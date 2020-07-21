Moody's confirms three ratings and affirms one rating on PTCs issued by 3 Shriram-sponsored Sansar Trust transactions

Singapore, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the ratings of three Pass Through Certificates (PTCs) issued by Sansar Trust December 2017 II, Sansar Trust June 2018 II, Sansar Trust March 2019, and has affirmed the rating of another PTC issued by Sansar Trust March 2019. All three Sansar Trust transactions are backed by a static pool of commercial vehicle loans serviced by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited in India.

Today's rating action concludes the downgrade review on three of these PTCs. All four PTCs were placed on review for downgrade on 24 December 2019, because of the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of their non-bank financial institution sponsor. On April 1, 2020, we announced that the then outstanding downgrade review for three of these PTCs, which ratings have been confirmed today, was also driven by increased risks in loan performance deterioration and reduced loan collections caused by the ongoing lockdown in India and the payment moratorium for term loans announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late March. On 19 May 2020, we announced that the risk of payment default upon the bankruptcy of the sponsor was mitigated for the four PTCs and confirmed the rating of Sansar Trust March 2019 - Series A3 PTCs, while maintaining the three other PTCs on review.

The complete list of rating actions is as follows:

Issuer: Sansar Trust December 2017 II

....Series A2 PTCs, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust June 2018 II

....Series A2 PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Sansar Trust March 2019

....Series A3 PTCs, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Confirmed at Baa2 (sf)

....Series A4 PTCs, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 19, 2020 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf) and Remained On Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the high level of credit enhancement available to the PTCs, allowing the transactions to be more resilient to performance deterioration and higher expected losses in the future. It also reflects the amendments to the PTCs' scheduled principal payments, which reduce PTCs' liquidity risk.

After the investor payout in June 2020, the three Sansar Trust transactions have available cash credit enhancement of between 24%-41% of the outstanding PTCs.

This rating action has taken into consideration the increased likelihood of a deterioration in the performance of the underlying commercial vehicle loans, because of the expected contraction in India's economy in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's assumed a starting expected loss of between 8.5%-12.7% for each securitized pools, based on the pre-moratorium 90+ day delinquency rates. To evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pool's performance,

Moody's has considered stress scenarios with 50% and 100% increase in expected losses for the commercial vehicle loans.

The ratings of these PTCs did not show any rating sensitivity to these stress scenarios.

Today's rating action also reflects the investor approved amendments to the terms of the PTCs. Under the amended terms of the PTCs, no timely principal is due on the PTCs for the payout dates falling in April to September 2020 for the three Sansar Trust transactions. Interest on the PTCs is still due on a timely basis at all times. If collections are insufficient to meet the monthly interest payment, the trustee will draw on the first and second loss credit facilities to cover any shortfalls. During the moratorium period, loan principal collections received will be distributed on a pass-through basis to pay down the PTCs principal, and credit facilities cannot be used to cover principal payment shortfalls.

Starting from the payout date in October 2020, the PTCs will revert to paying timely interest and timely principal based on updated repayment schedules reflecting the moratorium granted to some of the underlying loans.

For Sansar Trust March 2019, April 2020 payouts were made as per the original schedule and resultantly, the PTCs' legal final maturity date has been extended by five months to match the extended repayment schedule of the underlying loans in accordance with RBI's six-month loan moratorium from March until August 2020.

For Sansar Trust December 2017 II and Sansar Trust June 2018 II, the legal final maturity of the PTCs has been extended only by three months, which is shorter than the six-months repayment schedule extension available to underlying loan borrowers under RBI's six-month loan moratorium period. As a result, a small proportion of underlying loans principal repayments (equal or below to 1.6% of current pool balance) will be due beyond the PTC's legal final maturity dates. In its analysis, Moody's did not give credit to these loan principal payments due beyond the PTCs' legal final maturity date.

The average collection rate during April and May was low at around 30% when compared to pre-covid collection levels. The updated transaction structures are more resilient to cash flow disruptions caused by reduced collections linked to the remaining lockdown restrictions and the ongoing loan payment moratorium in India. The three Sansar Trust transactions now have enough liquidity to cover all scheduled principal and interest payments for at least 11 months assuming 50% collection rate post-moratorium and no further collections until the end of the moratorium in August.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial vehicle loans from the collapse in India's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a deterioration in the credit quality of the sponsor, a deterioration in loan portfolio performance and sustained low collections post loan moratorium.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in the credit quality of the sponsor and a significant build-up in credit enhancement available to the PTCs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

