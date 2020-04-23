Moody's downgraded Meredith CFR to B2 from B1, outlook is stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Meredith Corp. ("Meredith" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1, and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also affirmed the Senior Secured Term Loan and Senior Secured Revolver ratings at Ba2 and downgraded Senior Unsecured Notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The actions reflect material and sustained deterioration in anticipated financial performance of Meredith due to coronavirus outbreak with anticipation of a relatively slow recovery in advertising revenue as coronavirus outbreak subsides. The downgrade on the Senior Unsecured Notes reflects increased expected loss due to deterioration in overall credit quality of Meredith. The rating outlook is stable.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Meredith credit profile, including its exposure to automotive, luxury and travel advertising have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Meredith remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Meredith of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following is a summary of today's actions:

..Issuer: Meredith Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Meredith Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Meredith's B2 CFR reflects a material decline in advertising spending across all media platforms, resulting in reduced operating margins and operating cash flow, and increased financial leverage to over 5x Debt-to-EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments). Many of the company's advertising customers have had their revenue deteriorate as countries have reduced travel and enforced social distancing, driving meaningful reduction in business activity. In addition, cancellation of various live sporting events may reduce broadcast television viewership, further impacting advertising. Meredith benefits from the broad reach of its branded lifestyle-oriented content of its magazine titles and digital properties, sold through its National Media group and solid ratings of its broadcast stations. As a precautionary measure, Meredith suspended its common stock dividend, implemented salary reductions and took actions to further reduce its operational costs and working capital needs. Moody's anticipates that the company will be able to manage its operating cash flow needs over the next 12-18 months without needing to access its revolving credit facility.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The company's management team exercises a balanced financial strategy, having repaid $825 million in debt following the sales of select properties from the Time Inc. acquisition, while successfully generating operating synergies and improving performance of the retained portfolio of titles. The company's suspension of common dividend further highlights prudent capital and liquidity management.

Meredith's SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity profile reflects good liquidity with nearly full revolver availability and approximately $100 million of balance sheet cash as of March 31, 2020. Moody's expects Meredith EBITDA to decline materially over the next 12 months, with estimated free cash flow of approximately $200 million in part augmented due to elimination of the company's common dividend payments. Moody's expects that substantial deterioration in the company's EBITDA over the next 12-18 months may result in limited financial covenant cushion for its revolving credit facility, which is expected to remain undrawn. The Maximum Total Net Leverage financial covenant is tested at 30% utilization for revolving credit facility. Meredith's assets provide limited alternative liquidity given the credit facilities are secured by 1st liens on substantially all tangible and intangible assets in the U.S.

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that advertising declines due to coronavirus will be sustained over the next 6-9 months, with a likelihood of advertising spending recovering as coronavirus outbreak subsides. Moody's anticipates the company's print-oriented advertising to remain weak and declining due to underlying secular trends in the magazine business, partially offset by growth in digital advertising. The industry trends and effects of the coronavirus will lead to reduced operating profits over the next 12-18 months, with resulting elevated leverage. Moody's anticipates management will continue to remain prudent in its financial strategy as it relates to management of discretionary cash expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Meredith demonstrates consistent organic revenue and EBITDA growth, with debt-to-EBITDA leverage being sustained comfortably below 4.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments). Strong positive free cash flow and good liquidity would also be needed, with good revolver availability. Management would also need to maintain a commitment to financial policies consistent with the higher rating.

Ratings could be downgraded if sustained macro-economic weakness continues to pressure the company's advertising reliant revenue stream without offsetting reductions in operating expenses or discretionary dividend payments, or if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6x (including Moody's standard adjustments). Deterioration in liquidity or increased likelihood of a financial covenant breach could also result in a downgrade.

Meredith Corp. is a diversified media company with magazine publishing, brand licensing, and television broadcasting operations. In January 2018, Meredith acquired all outstanding shares of Time Inc. for total enterprise value of $2.8bn. The company operates two business segments, National Media, and Local Media. The National Media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services. The Local Media segment consists of 17 television stations located across the United States (U.S.) concentrated in fast growing markets with related digital and mobile media assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alina Khavulya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

