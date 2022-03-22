Moody's confirms two CMBS classes of bonds issued by GS Mortgage Securities Corporation Trust 2017-GPTX

Approximately $136 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings on two classes of bonds issued by GS Mortgage Securities Corporation Trust 2017-GPTX, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-GPTX. Moody's rating action is as follows:

Cl. B, Confirmed at Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

Cl. C, Confirmed at A3 (sf); previously on Nov 22, 2021 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Upgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Cl. B and Cl. C were confirmed due to our expectations of a high probability of payoff at or near its upcoming maturity date in May 2022 as a result of the loan leverage and the current and historical performance of the asset. Our analysis took into account the recent declines in performance of the properties securing the related transaction and despite the declines in cash flow, the loan remains current on its debt service payment and we expect the loan to be able to refinance.

Today's actions conclude the review for upgrade on the Affected Credit Ratings initiated on November 22, 2021 as a result of the update of the "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology".

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the loan, increase in interest shortfalls, or a default at or near the loan's maturity date.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 payment date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged from securitization at $465 million. The interest only, 5-year, fixed-rate loan matures in May 2022, and we expect the loan to refinance at or near its maturity date without any losses to the trust.

The Greenway Plaza loan is secured by ten office buildings (approximately 4.3 million SF of office space), a food hall, a health and recreation facility, two ground leased outparcels, a power facility to heat and cool the complex plus four parking garages. The 52-acre master planned community was developed between 1969 and 1981 and is located between the Houston CBD and the Galleria/Uptown submarkets. The sponsor is a joint venture comprised of affiliates of CPP Investments, Nuveen Real Estate and Silverpeak Real Estate Partners, and Parkway Property Investments, LLC. Some of the larger tenants at the complex include Occidental Petroleum Group, Invesco, CPL Retail Energy, Gulf South Pipeline and Lifetime Fitness.

