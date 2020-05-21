Moody's downgraded Ulterra's term loan to B3, outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded BEP Ulterra Holdings, Inc.'s (Ulterra) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured term loan ratings to B3 from B2. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BEP Ulterra Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BEP Ulterra Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Ulterra's CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that the rapid decline in drilling activity in 2020 will reduce demand for Ulterra's services and cause a decline in earnings and deterioration in its leverage metrics in 2020, with slow recovery in 2021. Ulterra will need to continue to proactively manage counterparty exposures to reduce the risk of bad debts and additional working capital requirements in 2021, amid the expectation of higher default rates in the US oil and gas sector.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to drilling activity and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Ulterra's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Ulterra remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and commodity prices remaining low. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ulterra of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects the rising financial risks and uncertain pace of recovery in demand in 2021 from the E&P sector.

Moody's expect Ulterra to maintain adequate liquidity, supported by its cash balance reported at the end of 2019, expected FCF generation and substantial availability under its $50 million super priority revolving credit facility, maturing in November 2023. The revolving credit facility has a number of financial covenants, including maintaining a maximum net super priority debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.0x at all times and a springing net total debt/EBITDA covenant of 4.5x tested when utilization exceeds 60%. We expect Ulterra to remain in compliance with its covenants into 2021, as Moody's doesn't expect the revolver utilization to reach the level that makes the total leverage covenant operational.

The senior secured term loan maturing in 2025 has first lien on all the assets of the issuer and guarantors, including the operating subsidiaries, and is rated B3 (the same as the CFR). Although the $50 million super priority 2023 revolving credit facility will be paid out on a first out basis in the event of default, given the small size of the facility as compared to the size of the term loan, the term loan is rated the same as the CFR. The term loan facility and the revolving credit facility have liens on the assets of the company and its downstream guarantors and the subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Ulterra's liquidity position weakens or its EBITDA/Interest declines below 2.5x

While not likely in the near term, an upgrade of the ratings may be achieved if the company maintains leverage below 4.5x, with good liquidity amid a broader recovery in drilling activity in the US.

Ulterra Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer of Polycrystalline Diamond Compact (PDC) drill bits and stick-slip reduction tools headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Ulterra is owned by the private equity firms Blackstone Group and American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

