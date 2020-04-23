Moody's downgraded Meredith CFR to B2 from B1, outlook is stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Meredith Corp.
("Meredith" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR")
to B2 from B1, and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD
from B1-PD. Moody's also affirmed the Senior Secured Term
Loan and Senior Secured Revolver ratings at Ba2 and downgraded Senior
Unsecured Notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The actions
reflect material and sustained deterioration in anticipated financial
performance of Meredith due to coronavirus outbreak with anticipation
of a relatively slow recovery in advertising revenue as coronavirus outbreak
subsides. The downgrade on the Senior Unsecured Notes reflects
increased expected loss due to deterioration in overall credit quality
of Meredith. The rating outlook is stable.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Meredith credit profile, including its exposure
to automotive, luxury and travel advertising have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Meredith remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Meredith of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The following is a summary of today's actions:
..Issuer: Meredith Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan B,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Meredith Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Meredith's B2 CFR reflects a material decline in advertising spending
across all media platforms, resulting in reduced operating margins
and operating cash flow, and increased financial leverage to over
5x Debt-to-EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard
adjustments). Many of the company's advertising customers
have had their revenue deteriorate as countries have reduced travel and
enforced social distancing, driving meaningful reduction in business
activity. In addition, cancellation of various live sporting
events may reduce broadcast television viewership, further impacting
advertising. Meredith benefits from the broad reach of its branded
lifestyle-oriented content of its magazine titles and digital properties,
sold through its National Media group and solid ratings of its broadcast
stations. As a precautionary measure, Meredith suspended
its common stock dividend, implemented salary reductions and took
actions to further reduce its operational costs and working capital needs.
Moody's anticipates that the company will be able to manage its
operating cash flow needs over the next 12-18 months without needing
to access its revolving credit facility.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The company's management team exercises
a balanced financial strategy, having repaid $825 million
in debt following the sales of select properties from the Time Inc.
acquisition, while successfully generating operating synergies and
improving performance of the retained portfolio of titles. The
company's suspension of common dividend further highlights prudent
capital and liquidity management.
Meredith's SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity profile
reflects good liquidity with nearly full revolver availability and approximately
$100 million of balance sheet cash as of March 31, 2020.
Moody's expects Meredith EBITDA to decline materially over the next
12 months, with estimated free cash flow of approximately $200
million in part augmented due to elimination of the company's common
dividend payments. Moody's expects that substantial deterioration
in the company's EBITDA over the next 12-18 months may result
in limited financial covenant cushion for its revolving credit facility,
which is expected to remain undrawn. The Maximum Total Net Leverage
financial covenant is tested at 30% utilization for revolving credit
facility. Meredith's assets provide limited alternative liquidity
given the credit facilities are secured by 1st liens on substantially
all tangible and intangible assets in the U.S.
The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that advertising
declines due to coronavirus will be sustained over the next 6-9
months, with a likelihood of advertising spending recovering as
coronavirus outbreak subsides. Moody's anticipates the company's
print-oriented advertising to remain weak and declining due to
underlying secular trends in the magazine business, partially offset
by growth in digital advertising. The industry trends and effects
of the coronavirus will lead to reduced operating profits over the next
12-18 months, with resulting elevated leverage. Moody's
anticipates management will continue to remain prudent in its financial
strategy as it relates to management of discretionary cash expenditures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Meredith demonstrates consistent organic
revenue and EBITDA growth, with debt-to-EBITDA leverage
being sustained comfortably below 4.5x (including Moody's standard
adjustments). Strong positive free cash flow and good liquidity
would also be needed, with good revolver availability. Management
would also need to maintain a commitment to financial policies consistent
with the higher rating.
Ratings could be downgraded if sustained macro-economic weakness
continues to pressure the company's advertising reliant revenue
stream without offsetting reductions in operating expenses or discretionary
dividend payments, or if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
above 6x (including Moody's standard adjustments). Deterioration
in liquidity or increased likelihood of a financial covenant breach could
also result in a downgrade.
Meredith Corp. is a diversified media company with magazine publishing,
brand licensing, and television broadcasting operations.
In January 2018, Meredith acquired all outstanding shares of Time
Inc. for total enterprise value of $2.8bn.
The company operates two business segments, National Media,
and Local Media. The National Media segment includes national consumer
media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines
and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities,
database-related activities, and business-to-business
marketing products and services. The Local Media segment consists
of 17 television stations located across the United States (U.S.)
concentrated in fast growing markets with related digital and mobile media
assets.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
