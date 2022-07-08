Moody's downgraded Axtel's CFR to B1; ratings placed under review for downgrade

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Axtel") corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3 given weaker credit profile and higher refinancing risk. Simultaneously, Moody's placed the ratings under review for further downgrade.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE/FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Axtel's ratings downgrade was based on i) the company's weakening credit profile and ii) the announced spin-off from parent company Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa, Baa3 stable), given its inability to sell Axtel as planned, which in Moody's view reflect low confidence on Axtel's business and operating prospects. These factors increase refinancing risk for Axtel's 2024 notes. Moody's believes that the negative operating trend will not revert in the next 12-24 months given the prevalence of an austerity stand from the Mexican government, continued weakness on the overall Mexican economy, tighter liquidity available in the debt capital markets and cost inflation pressures that will limit Axtel's ability to deleverage below 4x.

Governance is a key consideration for initial rating actions. Considerations include that following the spin-off from Alfa, Axtel will maintain the same shareholders, management and board.

During the review, Moody's will consider Axtel's plans to revert the negative operating trend and secure sources to timely refinance the global notes due 2024.

Alfa recently announced that it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on 12 July to vote on the spin-off of Axtel. Once approved, Alfa will form a new entity, Controladora Axtel, that will be listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange and that will hold Alfa's entire share ownership in Axtel. Following the spin-off, Axtel will maintain the same shareholders, management and board. However, the spin-off signals weaker willingness of current shareholders to support Axtel in case of need and, even if some form of support continues to be offered, it may not be as strong or readily available as the one that could be provided by Alfa to its consolidated subsidiaries. Although Axtel's rating has historically reflected the company's standalone credit quality, Moody's considered the qualitative benefits from its majority owner; such benefits include access to capital markets, which is key as the 2024 debt maturity approaches while operating environment and liquidity availability has deteriorated.

Axtel's operating performance has deteriorated since 2021 amid a declining trend in its government business segment, and lower revenue from enterprise customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, revenue has been negatively affected since 2018, when the currently ruling party in Mexico took office and its austerity stand took a toll on most of its service providers. Back then, Axtel's government related revenues accounted close to 20% of revenues and declined 13% in 2019. The negative trend continued and, in 2021, Axtel reported another 33% decline in government segment revenues, an effect that was no longer offset by the enterprise sector that saw a more sluggish performance as corporate clients downsized their budgets amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the majority of the pandemic Axtel was able to hold to its credit metrics with leverage ranging 3.3x – 3.4x. However, in the Q4 leverage peaked to 4.0x and was sustained during the Q1 2022.

The weak prospects for the Mexican economy offer limited opportunities for Axtel to fully recover. Moody's has recently revised down its growth forecast incorporating higher commodities prices that contribute to higher inflation in Mexico. For 2022, Moody's forecast GDP growth at 1.1% and for 2023, to range 2.0%-2.5%. Also an important driver of the slow recovery has been the weak investment dynamics since 2018 and that will continue.

Although Axtel has been able to sustain other key credit metrics it has done so though lower capex in absolute terms a trend that should revert once revenues recover. From 2018 to 2021, capex as reported declined from MXN1.9 billion to MXN1.5 billion, allowing Axtel to hold Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to Net Debt above 20% and EBITDA minus Capex to Interest Expense at 1.3x. In terms of revenues, capex has been stable ranging 13% - 15%.

Axtel's liquidity is tempered by heightened refinancing risk amid weak operating performance and lack of external support. As of 31 March 2022, Axtel's cash on hand of MXN1.5 ($74) million covered 3.8x the company's short-term obligations. In addition, the company has committed facilities for up to $70 million, with $40 million currently undrawn. For the 12 months ended 31 March 2022 Axtel's debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0x including Moody's standard adjustments, up from 3.6x in 2020, and maintained since then interest coverage ratio of 1.3x, measured as EBITDA minus capital spending/interest expense.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point given the review for downgrade but Moody's could stabilize the rating outlook if there is strong evidence of operating recovery, specifically with

» Revenue recovering towards pre-pandemic MXN12.5 billion

» Profitability recovering with Adjusted EBITA margin above 8%

» Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) sustained below 3.75x

In order to stabilize the outlook, Axtel should also have a plan to refinance the 2024 maturity and increase capex in line with revenue recovery while maintaining

» Retained cash flow above 20% of net debt and

» (EBITDA - CAPEX) / Interest Expense at least at 1.5x

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Leverage remaining above 4.0x

» Adjusted EBITA margin remaining below 8%

» Flat or declining revenue growth

» Deteriorating liquidity

» Evidence of debt restructuring

Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (Axtel) is a Mexican information and communication technology company that serves the enterprise and government segments with a portfolio of IT and telecommunication solutions. Axtel's infrastructure includes a network of more than 47,300 kilometers of fiber. The company is fully consolidated by Alfa, which holds around 53.9% of the subsidiary. For the 12 months that ended 31 March 2022, Axtel's revenue totaled MXN11.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

