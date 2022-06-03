Moody's confirms three notes issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed three notes issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1 (Castlelake 2021-1). The notes are backed by a portfolio of aircraft and their related initial and future leases. Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited (Castlelake Aviation) is the servicer of the underlying assets and related leases in Castlelake 2021-1.

Issuer: Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1

Class A Notes, Confirmed at A3 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2022 Downgraded to A3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B Notes, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2022 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Class C Notes, Confirmed at Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2022 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are a result of Moody's view that the current notes' ratings already reflect the reduction in deal cash flows from early lease terminations and some of the uncertainty related to recoveries from insurance claims filed with respect to aircraft that were previously leased to Russian airlines.

The notes were previously downgraded and remained on review for possible downgrade on 12 April 2022 as a result of expected reduction in cash flows from early termination of leasing activities and a high degree of uncertainty related to insurance claims filed with respect to aircraft that were previously leased to Russian airlines. Currently, most of the deal's performance uncertainty is related to potential recoveries from insurance claims and the amount of time it will take to realize these recoveries. As a result, Moody's analyzed a number of scenarios with various levels of recoveries from insurance claims and how that impacts expected losses across the capital structure. In its analysis, Moody's assumed the repossession of the aircraft leased to Russian airlines is unlikely and based the analysis on recoveries stemming from insurance claims instead.

Moody's considered in its analysis a scenario where the transaction will receive insurance claim recoveries, in the form of disposition proceeds, that amount to approximately half of Moody's assumed value of the aircraft previously leased to Russian airlines. Moody's also considered scenarios in which the transaction receives various levels of recoveries, again in the form of disposition proceeds, from the insurance claims ranging from full loss to a full recovery based on Moody's assumed values.

Further in its analysis, Moody's also considered the following sensitivity scenarios: 1) extended litigation periods that settle the insurance claims past the deal's anticipated repayment date 2) the global macro economic impact that a pro-longed Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on the remaining lessees and assets in the portfolio, 3) additional scenario analysis on aircraft valuations given future uncertainty, 4) potential future recoveries from one of the Russian leased aircraft that had a parent guarantee. Moody's also took into account transaction structural features such as overcollateralization, available security deposits, liquidity facilities, and reserve funds, as applicable, as well as the increased likelihood that certain notes could be locked out of receiving future payments due to the priority of payments waterfall upon occurrence of a rapid amortization trigger.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67844. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than Moody's initial expectations, including any proceeds from insurance and/or guarantee claims and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of lessee defaults, lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases owing to stronger global air travel demand, higher than expected aircraft disposition proceeds and higher than expected EOL payments received at lease expiry that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the condition of the global commercial aviation industry could also affect the ratings.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are materially below Moody's initial expectations, including any proceeds from insurance and/or guarantee claims and (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets, for example aircraft sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the part of transaction parties. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than its original expectations because of a higher frequency of lessee defaults, greater than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases owing to weaker global air travel demand, credit drift as the pool composition changes, lower than expected aircraft disposition proceeds, and lower than expected EOL payments received at lease expiry. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global commercial aviation industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jayesh Joseph

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Oktay Veliev, CFA

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

