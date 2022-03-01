info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgraded the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv to Caa1 and placed ratings on review for further downgrade

01 Mar 2022

Frankfurt am Main, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the City of Kyiv's and the City of Kharkiv's long-term issuer (domestic and foreign currency) ratings to Caa1 from B3 and placed these ratings on review for further downgrade. Concomitantly Moody's has changed both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) to caa1 from b3 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to place on review for downgrade the Ukrainian government's rating of B3 on 25 February 2022. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_461633.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the decision to downgrade the ratings reflects the devastating effects of the military conflict with Russia on the local economies, including physical damage to infrastructure, a significant and prolonged loss in economic activity and employment, with consequent negative impact on key tax revenue sources and spending pressure for the two cities.

The decision to place the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the uncertainty about the long-term social and economic damage that the two cities will suffer. Moody's will assess the emerging economic and financial costs for the cities against their fiscal buffers. A sustained conflict would weigh on investments and the restoration of the social and economic normalcy, potentially undermining the cities' credit profile for a prolonged period of time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADES

—KYIV AND KHARKIV—

The military conflict in Ukraine heightens credit risks for Kyiv and Kharkiv. The most relevant direct effects include casualties among the population, physical damage to real estate and infrastructure, loss in economic activity and employment. While it is difficult to assess the long-term impact of the conflict, the two cities will likely face unprecedented challenges to mitigate the social and the economic disruption over the next months.

Against this backdrop, the City of Kyiv entered this crisis with a relatively wealthy and diversified economy, strong financial fundamentals and low debt levels at an estimated 17% of operating revenues in 2021, all of which provides some shock absorption capacity.

Similarly, the City of Kharkiv displays a relatively developed economy, solid financials and a moderate debt burden at an estimated 45% of operating revenue in 2021. A historically conservative approach to budget spending allowed the city to maintain its budget position close to balance over the last four years.

Both cities are exposed to systemic risk from the Ukraine sovereign, which has increased, given their close operational and financial linkages. As such, Kyiv and Kharkiv are (1) highly reliant on tax revenues and intergovernmental revenues, (2) exposed to potential decisions of the central government to protect its own budget at the expense of regional and local governments (3) tighter financing conditions, including market access and refinancing risks.

Moody's has changed both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to caa1 from b3 and placed them on review for further downgrade.

The Caa1 ratings also incorporate a low level of extraordinary support from the Ukrainian Government for both the City of Kyiv and the City of Kharkiv.

RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

—KYIV AND KHARKIV—

The decision to place the issuer ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv on review for further downgrade reflects the need to assess the extent to which the conflict leads to sustained economic and fiscal damage for the two cities. Moody's will examine the negative implications from (i) tax reduction caused by losses in the economic activity (ii) increase in spending to mitigate the social and the economic effects of the crisis (iii) tightening external financial conditions, including lack of market access, all of which could affect their liquidity profiles and ultimately debt service capacity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KYIV

The City of Kyiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, along with highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and federal government support.

The E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderate exposure to physical climate risks and natural capital and neutral-to-low risks for most environmental factors.

The moderately negative S issuer profile score (S-3) reflects moderately negative risks from most social factors, other than labour and income and education (which score neutral-to-low).

The highly negative issuer profile score (G-4) captures the negative risk from Kyiv's overall institutional and governance framework that is improving but still weak. Ukrainian politics across different layers of government in the past decades showed cases of unpredictable decisions, including several defaults, fundamental management changes and overall weak institutional strength.

KHARKIV

The City of Kharkiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental and governance risks, along with moderately negative exposure to social risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4), reflecting highly negative risks exposure to physical and climate risk including elevated heat stress and significant pressure on municipal water systems.

The moderately negative S issuer profile score (S-3) reflects moderately negative risks from most social factors, such as demographics, labour and income, health and safety and access to basic services.

The highly negative issuer profile score (G-4) captures the negative risk from Kharkiv's overall institutional and governance framework that is improving but still weak. Ukrainian politics across different layers of government in the past decades showed cases of unpredictable decisions, including several defaults, fundamental management changes and overall weak institutional strength.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Kharkiv and City of Kyiv. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Ukraine, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,129 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.7% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 24 February 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Kharkiv, City of and Kyiv, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuers' economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The systemic risk in which the issuers operate has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD RESULT IN CONFIRMATION OF THE CURRENT RATINGS

Either city's Caa1 rating would likely be confirmed at its current level if disruption arising from the conflict was to be short lived resulting in only limited economic and financial disruption and significant external financial support was provided to shore up the country's and the cities' financing position and operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is remote given the review for downgrade.

An increasing likelihood of very large and long-lasting economic and social shock, possibly accompanied by a strained liquidity situation, that pointed to an increasing likelihood of default would likely lead to a downgrade.

The sovereign action on Ukraine published on Friday 25 February 2022 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The person who approved these credit ratings is Mauro Crisafulli.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

