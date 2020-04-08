Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Research Announcement: Moody's places Infonavit's SQ1- Servicer Quality Assessment on review for possible downgrade following the announcement of irregularities in the reporting of non-performing loans Assessment: Originator Assessment Infonavit Announcement - Servicer: Moody's affirms Infonavit´s assessment as originator of social interest residential mortgage loans Assessment: Reporte de Administrador Announcement - Servicer: Moody's affirms the SQ1- assessment of Infonavit as primary servicer of mortgage loans Announcement - Servicer: Moody's de Mexico has downgraded Infonavit's Servicer Quality Assessment to SQ2 concluding the review for downgrade 08 Apr 2020 Mexico, April 08, 2020 -- Moody´s de México S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's") has downgraded Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit) servicer quality (SQ) assessment as a primary servicer of residential mortgage loans in Mexico to SQ2 from SQ1-. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on December 9th, 2019 due to mis-reporting of data. ASSESSMENT RATIONALE On November 21, 2019, Infonavit announced in a press release that during the implementation of IFRS, it detected the mis-reporting of the delinquency status of up to 116,705 residential mortgage loans it services. As of November 2019, Infonavit had approximately 5.5 million loans under management, both on balance and securitized. In our review we assessed the deficiencies in Infonavit's processes and controls that failed to identify and prevent the misreporting as well as restated servicer reports. Our overall servicer assessment comprises evaluations of the following five components of Infonavit´s operations. Loan Administration is assessed as Above Average vs. our previous assessment of Strong. The change is because of a decline in the number of loans under ordinary amortization regimen (ROA) which are collected through an automatic debit platform. This proportion decreased from a reported 75% in 2017 to 71% as of November 2019. In addition, the misreporting highlighted weaknesses in the reporting and reconciliation of the loans by the loan administration team. However, we acknowledge the improvements carried out by Infonavit regarding the digitalization and storage of credit document process since our last review. Collection Abilities is assessed as Above Average vs. our previous assessment of Strong. Infonavit has amended their credit assignation process to external agents. We consider these changes as positive, with increased control over the collection process and the alignment of incentives between parties. The downgrade in this factor is due to declines observed in Infonavit´s early-stage collection effectiveness metrics over the last 12 months, attributable to market dynamics. This factor is negatively impacted by an increase in delinquent loans over the last 12 months, which is mostly explained by Infonavit's reclassification of loans. Loss-Mitigation Policies and Procedures is assessed as Above average, vs. our previous assessment of Strong. For this factor we analyzed Infonavit's delinquent loans of more than 89 days, that were not subject to an enforcement action as of September 2018, and compared their status 12 months later. Of these 69% had been totally or partially cured and producing cash flows. We also analyzed the loans that defaulted, regularized payments and then re-defaulted within the subsequent 12 months. This ratio reached 11.6% as of September 2019. These ratios are consistent with an assessment of above average. Foreclosure and REO is Above Average Since our last review Infonavit has improved their REO property valuation process. Compared to other primary servicers in Mexico, Infonavit continued to reflect shorter foreclosure and repossession timings of around 5.8 years, vs. the 7.9 years average shown by other servicers as of November 2019, however showed longer overall foreclosure timing vs the 5.7 years of our last review. Operating Stability is assessed Above Average Since Moody´s last review, Infonavit has maintained a stable financial performance, contributing to the company´s adequate operating capacity. The institute maintains a 55% market share in the Mexican residential mortgage market and a granular customer base. It displays solid capitalization, profitability and liquidity metrics. Our assessment incorporates a high probability of government support to Infonavit given its key role in the public housing policy and pension savings administration. The level of experience in the mortgage sector and the permanence of the management team are also key elements in the assessment of a servicer's operative stability. The adequacy of legal, compliance and oversight processes and controls is also key in determining the operating stability of a servicer. Infonavit is regulated by the Mexican banking regulator (CNBV) through a regulatory framework specific for development entities (CUOEF). Infonavit identified and reported the misclassification event to the CNBV who requested the reclassification the delinquency status of the affected loans. Infonavit concluded the reclassification at the end of January and implemented a set of measures aimed at strengthening its internal processes and controls in conjunction with the regulator. These measures will be included in Infonavit's manuals and procedures and become part of the auditable processes under the scope of the CNBV reviews going forward. The loan misclassification incident has revealed deficiencies in Infonavit's internal quality control procedures and specifically within the follow up and resolution of incidents. Although the internal audit team raised concerns regarding the Institute's performing loans and requested detailed information regarding REOs in 2016, these incidents were not captured in Infonavit's incident registration and administration system (SAWFG). In terms of technology and disaster recovery, since our last review, Infonavit's IT department has rolled out improvements in loan administration platform and amplified the institute's digitalization capabilities to cover 100% of credits. The latest The Business Continuity test was held in July 2019. According to a report shared with Moody's results showed improved applications functionality recovery timeframe vs. the previous year. Due to the sanitary emergency prompted by COVID-19 all personnel in possession of a corporate laptop are working remotely. The remaining workforce is working from the Infonavit offices on a rotational basis. Currently, there have been no reports of essential processes interruptions. A more detailed explanation of each assessment can be found in the report "Servicer Assessment: Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit)," on www.moodys.com.mx. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE ASSESSMENT: Moody´s bases its assessments of primary servicers on a number of performance metrics: collections, loss mitigation, foreclosure timeline and REO management. Financial strength, experience and tenure of personnel and IT capabilities are also important. Changes in either the performance metrics or in the assessments of the servicing components would affect Moody´s assessment of Infonavit as primary servicer. ASSESSMENT FRAMEWORK The framework used in this assessment was "Servicer Quality Assessments for Servicers of Residential Mortgages" published in December 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1122183. Alternatively, please see the Framework list at https://www.moodys.com/research/List-of-NCRA-Frameworks--PBC_1178235 for a copy of this framework. FINANCIAL INFORMATION The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Infonavit's assessment is December 2016 to December 2019. The information on the mortgage portfolio serviced by Infonavit covers the period from September 2018 to September 2019 (source: Infonavit). The financial information used by Moody´s for the assessment is from Infonavit´s P&L and balance sheet. SQ assessments in Mexico do not have a local mapping scale. 