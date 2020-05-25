Moody's downgraded Parts Holding Europe's ratings to Caa1; stable outlook

Paris, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe S.A.S (PHE or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the ratings on the senior secured notes issued by Parts Europe S.A. The outlook on both entities is stable.

"While we expect activity levels to recover reasonably well as lockdown measures are easing in the company's core markets, the impact of the lockdown on the company's earnings and cash flow is likely to result in a deterioration in PHE's credit metrics, notably a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA likely to stay above 8.0x over the next 12-18 months and uncertainty as to whether the company will be able to generate positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for PHE. "Moreover, while we view the company's liquidity as adequate over the next 12-18 months, there is some refinancing risk with respect to the senior secured notes due in May 2022 if operating performance and credit metrics do not materially improve over the next 12-18 months", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the coronavirus outbreak -- which is a social risk under Moody's ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety -- will mainly affect the company's performance in the second quarter of 2020. Moody's forecasts a decline in revenue of 30% in the second quarter but followed by a recovery in trading levels in the second half of the year.

The company's credit metrics were already weak prior to the coronavirus outbreak as reflected in 2019 by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 7.6x (post IFRS16) and negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €30 million (including non-recurring items and excluding benefits from the increase in off-balance sheet factoring). Excluding cash items related to the integration of Oscaro, free cash flow would have been closer to breakeven, but still weak. PHE had begun to turnaround the performance of Oscaro, which was generating negative EBITDA at the time of the acquisition, and this had allowed some deleveraging in 2019, but the effects of coronavirus will now postpone PHE's deleveraging capability.

The rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to around 9.0x in 2020 (post IFRS16) and that a more subdued macroeconomic environment over the next 12-18 months will likely prevent EBITDA growing to above pre-crisis levels in 2021 to allow sufficient deleveraging to more sustainable levels of around 6.5x. Moody's estimates that Moody's gross adjusted leverage will be around 8.0x in 2021. Besides the uncertainty of EBITDA growth leverage is likely to stay high given an increase in gross debt, which Moody's expects will slightly increase in 2020 because of drawings under the revolving credit facility (RCF) and potentially other new credit facilities to support liquidity. The lower EBITDA generation is likely to also constrain free cash flow generation.

Moody's expects global auto unit sales to plummet 20% in 2020 followed by a recovery of 11.5% in 2021. However, the light vehicle aftermarket sector in the countries where the company operates has historically been more resilient to economic downturns than sales of new vehicles. The current market environment, characterized by a broadly stable car parc size of vehicles older than four years provides greater stability to the independent aftermarket (IAM) channel than the original equipment suppliers (OES) channel, which is closely linked to new vehicle registrations.

Moody's views PHE's liquidity as adequate at this stage but there could be refinancing risk with respect to the senior secured notes due in May 2022 if operating performance and credit metrics do not materially improve over the next 12-18 months. As of 27 March 2020, the company had cash balances of around €155 million. The €100 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) was fully utilized. The company also has access to factoring facilities of €190 million in aggregate (on- and off-balance sheet), although its utilization will remain restricted to some extent in the next few months until activity fully normalizes. Around €116 million of the factoring facilities was utilized at year-end 2019, of which €93 million on an off-balance sheet basis.

Moody's expects the company's cash balances to reach a low point of around €80-€90 million at the end of June 2020 -- reflecting the cash impact of the lockdown as well as working capital outflows related to the increase in activity levels -- before gradually increasing to around €100-€110 million by year-end 2020. These forecasts assume that the RCF remains fully drawn and that there will be no material change in the level of securitized receivables compared to the year-end 2019. They also do not incorporate potential state-guaranteed funding that the company may receive in the coming months.

The nearest debt maturity is the off-balance sheet programme with Factofrance, which amounted to €93 million at year-end 2019. The programme initially expired in May 2020 but was extended to November 2020. Moody's understands that the company has not had any major issues with respect to the programme since its inception in 2017 and therefore expects the company to renew it in a timely manner. The next material debt maturities are the senior secured notes in April 2022. The RCF which initially expired in December 2020 was extended to June 2025.

Although covenant headroom will tighten in the coming quarters due to the impact of the lockdown, Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under the springing financial maintenance covenant attached to the RCF, set at 0.7x super senior net leverage when the RCF is drawn. A breach of this maintenance covenant triggers a draw-stop, but not an event of default.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 rating on the senior secured notes, at the same level as the CFR, reflects their subordination to the relatively small super senior RCF which mitigates the senior secured notes' relatively weak guarantor and security package. While the RCF benefits from the same security package as the notes, it will rank ahead of the notes in an enforcement scenario under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Also, the obligations of the notes' subsidiary guarantor are capped at €200 million.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the company's debt/EBITDA will reduce to around 8.0x in 2021 from the high level of 9.0x expected in 2020, and then will continue to delever afterwards. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating action could materialize if operating performance does not materially recover in the coming quarters, resulting in a further deterioration of the company's liquidity or an unsustainable capital structure.

Upward rating pressure will not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control. Over time, Moody's will consider upgrading the ratings if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces below 6.5x on a sustained basis and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive free cash flow.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Parts Holding Europe S.A.S is a leading aftermarket light vehicle (LV) spare parts distributor and truck spare parts distributor and repairer in France, Benelux, Italy, and Spain. It also owns Oscaro, the leading online car parts retailer in France, since November 2018. The company generated revenue of €1.8 billion in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

