Moody's downgraded Lions Gate's CFR to B2 from B1 and places all credit ratings on review for downgrade

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s (Lions Gate) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and its probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also placed these ratings as well as the company's debt security ratings on review for downgrade including Lions Gate's Ba2 senior secured credit facility rating and B3 senior unsecured notes ratings issued under its wholly owned US subsidiary, Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC's (Lionsgate Capital). The downgrades were prompted by concerns over stubbornly high debt leverage which remains well above Moody's prior expectations. The review reflects the spin off plan which includes Starz and its remainco parent retaining the Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC senior unsecured notes. If the spin off plan is completed as currently envisioned, the secured bank debt would likely be refinanced and probably at the newly spun studio entity, but as management has stated their intention for the senior unsecured notes to stay in place, they face higher fundamental risks with a stand-alone Starz issuer. Both companies may start with high leverage unless the plan includes strengthening the capital structure. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained at SGL-2. Lion Gates's rating outlook was changed from stable to rating under review.

The review will focus on the debt capital structure including the mix of secured verses unsecured debt and expected credit metrics for Starz and any other holder of surviving rated debt post the spin-off of the Lions Gate studio and library. Ratings on any refinanced debt will likely be withdrawn upon repayment. The review will also focus on the reduction in diversity impacted by the separation and the secular pressure and competition surrounding pay TV networks like Starz. The outcome of the review could include confirming the ratings including the senior unsecured notes if leverage is significantly lower and the amount of secured debt is materially lower than the current level for the Starz entity. However, high leverage and/or a debt structure that includes a material amount of secured debt could result in a downgrade of the CFR and/or the senior unsecured notes ratings.

Social and Governance considerations are relevant to the rating action. A large percentage of the company's revenue and profits are generated from the company's Starz premium linear pay television network that faces risk from weakening social and demographical consumption trends as consumers move to direct-to-consumer video-on-demand services and drop their traditional linear bundled pay TV service. The company had been transitioning the Starz platform to a direct-to-consumer television streaming video platform, with 71% of global subscribers and 62% of global revenues coming from streaming and reaching profitability in some markets. However, the company's strategies have evolved with the competitive landscape and some of the international markets faced longer term challenges in reaching profitability. Therefore, management announced plans to shut down much of its previous money losing international footprint. In the hope of unlocking the value of the studio operations and Starz, the company also announced plans to separate Starz and the Lion Gate studio operations. In addition, Lions Gate's has had sustained high leverage for several years, although it has unsuccessfully targeted more moderate leverage levels.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

On Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Lions Gate Capital Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade is prompted by Moody's concern that the company's plan for separating the studio and Starz will include Starz retaining the existing senior unsecured notes. Moody's initially expected the debt capital structure for both entities to be refinanced at the time of the split. An independent Starz without a studio and content library attached to it will likely increase fundamental risk. The potential for high stand-alone leverage may add to that risk as leverage is currently very high. Leverage will likely moderate somewhat following the company's reversal and restructuring of its broad international expansion investment in LIONSGATE+ (formerly STARZPLAY International), refocusing on a smaller profitable footprint. However, Moody's still anticipates high leverage for the B2 CFR given the secular headwinds facing linear pay television.

The review will also consider the likely negative effect on already weak credit metrics assuming Starz continues to face secular headwinds as streaming entertainment platforms dominate engagement, and cord cutting in the bulk of the company's remaining markets falls around the 10% per annum range. Debt leverage is currently very high for the B2 CFR. Lower leverage could mitigate some of the secular pressure and free cash flow generation used to continue repaying debt could alleviate pressure, but ultimately, Moody's believes that the long-term trajectory includes challenges as a stand-alone entity without some bundling and distribution with other platforms.

Additionally, Lions Gate's operating performance has weakened due to motion picture and TV revenue performance in recent years. However, we believe the studio's current film slate appears to be the strongest it has been in years, which has kicked off with the profitable films "Plane" and "Jesus Revolution" significantly over-performing expectations, and to be followed by the eagerly-anticipated "John Wick: Chapter Four". Moody's also notes that the studio has a strong television slate as well with premium scripted series for nearly every major buyer and nine series already renewed through at least their third seasons, providing good forward visibility, and driving growing value and profitability as shows continue to be renewed. The company has suggested publicly that it has considered a capital raise which could help reduce debt. Plans regarding any such capital raise will also be an important consideration in the review.

The company is operating at a time when the fast-growing competitive dynamic in US television appears to be taking shape that includes scaling content globally, which poses both an opportunity and a competitive and financial risk for the company in the future. Launching Starz in international markets was a challenge due to financial constraints as well as timing relative to the massive competition by much larger companies. Starz was originally a leveraged acquisition and Lions Gate's credit metrics have not recovered from the substantial debt financed component of the acquisition. With past weakness in the motion picture segment, Debt-to-EBITDA leverage was 9.8x (incorporating Moody's adjustments) as of the last twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

Lions Gate's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). This is due to the company's exposure to social risks (S-4) and governance risks (G-4) which are both highly negative. A large percentage of the company's revenue and profits are generated from the company's Starz premium linear pay television network that faces risk from social and demographical trends as consumers move to direct-to-consumer video-on-demand services and drop their traditional linear bundled pay TV service. Starz has limited resources to be competitive as compared to streaming competitors. However, Lions Gate also licenses, owns, and produces content which is in strong demand. The company's exposure to governance risks is highly negative given the inherent volatility that resides in the film production business, the company's sustained high leverage. Management has been very transparent but has been challenged to deliver on its metric targets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As the company's rating is on review for downgrade, an upgrade is not expected over the near term. The review will focus on the debt capital structure including the mix of secured verses unsecured debt and expected credit metrics for Starz and any other holder of surviving rated debt post the spin-off of the Lions Gate studio and library. The review will also focus on the reduction in diversity impacted by the separation and the secular pressure and competition surrounding pay TV networks like Starz. The outcome of the review could include confirming the ratings including the senior unsecured notes if leverage is significantly lower and the amount of secured debt is materially lower than the current level for the Starz entity. However, high leverage and/or a debt structure that includes a material amount of secured debt could result in a downgrade of the CFR and/or the senior unsecured notes ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lions Gate, domiciled in British Columbia, Canada (with its headquarters in Santa Monica, CA), is a vertically integrated content company with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television production and syndication, a 18,000-title film and television library, premium pay television networks, global distribution and sales, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. Annual revenues as of LTM 12/31/2022 were approximately $3.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

