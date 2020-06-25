Moody's downgrade PSAV's CFR to Caa3 from Caa2; concludes review; outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
AVSC Holding Corp.'s ("AVSC," dba "PSAV")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and its Probability of
Default Rating (PDR) from Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. At
the same time, Moody's also downgraded the company's
first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) to
Caa3 from Caa2 and confirmed the ratings on the company's second
lien term loan at Ca. The outlook was changed to negative from
rating under review. This action concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on March 27, 2020.
The downgrade to Caa3 CFR and negative outlook reflects extremely challenging
conditions in the meeting and events industry due to the COVID-19
pandemic, uncertainties when global travel restrictions will be
lifted and containment measures eased and Moody's expectation for
prolonged industry recovery. Despite the company's actions
to right-size the cost structure to combat the effects of the coronavirus,
the largely shut-down global meeting and events business has left
the company with a highly levered and unsustainable capital structure.
PSAV had approximately $130 million of balance sheet cash as of
May 30, 2020 and its revolving credit facility was largely drawn.
Based on estimated monthly cash burn of around $30-35 million
and the uncertainty around management's ability to replenish its
cash reserves and maintain covenant compliance raises the company's
default risk significantly. The company's existing debt is
trading at significant discounts to par, which may lead to debt
restructuring or a distressed exchange.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)
Confirmations:
..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Ca (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
PSAV's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's highly leveraged capital
structure, elevated risk of a potential default and severe operating
headwinds due to drop off in the number of meetings and events.
The meetings and events sector has been one of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and the
COVID-19 containment measures. Moody's expects the
industry to remain challenged for a longer period of time, as the
severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are uncertain,
particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections
across the US and other countries. Over the last several months
the company has taken significant cost actions to furloughed more than
70% of its workforce while reducing wages for others, drastically
cut venue incentive payments, hotel commissions and other operating
and capital expenditures. Moody's expects revenue to be down by
more than 90% in the second quarter of 2020 and the company will
burn around $30-35 million of cash per month, beginning
in June 2020. As a result, Moody's believes that the company
will face heightened risk of near term default if liquidity is not proactively
addressed.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on PSAV of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the meeting and events industry, which has
left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakened credit metrics
and liquidity, compounded by the uncertainty of the time and trajectory
of the economic recovery. A debt restructuring or an event of default
is very likely if the company does not proactively address its capital
structure or shore-up its near-term liquidity.
We expect PSAV to have very weak liquidity over the next 12-15
months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately $130
million in unrestricted balance sheet cash as of May 30, 2020 and
our expectation for cash flow deficit of $30-35 million
per month. The company's $135 million revolving credit facility
has been largely drawn, net of approximately $16.8
million of letters of credit outstanding. The company has also
significantly curtailed its capital spending and will tightly manage its
working capital needs in the coming months. We expect that projected
EBITDA deterioration and cash erosion will increase the risk of a potential
default in the third quarter of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if continued deterioration in liquidity,
including sustained negative free cash flow and inability to secure additional
financing leads to a default or formal debt restructuring. The
ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's recovery expectations on the
company's debt instruments were to weaken.
Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company addresses its near-term
liquidity stress on commercially viable terms, demonstrates improvement
in operating results, reduces its indebtedness to a more sustainable
level and maintains at least adequate liquidity.
AVSC Holding Corp., operating under the primary brand name
PSAV, is a leading provider in the audiovisual and event experiences
industry delivering creative production, advanced technology and
staging to help its customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences
at their meetings, trade shows and special events. PSAV is
the event technology provider of choice at leading hotels, resorts
and convention centers. Its business model is based on long-term
partnerships with these venues, which establish PSAV as the exclusive
on-site provider of event technology services. Following
the August 2018 leveraged buyout, PSAV is majority owned by affiliates
of Blackstone Group, Inc. The company generated approximately
$2.86 billion in annual pro forma revenue in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653