Moody's considers Envision Healthcare's debt transaction to be a distressed exchange, downgrades the CFR to Caa3

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation's ("Envision") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2, and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa2-PD. The rating agency also downgraded the ratings on the senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan to Caa3 from Caa1. There is no change to the ABL facility rating at B1, and the rating on the unsecured notes at Ca. Moody's also appended an "/LD" designation to Envision's PDR to reflect a limited default resulting from its recently completed debt exchange. The /LD will be removed after three business days. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows the April 29, 2022 transaction where its subsidiary, Amsurg, LLC, issued $1.3 billion of super senior debt and $1.3 billion of second lien debt. Envision used the proceeds from the new second lien facilities to purchase a portion of its outstanding first lien term loan B, incremental term loan and senior unsecured notes at a price below par. Moody's considered this transaction to be a distressed exchange, which is a default under the rating agency's definition.

The ratings downgrade reflects the Company's weak liquidity, increase in debt levels, and Moody's expectation that operating performance will continue to deteriorate given labor pressures impacting the industry. Further, the downgrade reflects the risk surrounding the ongoing sustainability of the business, which has continued to be negatively impacted from Covid-19.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Moody's believes that the change in the security package and the addition of the super senior debt, materially changes the ability of Envision to service its existing debt.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Envision Healthcare Corporation

- Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

- Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa3-PD/LD (LD appended) from Caa2-PD

- Gtd. senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2023, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

- Gtd. senior secured first lien term loan due 2025, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Outlook remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Envision's Caa3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the ongoing volume declines that have weakened earnings and liquidity. It also reflects Envision's very high pro forma financial leverage. Pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA but excluding COVID-19-related add-backs, was 11.3 times as of December 31, 2021. Moody's expects Envision's earnings will continue to face high hurdles beyond those related to the pandemic such as labor pressures. Envision will remain challenged by its out-of-network status with UnitedHealth and by the No Surprise Act that was implemented in January 2022.

Mitigating some of the above risks, Envision has considerable scale and market position as the largest physician staffing outsourcer. The company has strong geographic and product diversification within its physician staffing and ambulatory surgery center segments.

Moody's expects that Envision will maintain weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This reflects the company's $550 million ABL facility ($398 million of borrowings and another $106 million of letters of credit outstanding as of December 31, 2021) and $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility fully drawn at the time. The ABL and the senior secured revolver each expire in 2023. Continuing business pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely cause Envision's free cash flow to be negative in 2022. As a result, Envision would also face rising refinancing risk as the revolver and ABL facilities are expiring in October of 2023.

The Caa3 rating on the senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility reflects the increased risk of a default given that the Company remains distressed and has very weak liquidity.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects the company to remain distressed and there is a heightened risk of default given the weak liquidity and risks surrounding the ongoing sustainability of the business.

ESG considerations are material to Envision's credit profile. Envision faces significant social risk. Most of the company's businesses are still being negatively impacted from the coronavirus outbreak. Aside from coronavirus, the company has experienced significant negative publicity relating to the patients its physicians treat receiving surprise medical bills (i.e., when they are treated by out of network physicians despite receiving care inside an in-network facility). The No Surprise Act will likely reduce reimbursement that physician staffing firms collect on out-of-network claims and negatively impact profitability.

In addition, UnitedHealth chose to publicize its contract dispute with Envision prior to the two companies negotiating an in-network relationship for 2019. Just two years later, the two parties again find themselves without a contract. Moody's does not anticipate that Envision will resolve its contract disputes with United Health and will likely remain out of network.

With respect to governance, Envision Healthcare has an aggressive financial strategy characterized by high financial leverage, shareholder-friendly policies, and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. This is largely due to its private-equity ownership by KKR since its leveraged buyout in 2018. Lastly, the company executed a distressed exchange in April 2020. Moody's also views this current transaction as a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Envision's ratings if Envision proactively seeks bankruptcy protection.

Although unlikely in the near term, a material improvement in Envision's liquidity position including refinancing of the existing debt would be needed to support an upgrade. Additionally, Envision would need an improvement in its operating performance to support an upgrade.

Envision Healthcare Corporation ("Envision") is a leading provider of emergency medical services in the U.S. Envision operates an extensive emergency department, hospital, anesthesiology, radiology, and neonatology physician outsourcing segment. The company also operates 258 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in 34 states. The company is owned by private equity firm ("KKR"). Revenues for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 were $7.1 billion.

