Moody's considers Polyconcept's transaction a distressed exchange; affirms B3 CFR and assigns B3 to incremental 1st lien; outlook negative

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings for Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.'s (Polyconcept) including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD/LD, and the first lien senior secure term loan due 2023 rating at B3. At the same time, Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's incremental $125 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2023. The outlook remains negative. This follows the company's distressed exchange transaction of its $175 million second lien senior secured term loan due 2024 (unrated). The company exchanged $125 million of its second lien term loan for incremental paid-in-kind (PIK) first lien term loan, and the remaining $50 million second lien term loan was stripped of all covenants and cash interest converted to PIK. The PDR's "/LD" (limited default) designation reflects Moody's view that the transaction is a distressed exchange under Moody's definition of default, as the issuer did not meet its original cash debt service obligations as outlined in their original debt agreement resulting in an economic loss to lenders. The transaction is not a default under the company's credit agreements. Moody's will remove the /LD designation in three business days.

"Today's ratings affirmations reflects Polyconcept's good liquidity and free cash flow generation year to date of around $28.5 million amid a very challenging operating environment. Furthermore, the debt exchange and switch to PIK will save the company $19.2 million in cash interest annually which will help preserve operating cash flows going forward," said Oliver Alcantara Moody's lead analyst. "However, the weak economic conditions and high level of unemployment will continue to materially impact demand for Polyconcept's promotional products over the next 12 months, resulting in proforma debt/EBITDA leverage increasing materially to over 10x by YE fiscal 2020, and there remains uncertainty around the pace of recovery and the prospects for deleveraging and free cash flow generation in fiscal 2021," added Alcantara.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD/LD (/LD appended)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Polyconcept North America Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Polyconcept's B3 CFR reflects its modest size with annual revenue under $1.0 billion, and elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at around 7.0x for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2020, pro forma for recent acquisitions. The company is exposed to cyclical headwinds due to the discretionary nature of its products, and Moody's expects the weak economic outlook, curtailed business spending and increased unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to negatively impact new order volumes over the next 6-12 months. As a result, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to over 10.0x in fiscal 2020 and free cash flow to be modest at around $10 million. Moody's expects profitability and cash flows to improve in fiscal 2021 as the economy recovers from a coronavirus induced recession resulting in leverage of around 7.0x. Governance factors include aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. The credit profile also reflects the company's solid industry positioning, supported by a broad product portfolio and ability to execute quick order turnaround times, its competitive advantage in low-cost sourcing and its diverse geographic presence. Moody's also recognizes Polyconcept's successful mitigation of tariffs changes through the implementation of multiple price increases in 2019. The company's good liquidity reflects a cash balance of $169 million as of June 30, 2020, relatively low capital expenditures, and no meaningful maturities until 2023. The $88 million revolving credit facility is due in August 2021, and will pose a liquidity risk when it becomes current this year, however Moody's expects the company will address the revolver maturity over the next few months.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects its impact on Polyconcept because the company is vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that headwinds related to the coronavirus outbreak will continue to pressure Polyconcept's profitability, credit metrics, and cash flows. It also reflects uncertainty around the pace of the rebound.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating results and free cash flow generation improve driven by sustained organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x and the company maintains at least adequate liquidity. The ratings could be downgraded if pace of sales recovery from March lows stalls or reverses, if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 7.0x in fiscal 2021, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including sustained negative free cash flows, or increasing revolver reliance. The rating could also be downgraded if the company fails to extend its approaching 2021 revolver maturity in the next few months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Polyconcept designs, sources, distributes and decorates promotional products through its main offices in the US, Europe, Hong Kong, Canada and China. The company supplies a wide range of promotional, lifestyle and gift products to several hundred thousand companies ranging from small enterprises to global corporations in over 100 countries, with a primary focus on North America and Europe. The company operates through three segments including Polyconcept North America (PCNA), Europe (PFCI), and Private Label. Polyconcept was acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in August 2016 for $975 million, including the repayment of debt and fees and expenses. Polyconcept generated approximately $812.7 million of revenue for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020, pro forma for recent acquisitions.

