Moody's downgraded the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv to Caa1 and placed ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the City of Kyiv's and the City of Kharkiv's long-term issuer (domestic and foreign currency) ratings to Caa1 from B3 and placed these ratings on review for further downgrade. Concomitantly Moody's has changed both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) to caa1 from b3 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to place on review for downgrade the Ukrainian government's rating of B3 on 25 February 2022. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the decision to downgrade the ratings reflects the devastating effects of the military conflict with Russia on the local economies, including physical damage to infrastructure, a significant and prolonged loss in economic activity and employment, with consequent negative impact on key tax revenue sources and spending pressure for the two cities.

The decision to place the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the uncertainty about the long-term social and economic damage that the two cities will suffer. Moody's will assess the emerging economic and financial costs for the cities against their fiscal buffers. A sustained conflict would weigh on investments and the restoration of the social and economic normalcy, potentially undermining the cities' credit profile for a prolonged period of time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADES

—KYIV AND KHARKIV—

The military conflict in Ukraine heightens credit risks for Kyiv and Kharkiv. The most relevant direct effects include casualties among the population, physical damage to real estate and infrastructure, loss in economic activity and employment. While it is difficult to assess the long-term impact of the conflict, the two cities will likely face unprecedented challenges to mitigate the social and the economic disruption over the next months.

Against this backdrop, the City of Kyiv entered this crisis with a relatively wealthy and diversified economy, strong financial fundamentals and low debt levels at an estimated 17% of operating revenues in 2021, all of which provides some shock absorption capacity.

Similarly, the City of Kharkiv displays a relatively developed economy, solid financials and a moderate debt burden at an estimated 45% of operating revenue in 2021. A historically conservative approach to budget spending allowed the city to maintain its budget position close to balance over the last four years.

Both cities are exposed to systemic risk from the Ukraine sovereign, which has increased, given their close operational and financial linkages. As such, Kyiv and Kharkiv are (1) highly reliant on tax revenues and intergovernmental revenues, (2) exposed to potential decisions of the central government to protect its own budget at the expense of regional and local governments (3) tighter financing conditions, including market access and refinancing risks.

Moody's has changed both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to caa1 from b3 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The Caa1 ratings also incorporate a low level of extraordinary support from the Ukrainian Government for both the City of Kyiv and the City of Kharkiv.

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

—KYIV AND KHARKIV—

The decision to place the issuer ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the need to assess the extent to which the conflict leads to sustained economic and fiscal damage for the two cities. Moody's will examine the negative implications from (i) tax reduction caused by losses in the economic activity (ii) increase in spending to mitigate the social and the economic effects of the crisis (iii) tightening external financial conditions, including lack of market access, all of which could affect their liquidity profiles and ultimately debt service capacity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KYIV

The City of Kyiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, along with highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and federal government support.

The E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderate exposure to physical climate risks and natural capital and neutral-to-low risks for most environmental factors.

The moderately negative S issuer profile score (S-3) reflects moderately negative risks from most social factors, other than labour and income and education (which score neutral-to-low).

The highly negative issuer profile score (G-4) captures the negative risk from Kyiv's overall institutional and governance framework that is improving but still weak. Ukrainian politics across different layers of government in the past decades showed cases of unpredictable decisions, including several defaults, fundamental management changes and overall weak institutional strength.

KHARKIV

The City of Kharkiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental and governance risks, along with moderately negative exposure to social risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4), reflecting highly negative risks exposure to physical and climate risk including elevated heat stress and significant pressure on municipal water systems.

The moderately negative S issuer profile score (S-3) reflects moderately negative risks from most social factors, such as demographics, labour and income, health and safety and access to basic services.

The highly negative issuer profile score (G-4) captures the negative risk from Kharkiv's overall institutional and governance framework that is improving but still weak. Ukrainian politics across different layers of government in the past decades showed cases of unpredictable decisions, including several defaults, fundamental management changes and overall weak institutional strength.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Kharkiv and City of Kyiv. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Ukraine, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,129 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 24 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Kharkiv, City of and Kyiv, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuers' economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The systemic risk in which the issuers operate has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD RESULT IN CONFIRMATION OF THE CURRENT RATINGS

Either city's Caa1 rating would likely be confirmed at its current level if disruption arising from the conflict was to be short lived resulting in only limited economic and financial disruption and significant external financial support was provided to shore up the country's and the cities' financing position and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is remote given the review for downgrade.

An increasing likelihood of very large and long-lasting economic and social shock, possibly accompanied by a strained liquidity situation, that pointed to an increasing likelihood of default would likely lead to a downgrade.

The sovereign action on Ukraine published on Friday 25 February 2022 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The person who approved these credit ratings is Mauro Crisafulli.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

