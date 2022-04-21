Moody's downgraded Dunn Paper CFR to Ca, PDR to D-PD on missed interest payment

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating of Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc. ("Dunn Paper") to Ca from Caa3 and PDR to D-PD from Caa3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the senior secured instrument ratings (see below). The rating outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of the probability of default rating to D-PD reflects missed interest payment the company's first lien and second lien term loans which was due on March 31, 2022 within the five day grace period allowed under its credit agreement. Moody's views missed interest payments a default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dunn Paper Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ca reflects expectations for a debt restructuring following a missed interest payment. The company is working with its first lien lenders to restructure its debt. The downgrade also reflects Moody's view of an average recovery on Dunn Paper's debt given the value of the business and untenable capital structure. The rating also reflects limited financial flexibility, given weak liquidity and near-term maturities, and continued pressures from rising pulp prices. As a small non-integrated producer of specialty packaging paper and tissue, Dunn Paper has been negatively impacted by rising pulp prices. Liquidity is weak as the company missed interest payments beyond the grace period and has entered into a forbearance agreement with its first lien lenders. The forbearance agreement runs until May 15, 2022.

The negative outlook reflects an elevated level of risk to the debt holders if the company is unable to achieve an agreement on debt restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's lowering its view on expected recoveries, restructuring on a bankruptcy filing. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company reducing debt sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure with improved liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Dunn Paper manufactures a broad range of lightweight food packaging paper as well as absorbency and specialty tissue products. The company operates seven mills with annual capacity of 270,000 tonnes of specialty paper and tissue products. The company generated approximately $342 million of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The company is privately owned (Arbor Investments acquired Dunn Paper in August 2016) and does not publicly disclose financial information.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

