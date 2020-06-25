Moody's downgrade PSAV's CFR to Caa3 from Caa2; concludes review; outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded AVSC Holding Corp.'s ("AVSC," dba "PSAV") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) from Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD. At the same time, Moody's also downgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) to Caa3 from Caa2 and confirmed the ratings on the company's second lien term loan at Ca. The outlook was changed to negative from rating under review. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 27, 2020.

The downgrade to Caa3 CFR and negative outlook reflects extremely challenging conditions in the meeting and events industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties when global travel restrictions will be lifted and containment measures eased and Moody's expectation for prolonged industry recovery. Despite the company's actions to right-size the cost structure to combat the effects of the coronavirus, the largely shut-down global meeting and events business has left the company with a highly levered and unsustainable capital structure.

PSAV had approximately $130 million of balance sheet cash as of May 30, 2020 and its revolving credit facility was largely drawn. Based on estimated monthly cash burn of around $30-35 million and the uncertainty around management's ability to replenish its cash reserves and maintain covenant compliance raises the company's default risk significantly. The company's existing debt is trading at significant discounts to par, which may lead to debt restructuring or a distressed exchange.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AVSC Holding Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

PSAV's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure, elevated risk of a potential default and severe operating headwinds due to drop off in the number of meetings and events. The meetings and events sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and the COVID-19 containment measures. Moody's expects the industry to remain challenged for a longer period of time, as the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions are uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections across the US and other countries. Over the last several months the company has taken significant cost actions to furloughed more than 70% of its workforce while reducing wages for others, drastically cut venue incentive payments, hotel commissions and other operating and capital expenditures. Moody's expects revenue to be down by more than 90% in the second quarter of 2020 and the company will burn around $30-35 million of cash per month, beginning in June 2020. As a result, Moody's believes that the company will face heightened risk of near term default if liquidity is not proactively addressed.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on PSAV of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to the meeting and events industry, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakened credit metrics and liquidity, compounded by the uncertainty of the time and trajectory of the economic recovery. A debt restructuring or an event of default is very likely if the company does not proactively address its capital structure or shore-up its near-term liquidity.

We expect PSAV to have very weak liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately $130 million in unrestricted balance sheet cash as of May 30, 2020 and our expectation for cash flow deficit of $30-35 million per month. The company's $135 million revolving credit facility has been largely drawn, net of approximately $16.8 million of letters of credit outstanding. The company has also significantly curtailed its capital spending and will tightly manage its working capital needs in the coming months. We expect that projected EBITDA deterioration and cash erosion will increase the risk of a potential default in the third quarter of 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if continued deterioration in liquidity, including sustained negative free cash flow and inability to secure additional financing leads to a default or formal debt restructuring. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's recovery expectations on the company's debt instruments were to weaken.

Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company addresses its near-term liquidity stress on commercially viable terms, demonstrates improvement in operating results, reduces its indebtedness to a more sustainable level and maintains at least adequate liquidity.

AVSC Holding Corp., operating under the primary brand name PSAV, is a leading provider in the audiovisual and event experiences industry delivering creative production, advanced technology and staging to help its customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and special events. PSAV is the event technology provider of choice at leading hotels, resorts and convention centers. Its business model is based on long-term partnerships with these venues, which establish PSAV as the exclusive on-site provider of event technology services. Following the August 2018 leveraged buyout, PSAV is majority owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group, Inc. The company generated approximately $2.86 billion in annual pro forma revenue in 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

