Moody's downgraded Quad's senior secured bank credit facilities to B1; affirms B1 CFR

Approximately $1.3 billion of rated debt

Toronto, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Quad/Graphics, Inc.'s ("Quad") senior secured bank credit facilities to B1 from Ba3. Moody's has also affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating. Quad's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

"Today's action reflect shrinking loss absorption cushion supporting the senior secured debt following the repayment of the senior unsecured notes" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's Analyst.

Following the repayment of Quad's outstanding $209 million senior unsecured notes in May 2022, the company has one class of debt, the B1 rated secured credit facilities. Although, Quad's credit facilities benefit from first-ranking security claim on the company's assets, the loss absorption cushion provided by trade payables and other obligations is not sufficient to provide uplift. This drives Moody's decision to downgrade the rating of the secured credit facilities to B1 in line with the company's CFR.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quad's B1 CFR is constrained by: high business risk stemming from exposure to the secular decline in commercial printing due to ongoing digital substitution; execution risks as the company mitigates the secular pressures in commercial printing (retail inserts, magazines and catalogues) by transforming into an integrated marketing solutions provider; and potential for increased competition in the advertising and marketing services industry. However, the rating benefits from: good market position and scale in the commercial print market; Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain around 3x in 2022 and 2023; the company's focus on debt repayment from free cash flow and asset sale proceeds; continued cost reductions, which partially mitigates inflation pressure on EBITDA; and good liquidity, including its ability to generate consistent free cash flow.

Quad has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources exceed $310 million with about $51 million of mandatory debt repayment and term loan amortization in the next four quarters. At June 2022, liquidity is supported by $12 million of cash and around $171 million of availability (using the most restrictive debt covenant) under the company's $432.5 million revolving credit facility ($90 million expires in January 2024 and the remainder in November 2026), and Moody's expected free cash flow of about $130 million over the next 12 months. The company is subject to total net leverage (with step downs), senior leverage, and interest coverage covenants; cushion should exceed 20% on the tightest covenant (total net leverage) through the next four quarters. Quad has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Quad will be able to address the January 2024 term loan maturity on a timely basis while maintaining good liquidity, moderate leverage, and continue its transformation into an integrated marketing solution service provider.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could be considered if Quad is able to generate sustainable positive organic EBITDA growth, successfully transform away from the secular decline in commercial printing, and sustain leverage below 3x.

A ratings downgrade could be considered if the company is not able to successfully execute on its transformation away from commercial printing, leading to ongoing revenue and EBITDA declines. The ratings could become under pressure if leverage increases towards 4x, or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin, Quad/Graphics, Inc. is a leading North American commercial printing company. Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2022 was $3.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aziz Al Sammarai

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

