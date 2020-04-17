Moody's downgraded Pyxus' CFR to Ca, outlook is stable

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Pyxus International, Inc.'s ("Pyxus ") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 and its Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's downgraded the company's ABL revolving credit Facility to B2 from Ba3.

Additionally, Moody's downgraded the company's first lien notes to Caa2 from B2 and second lien notes to C from Ca. Pyxus' Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-4. The rating outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects the company's continued weakening liquidity position, delay in refinancing its maturities and with monetizing a portion of its FIGR business (cannabis), proceeds of which were expected to repay debt. Additionally, the global coronavirus outbreak and subsequent disruption to Pyxus' business to obtain and process tobacco leaf has resulted in materially weaker operating performance and significant negative free cash flows, placing additional pressure on its business. Moody's now expects liquidity to be constrained and debt/EBITDA to exceed 15 times, making it increasingly difficult for the company to support its capital structure. Moreover, the downgrade of the first and second lien notes also considers the high potential for a distressed exchange to materially lower recovery.

Moody's downgraded the following ratings:

-Corporate Family Rating to Ca from Caa2;

-Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD;

-Senior Secured Second lien notes due 2021 to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5);

-Senior Secured ABL revolving credit facility due 2021 to B2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2);

-Senior Secured First lien notes due 2021 to Caa2 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2);

The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pyxus' Ca CFR reflects the company's very weak liquidity, challenging operating metrics; very high financial leverage and potential for a debt restructuring. The company operates in a mature and low-margin leaf business that is challenged by the declining volume of cigarette sales. The global outbreak of coronavirus has placed additional pressure on its business. The rating is further constrained by the company's heavy reliance on uncommitted financing, access to which could be impaired as Pyxus' credit quality weakens. The company benefits from its position as one of two major leaf tobacco merchants, its established relationships with key cigarette manufacturers, its global procurement and processing network, and investment in the growing cannabis sector.

The stable outlook reflects that the ratings capture Moody's current expectations for default and recovery.

ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the negative health impact of cigarettes and expansion into cannabis. The company's financial policy reflects high governance risks given its very aggressive financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded further if Pyxus liquidity further deteriorates, or if a restructuring provides lower recoveries than currently anticipated.

Given the company's high financial leverage and weak operating performance, an upgrade is not likely in the next year. In order to warrant an upgrade, the company needs to materially improve its operating performance, strengthen its liquidity position, refinance its debt maturities and materially reduce financial leverage.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The protein and agriculture sector has been somewhat affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Pyxus' credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Pyxus remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Pyxus of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Pyxus, Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina, is a leaf tobacco merchant. Its principal products include flue-cured, burley and oriental tobaccos, which are major ingredients in cigarettes. Annual revenue totaled approximate $1.6 billion for the last twelve months ending December 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

