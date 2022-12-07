info

Related Issuers
Announcement:

Moody's continues review of Spectrum Brands ratings following ASSA ABLOY's planned divestiture of Emtek and Smart Residential Business

07 Dec 2022

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") said that the ratings of Spectrum Brands, Inc. ("Spectrum" or "Spectrum Brands") remain under review for upgrade after ASSA ABLOY AB ("ASSA ABLOY") announced on December 1, 2022 Â¹ that it will sell its Emtek brand and Smart Residential Business to Fortune Brands to address concerns raised by the Department of Justice ("DOJ") as part of the lawsuit to block Spectrum Brands' pending sale of their Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) business to ASSA ABLOY. The announced divestiture increases the probability that Spectrum Brands receives regulatory clearance to sell HHI to ASSA ABLOY and use proceeds to materially reduce leverage. Ratings under review for upgrade include the company's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of B1, the Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") of B1-PD, the senior unsecured notes rating of B2 and the senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan ratings of Ba1. At the same time, Moody's downgraded Spectrum Brand's speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

Moody's initiated the rating review on September 9, 2021, following Spectrum's announced plans to sell HHI for $4.3 billion in cash to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum remains committed to using a portion of net proceeds, estimated at $3.5 billion, to repay existing debt with a target gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.5x (based on the company's calculation). In conjunction with the transaction, Spectrum is reducing its long-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA target of 2.0-2.5x from a prior range of 3.0-4.0x (based on company's calculations; 5.4x for fiscal year ended September 30, 2022). On February 8, 2022, Spectrums Brands, Inc. announced that it reached an agreement to purchase Tristar Product's Kitchen Appliance Segment (Tristar) for $325 million in cash and $125 million of potential earn-out payments. Spectrum concurrently with the Tristar acquisition also announced that it intends to separate its Home and Personal Care (HPC) business (including Tristar) into a distinct company. On July 15, 2022, Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY extended their acquisition agreement to June 30, 2022, to give regulators additional time to review the deal. On September 15, 2022, the Department of Justice sued to block the HHI on antitrust grounds.

The review for upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that the HHI sale and lower leverage target will lead to a material reduction in Spectrum Brands leverage. Spectrum plans to utilize an estimated $1.8 billion of excess cash on the balance sheet after debt repayment to invest in organic growth opportunities and complimentary acquisitions and distribute cash to shareholders. Spectrum's debt-to-EBITDA leverage is currently high at 6.5x at fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (Moody's Adjusted and including earnings from HHI, which Spectrum is reporting as discontinued operations) due to incremental borrowings to fund the acquisition of Tristar, recent weakness in demand and elevated input costs that are depressing earnings. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to fall to a 3.5x range over the next 12-18 months if the HHI sale is completed and Spectrum repays debt from the proceeds as planned.

ASSA ABLOY's announcement on December 1, 2022, to sell its Emtek and Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada is intended to address competition concerns raised by the DOJ's September 2022 antitrust lawsuit to block the sale. Moody's believes the divestiture increases the likelihood that the transaction will close though closing is still subject to uncertain antitrust clearance. Further, Moody's expects management will take steps as needed to meet the upper range of its stated leverage targets should earnings remain pressured by recent cost and demand headwinds. Failure to do so could result in a confirmation of the current rating even if the transaction closes if leverage remains elevated considering the company's reduced scale and lower diversification including the potential spin-off of HPC.

Should the HHI divestiture not close, high leverage could elevate risk of a downgrade since Moody's sees a more gradual deleveraging path without the sale even with proceeds from a $350 million termination fee. In conjunction with the transaction, Spectrum indicated it would reduce its long-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA target to 2.0-2.5x and a termination of the sale creates uncertainty regarding what the target level might be and around the company's ability to achieve the target. Management most recently guided to reducing net leverage below 5.0x in any scenario by the end of fiscal 2023 but there remains substantial uncertainty around long-term leverage levels. Moody's expects the company would be focused on reducing its currently high debt-to-EBITDA leverage in a no divestiture scenario, including applying, for example, the termination fee and free cash flow to reduce debt.

In the review, Moody's is assessing 1) the company's strategic operating focus including the trajectory of Spectrum's earnings for the remaining business segments following the loss of scale and diversity, 2) the company's new capital structure and free cash flow outlook following the completion of sale and debt repayment, as well as 3) the planned deployment of proceeds including the business risk associated with potential future acquisitions. Moody's will also assess the structure and financial implications of Spectrum's planned HPC spin-off the details of which have yet to be announced.

Moody's believes that a material reduction in indebtedness and financial leverage will better position the company to pursue complementary acquisitions focused on more consumable products though in the interim creates a smaller and less diversified company. The loss of diversity and scale, as well as lower earnings on an unchanged dividend payout of $0.42 per share may constrict free cash flows going forward.

The change to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects the adverse impact on free cash flow from a decline in consumer demand of cyclical durable goods, particularly kitchen appliances, declining inventory replenishment at retailers, and elevated raw materials, labor, freight, FX, and interest costs. Available capacity on the revolver has declined meaningfully as has covenant cushion although Moody's does not expect Spectrum Brands to breach its 7.0x maintenance financial leverage covenant (temporarily increased from 6.0x until September 29, 2023, or 10 business days after the closing of HHI transaction or receipt of termination fee) over the next 12 to 15 months. Spectrum Brands has $740 million of debt drawn on its $1.1 billion asset backed credit facility and net financial leverage as reported by the company was 5.4x for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Revolver borrowings and leverage are likely to increase through the first half of 2023 before declining as earnings reaccelerate due to a normalization of retailer replenishments and moderation of inflationary pressure and as Spectrum pays down debt using annual free cash flow of $140-$150 million and proceeds from either (1) completion of the HHI divestiture ($3.5 billion after tax) or (2) termination fee if the deal does not close ($327 million).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Spectrum Brands, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

LGD Changes:

..Issuer: Spectrum Brands, Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to LGD5 from LGD4 (no change to B2 ratings)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Spectrum Brand's existing B1 CFR reflects its position as a modestly sized and highly leveraged player in the very competitive durable goods and packaged goods markets. Spectrum has meaningful sensitivity to downturns in the economic cycle from exposure to discretionary products particularly in the Home and Personal Care segment. Financial policy is somewhat aggressive including moderate levels of share repurchases and high financial leverage partially due to frequent debt funded acquisitions to support Spectrum's long-term growth strategy. However, Spectrum's solid track record of deleveraging post M&A to a stated 3.0–4.0x net leverage target (original target prior to the HHI announcement) partially mitigates governance risks (based on company calculations; 5.4x as of September 30, 2022) while facilitating inorganic growth and providing flexibility to navigate weak economic periods. Spectrum benefits from its good liquidity and lack of near-term debt maturities. Further, the company's track record of product development and diversification across affordable consumer-orientated brands and consumables in the Global Pet Care and Home and Garden segments provide resiliency to earnings and cash flows during periods of economic weakness.

Spectrum's ratings are under review for upgrade capturing our expectations that the HHI sale to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 billion will improve margins, decrease cyclicality of the portfolio, and allow Spectrum to reduce leverage. Moody's assumes management will take steps as needed to meet the upper range of its stated leverage targets should earnings remain pressured by recent cost and demand headwinds. Further, the DOJ's antitrust lawsuit filed in mid-September 2022 to block the sale creates uncertainty that the transaction that was originally announced in September 2021 will occur though ASSA ABLOY's December 2022 announced divestitures are intended to address the DOJ's antitrust concerns. In a scenario where the HHI sale does not close, the company's high leverage could elevate risk of a downgrade since Moody's sees a more gradual deleveraging path without the sale even with proceeds from a $350 million termination fee. In conjunction with the transaction, Spectrum indicated it would reduce its long-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA target to 2.0-2.5x and a termination of the sale creates uncertainty regarding what the target level might be and around the company's ability to achieve the target.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

Spectrum Brands, Inc.'s ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with ESG factors having a limited negative impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact. As with most consumer durables companies, the company's exposure to environmental risks is considered moderately negative. Spectrum's exposure to social risks positions it weakly with highly negative exposure to responsible production sourcing. The company's moderate governance practices in the context of the company's business profile positions it below average and the exposure carries overall moderately negative credit risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands, Inc. is a global consumer product company with a diverse portfolio including small appliances, lawn and garden, electric shaving and grooming, pet supplies, household insect control and cleaning, and residential locksets. The company is publicly traded with annual revenue of approximately $3.1 billion ($4.78 billion incl. sales from HHI, reported as discontinued operations).

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1]: ASSA ABLOYs announcement on December 1, 2022  (https://www.assaabloy.com/group/en/news-media/press-releases/id.7B68CDD1F8F8111E)

This publication does not announce a credit rating action.

For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com

for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Mike Frenklakh, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

