenant levels.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCE/CITATIONS:
[1] Trustee report 05-August-2020
[2] Trustee report 05-February-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
