Moody's confirms the ratings on six PTCs issued by Cholamandalam-sponsored Platinum Trust transactions

Singapore, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of six Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) issued by six Platinum Trust transactions sponsored by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd. (Cholamandalam) in India.

Today's rating action concludes the downgrade review of these six PTCs. The PTCs were placed on review for downgrade on 24 December 2019, because of the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of their non-bank financial institution sponsor. On April 1, 2020, we announced that the then outstanding downgrade review for these six PTCs was also driven by increased risks in loan performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the ongoing lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late March. On 6 May 2020, we announced that the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of the sponsor was sufficiently mitigated for these six PTCs.

The six Platinum Trust transactions are backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle loans serviced by Cholamandalam.

The complete list of rating actions is as follows:

Issuer: Platinum Trust December 2017

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Platinum Trust February 2018

....Series A PTCs, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Platinum Trust June 2018

....Series A Pass-through Certificates, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Platinum Trust September 2018

....Series A Pass-through Certificates, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Platinum Trust December 2018

....Series A Pass-through Certificates, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Platinum Trust February 2019

....Series A Pass-through Certificates, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 6, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating confirmation reflects the levels of credit enhancement available to the PTCs, allowing transactions to be more resilient to pool performance deterioration and higher expected loss in the future, combined with the amendments to the scheduled PTCs principal payments, effective since the May 2020 payout which reduce PTCs' liquidity risk.

This rating action has taken into consideration the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying commercial and passenger vehicle loans because of the expected contraction in Indian economic activity in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. We have assumed a starting expected loss of between 5.5% and 7.2% for the securitized pools, based on pre-moratorium 90+ day delinquency rate. To evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance, we have considered stress scenarios with 25%, 50% and 100% increase in expected losses for the commercial and passenger vehicle loans.

The ratings of the four PTCs with the highest level of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding PTC balance after May 2020 payouts (Platinum Trust December 2017, Platinum Trust February 2018, Platinum Trust June 2018 and Platinum Trust September 2018 with credit enhancement ranging from 22% to 41%) did not show any rating sensitivity to these stress scenarios. The ratings of the two PTCs issued by Platinum Trust December 2018 and Platinum Trust February 2019 have the lowest level of credit enhancement (15.5% and 14% respectively) and are more exposed to a significant increase in pool losses. They show some rating sensitivity in some of the more stressful scenarios.

Today's rating confirmation also reflects the amendments to the terms of the PTCs effective since the May 2020 payout, in particular the change in the payment structure from paying timely interest and timely principal to timely interest and ultimate principal. For each PTC, the transaction amendments were approved by the investor. Under the revised structures, interests on the PTCs is still due on a timely basis at all times. If collections are insufficient to meet the monthly interest payment, the trustee will draw on the first loss credit facility (FLCF) and second loss credit facility (SLCF) to cover any shortfalls. Principal payment on the PTCs will be distributed on a pass-through basis subject to loan collections received in a given period. The credit facilities cannot be used to cover principal collection shortfalls, except on the final maturity date of the PTCs.

The final maturity of each PTC has been extended to match the extended repayment schedule of the underlying loans in accordance with RBI's initial three-month loan moratorium till the end of May 2020. RBI has since extended the loan moratorium till the end of August 2020, and thus Cholamandalam and the investors are still in the process of discussing the impact of the extended moratorium on the PTCs' legal final maturity date. Whether or not there is a similar maturity extension to match the underlying loans under the moratorium, Moody's does not expect it to have a significant credit impact as the PTCs' principal payments are no longer due on a timely basis.

The average collection rate during April and May was low at around 25-30%. The updated transaction structures are more resilient to cash flow disruptions caused by reduced collections linked to the remaining lockdown restrictions and ongoing loan payment moratorium in India. The six Platinum Trust transactions now have enough liquidity to cover all scheduled interest payments for about two years or till the final maturity date assuming no further collections.

In our 6 May 2020 press release, we noted that we considered in our rating action the upcoming amendments to the SLCF of the six PTCs. The amendment agreement signed by Cholamandalam and Trustee (on behalf of investor) on 14 May 2020 specifies that the trustee will be able to draw on the SLCF, when the FLCF is not accessible for any reason, to make timely payments on the PTCs. The SLCF is in the form of a bank guarantee provided to the trust by a third party bank. The signed agreement also specifies that the formal transaction amendments will be executed as and when the lockdown restrictions are lifted. Chennai, the city where Cholamandalam's headquarter is, is still in full lockdown at least until July 31, 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial and passenger vehicle loans from the collapse in India's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration in credit quality of the sponsor, a deterioration in loan portfolio performance, sustained low collections post loan moratorium, and potential hindrances to the trustee's access to the cash reserves.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in credit quality of the sponsor and a significant build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

