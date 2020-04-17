Moody's downgraded Pyxus' CFR to Ca, outlook is stable

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Pyxus International, Inc.'s ("Pyxus ") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2 and its Probability of Default Rating
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's downgraded the
company's ABL revolving credit Facility to B2 from Ba3.
Additionally, Moody's downgraded the company's first lien notes
to Caa2 from B2 and second lien notes to C from Ca. Pyxus' Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-4. The rating outlook
on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.
The downgrade reflects the company's continued weakening liquidity position,
delay in refinancing its maturities and with monetizing a portion of its
FIGR business (cannabis), proceeds of which were expected to repay
debt. Additionally, the global coronavirus outbreak and subsequent
disruption to Pyxus' business to obtain and process tobacco leaf
has resulted in materially weaker operating performance and significant
negative free cash flows, placing additional pressure on its business.
Moody's now expects liquidity to be constrained and debt/EBITDA to exceed
15 times, making it increasingly difficult for the company to support
its capital structure. Moreover, the downgrade of the first
and second lien notes also considers the high potential for a distressed
exchange to materially lower recovery.
Moody's downgraded the following ratings:
-Corporate Family Rating to Ca from Caa2;
-Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD;
-Senior Secured Second lien notes due 2021 to C (LGD5) from Ca
(LGD5);
-Senior Secured ABL revolving credit facility due 2021 to B2 (LGD2)
from Ba3 (LGD2);
-Senior Secured First lien notes due 2021 to Caa2 (LGD2) from B2
(LGD2);
The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pyxus' Ca CFR reflects the company's very weak liquidity, challenging
operating metrics; very high financial leverage and potential for
a debt restructuring. The company operates in a mature and low-margin
leaf business that is challenged by the declining volume of cigarette
sales. The global outbreak of coronavirus has placed additional
pressure on its business. The rating is further constrained by
the company's heavy reliance on uncommitted financing, access to
which could be impaired as Pyxus' credit quality weakens. The company
benefits from its position as one of two major leaf tobacco merchants,
its established relationships with key cigarette manufacturers,
its global procurement and processing network, and investment in
the growing cannabis sector.
The stable outlook reflects that the ratings capture Moody's current expectations
for default and recovery.
ESG considerations include high social risks associated with the negative
health impact of cigarettes and expansion into cannabis. The company's
financial policy reflects high governance risks given its very aggressive
financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded further if Pyxus liquidity further deteriorates,
or if a restructuring provides lower recoveries than currently anticipated.
Given the company's high financial leverage and weak operating performance,
an upgrade is not likely in the next year. In order to warrant
an upgrade, the company needs to materially improve its operating
performance, strengthen its liquidity position, refinance
its debt maturities and materially reduce financial leverage.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The protein and agriculture
sector has been somewhat affected by the shock given its sensitivity to
consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses
in Pyxus' credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Pyxus remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Pyxus of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Pyxus, Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina,
is a leaf tobacco merchant. Its principal products include flue-cured,
burley and oriental tobaccos, which are major ingredients in cigarettes.
Annual revenue totaled approximate $1.6 billion for the
last twelve months ending December 2019.
