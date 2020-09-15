Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks; outlooks remain negative

London, 15 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded (1) the foreign currency
long-term deposit ratings of 12 banks in Turkey; (2) the long-term
counterparty risk ratings (CRR) and the long-term counterparty
risk assessments (CRA) of six banks; and (3) the long-term
senior unsecured rating of one bank by one notch and the long-term
foreign currency CRR of three banks by two notches. The standalone
baseline credit assessments (BCAs) and other ratings of these banks and
of the other four Turkish banks rated by Moody's are unaffected
by this rating action.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432558
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
The downgrades on the 13 impacted banks are driven by Moody's downgrade,
on 11 September 2020, of the Government of Turkey's bond rating
to B2 with negative outlook from B1 with negative outlook. The
downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating resulted in the lowering
of the ceilings for foreign currency deposits to Caa1 from B3 and for
foreign currency bonds to B2 from B1. For further information on
the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release
published on 11 September 2020: Moody's downgrades Turkey's ratings
to B2 and maintains negative outlook (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_431146).
Moody's has maintained the Macro Profile it assigns to Turkey at Very
Weak+.
The outlooks on the long-term deposit and debt ratings of all the
Turkish banks rated by Moody's remain negative, in line with
the negative outlook on the sovereign rating. The negative outlooks
reflect the downside risks associated with a balance of payments crisis,
which could lead to capital controls and restrictions on foreign currency
outflows.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows Moody's downgrade of the Government of Turkey's
bond rating, which also resulted in the lowering of the ceilings
for foreign currency deposits to Caa1 from B3, for foreign currency
bonds to B2 from B1 and, for eight banks, a lower rating uplift
from government support.
FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATINGS ARE CONSTRAINED BY THE FOREIGN CURRENCY
DEPOSIT CEILING
In a related decision to the sovereign downgrade, Moody's lowered
the long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling for Turkish banks
to Caa1 from B3 on 11 September 2020. As a consequence, the
long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of 12 Turkish banks
are constrained at Caa1. These banks are: Akbank T.A.S.
(Akbank), Alternatifbank A.S. (Alternatifbank),
Denizbank A.S., HSBC Bank A.S. (Turkey),
QNB Finansbank A.S. (QNB Finansbank),T.C.
Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turk Ekonomi Bankasi
A.S. (TEB), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
(Garanti BBVA), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halk Bank),
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank), Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi
A.S. (Yapi Kredi).
PROBABILITY OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IS UNCHANGED
Moody's has maintained its assumptions of government support unchanged
for Turkish banks.
The long-term deposit and issuer ratings -- where
applicable -- of eight banks benefit from uplift from government
support, reflecting Moody's assumptions of very high or high probability
of government support. These banks are Akbank, Export Credit
Bank of Turkey A.S. (Turk Eximbank), Garanti BBVA,
Halk Bank, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi, Ziraat.
The long-term CRR and CRA of Akbank, Garanti BBVA,
Turk Eximbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat now benefit
from a one to two-notch uplift of government support, from
two to three previously. This reflects an unchanged probability
of government support and a narrower gap between the banks' BCA
and Turkey's sovereign debt rating.
For the other banks, the rating agency continues to maintain a low
probability of government support, which does not provide any rating
uplift.
FOREIGN CURRENCY COUNTERPARTY RISK RATINGS (CRR) AND SENIOR UNSECURED
RATING ARE IN SOME CASES CONSTRAINED BY THE FOREIGN CURRENCY BOND CEILING
Moody's lowered the long-term foreign currency bond ceiling for
Turkish banks to B2 from B1 on 11 September 2020, in line with the
sovereign downgrade. As a consequence, the long-term
foreign currency CRR of Alternatifbank, QNB Finansbank and TEB and
the senior unsecured rating of QNB Finansbank were downgraded and are
constrained at B2.
VERY WEAK + MACRO PROFILE IS UNCHANGED
The BCAs and other ratings and assessments of Turkish banks are unaffected
by this rating action because of the unchanged Macro Profile and Moody's
affiliate support assumptions.
Moody's has maintained the Very Weak + Macro Profile it assigns
to Turkish banks, reflecting the rating agency's unchanged
view on the operating environment for banks. Despite a challenging
economic environment and funding market conditions for Turkish banks,
Moody's notes that Turkish banks' reliance on short term wholesale
foreign funding has reduced moderately (USD44 billion at end-June
2020, from USD64 billion available at end-April 2019) while
foreign currency liquidity has been maintained at broadly similar levels
(USD90 billion at end-June 2020). As a result of this,
Moody's reduced the negative adjustment it applies for Funding Conditions
and maintained the Very Weak + Macro Profile. Moody's
also notes that Turkish banks have continued to maintain access to the
syndicated loans market throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
All long-term deposit, senior and issuer ratings have a negative
outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the sovereign rating.
The outlook reflects the downside risks associated with the authorities'
inadequate reaction function, which makes Turkey more likely to
suffer a balance of payments crisis, which might lead to capital
controls and restrictions on foreign currency outflows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the current negative outlook.
The outlook could be changed to stable following a stabilisation of Turkey's
sovereign outlook, an improvement of the operating environment,
which would stabilise the banks' stock of problem loans and profitability,
and a further structural reduction of the banks' reliance on foreign
currency funding.
A downgrade could be driven by a downgrade of the sovereign rating,
deterioration in Turkey's operating environment, a higher-than-expected
deterioration of asset quality and profitability, or a material
decline in capital ratios.
