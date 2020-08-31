Moody's confirms three notes of BBVA CONSUMER AUTO 2018-1 FONDO DE TITULIZACION

Frankfurt am Main, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the ratings
of three notes of BBVA CONSUMER AUTO 2018-1 FONDO DE TITULIZACION.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on
11 June 2020 due to the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance
of the auto loans backing the notes due to the economic disruption following
the coronavirus outbreak (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_426096).
....EUR 32,800,000 Class C Notes,
Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on Jun 11, 2020 Baa1 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 10,000,000 Class D Notes,
Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 11, 2020 Ba2 (sf)
Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
....EUR 6,000,000 Class E Notes,
Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on Jun 11, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed
Under Review for Possible Downgrade
The transaction is a cash securitisation of auto loans extended to obligors
in Spain by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
(BBVA) (A3/(P)A3 Senior Unsecured / A3(cr)/P-2(cr) / A2/P-1
LT Bank Deposits) with the purpose of financing new or used vehicles via
car dealers (prescriptores). BBVA also acts as asset servicer,
collection and issuer account bank provider.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmation action was prompted by the correction of a model
input error related to the default timing assumption. For the placement
on review for downgrade action in June 2020, Moody's used an incorrect
default timing assumption, which led to defaults and losses being
modeled as occurring later than realistically possible, resulting
in less excess spread being available to cover losses. The model
input error had a meaningful negative rating impact on the model results
of Class C, Class D and Class E Notes, which led to these
Notes being placed under review for downgrade. That has now been
corrected.
Today's rating confirmations reflect the impact that the correction of
the default timing assumption error has had on the model results of Class
C, Class D and Class E Notes. Moody's has also considered
the level of credit enhancement and the risk of a deterioration in the
performance of the portfolio and concluded that the net effect of risks
posed to the notes is consistent with the current ratings of the notes.
Following the end of the revolving period in January 2020, all principal
collections are used to repay outstanding notes on a sequential basis.
After the July 2020 payment date, the credit enhancement available
for the Class C and Class D Notes have slightly increased to 2.91%
and 0.91% respectively, from 2.49% and
0.75% at the end of the revolving period. Class E
Notes do not benefit from any note subordination.
The performance of the portfolio backing the notes has deteriorated since
the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Cumulative defaults as a
percentage of the original pool balance and replenishments have increased
materially, and now stand at 1.40%. Moreover,
auto loans in payment holidays currently represent 1.41%
as a proportion of the current pool balance.
After an analysis of the level of coronavirus-related payment holidays
and the deteriorating performance, Moody's increased the Default
Probability assumption as a percentage of original portfolio balance from
3.60% to 4.27%, equivalent to 5.00%
as a percentage of current portfolio balance.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Spain's
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) a decrease in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected;
(3) an increase in available credit enhancement; and (4) improvements
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance
of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected;
(3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and
(4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions
of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Johann Grieneisen
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Gaby Trinkaus, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Maria Divid, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
