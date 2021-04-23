Moody's downgrades 156 classes and places 15 classes under review for possible downgrade issued by 37 US conduit commercial mortgage backed securities

Approximately $6.2 billion of structured securities affected
New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded 119 principal and
interest (P&I), 26 interest-only (IO) and 11 exchangeable
classes from 36 US conduit commercial mortgage-backed securitizations
(CMBS) and placed eleven P&I, one exchangeable and three IO
classes under review for possible downgrade from two US conduit CMBS transactions.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL444578 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
• Principal Methodologies
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
For each CMBS transaction with tranches impacted by today's actions,
the List of Affected Credit Ratings also identifies the associated base
expected loss, the loans primarily contributing to the rating action
and, as of the March 2021 remittance reports, the share of
(1) total specially serviced loans, (2) loans secured by regional
mall loans, (3) delinquent loans secured by regional malls,
and (4) appraisal reduction amounts.
The rating downgrades on the 119 P&I classes were prompted primarily
by increased loss expectations and higher interest shortfall risk to the
transactions due to the continued cash flow and value deterioration for
specially serviced, delinquent or otherwise poorly performing loans
backed by lower quality regional malls. As the US economy improves,
consumer spending is exhibiting strong recovery, but weaker consumer
traffic among these properties continues to weigh on their performance.
For regional mall loans contributing to this action that have reported
at least six months of annualized 2020 NOI, the 2020 NOI was 16%
lower, on average, than full-year 2019 NOI.
More than half of these properties reported a decline in annualized 2020
NOI of 10% or greater compared to full-year 2019.
The continued and possibly long-lasting performance deterioration
among Class B-or-lower quality regional malls has caused
borrowers of loans in CMBS backed by such malls to focus their resources
on the higher quality assets within their portfolios. As a result,
borrowers of certain poorly performing CMBS loans have indicated that
they intend to cooperate with foreclosure proceedings and/or are unwilling
to inject additional cash to support these assets. For regional
mall assets that are undergoing foreclosure or are already classified
as real estate owned (REO), we anticipate the acceleration of dispositions
in the next 12 months and the ultimate liquidations of these assets may
result in significant losses.
The higher loss expectations for these securitizations also reflect further
deterioration of hotel and office properties that even before the onset
of the COVID-19 pandemic suffered from declining revenue or other
credit risks. The overall exposure to delinquent and specially
serviced loans across these transactions has increased significantly as
a result of the pandemic. As of the March 2021 remittance reports,
the share of specially serviced loans secured by all property types for
the impacted transactions averaged 20% and ranged up to 42%
of their respective pooled transaction balances. The downgrades
also reflect heightened refinancing risk among these poorly performing
loans, in particular the seven 2011 transactions in which nearly
all of the remaining loans have maturity dates in the next six to eight
months.
The ratings on the 26 IO classes were downgraded due to a decline in credit
quality of their referenced classes. The ratings on the 11 exchangeable
classes were downgraded due to a decline in credit quality of their referenced
exchangeable classes.
The ratings on eight P&I classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Trust 2013-C11 were placed on review for possible
downgrade due to their significant exposure to three delinquent regional
mall loans and one hotel loan and the uncertainty around the potential
resolution strategy and ultimate recovery on these assets. Moreover,
the specially serviced loans, which represent nearly 40%
of the pool, are all 60 or more days delinquent and are secured
by two regional malls (31.5%) and two poorly performing
hotel properties that were already experiencing declining NOI.
The ratings on seven P&I classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2011-GC5
were placed on review for possible downgrade due to uncertainty regarding
the upcoming maturity risk for loans secured by regional mall properties
with declining performance, as well as significant exposure to loans
secured by other retail properties. The remaining loans in the
pool all mature on or before August 2021.
The downgraded tranches included in this action represent approximately
2% by balance and 5% by count of the outstanding tranches
Moody's rates in CMBS conduit transactions and are from 35 transactions
that were issued between 2011 and 2016, and one transaction issued
in 2006 in which a regional mall represents 94% of the remaining
collateral. One additional transaction, issued in 2013,
contains tranches that were placed on review for possible downgrade as
part of this action. Moody's had previously downgraded ratings
on at least one principal and interest tranche in 31 of the 37 impacted
conduit transactions. These past downgrades were predominantly
due to the poor performance of certain loans backed by regional malls.
Loans secured by regional malls represent at least 5% and up to
40% or more of the 37 CMBS conduit transactions included in this
action (by current pool balance), with the average exposure across
these transactions of approximately 25%. Most of the regional
mall loans affected by this rating action already exhibited year-over-year
NOI declines in 2019, and nearly all of these properties faced further
NOI declines in 2020. Furthermore, as of the March 2021 remittance
report, exposure to specially serviced and 60 or more days delinquent
loans secured by regional malls represents up to 38% of the current
pool balance, with an average exposure of 15% and 8%,
respectively. Several lower quality regional mall loans are able
to cover monthly debt service payments during the term, however,
certain loans may face maturity defaults if borrowers are unwilling to
contribute additional equity to refinance at loan maturity. We
expect the greatest impact on transactions with significant exposure to
non-dominant regional malls that have already exhibited weakening
performance, as indicated by declines in tenant sales, in-line
occupancy and/or NOI.
For the impacted transactions, the regional mall loans identified
as the primary driver for the rating actions are typically the largest
contributors to deal-level anticipated losses. Our loss
assumptions consider i) historical revenue and NOI trends, ii) reported
tenant sales (if available), iii) location and competition and iv)
other market data. For regional mall loans liquidated from CMBS
conduit transactions since 2017, the weighted average loss severity
has been above 75%. There is a limited universe of potential
buyers for distressed regional malls and the conversion to alternative
use of a failed regional mall often requires a significant equity contribution.
Additionally, value preservation for an underperforming mall has
historically been difficult as shifts to alternative uses typically yield
significantly lower rents. These factors have led to a lack of
liquidity in the market for distressed regional malls and may also limit
servicer resolution strategies and contribute to elevated realized losses
upon disposition.
Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses has increased by an average
of 2% of the original pooled balance across impacted transactions
compared to their respective prior review. Moody's provides a current
list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions
on moodys.com, at: http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Furthermore, significant appraisal reductions have been recognized
on many defaulted loans secured by regional malls and other asset types.
As of the March 2021 remittance statements, 33 loans backed by regional
malls across the impacted transactions have recognized appraisal reductions,
of which 20 regional mall loans have recognized an appraisal reduction
in excess of 40% of their respective loan balance. As a
result of the appraisal reductions, interest shortfalls have increased
across the transactions exposed to these severely delinquent loans.
Moody's expects interest shortfalls on many of these transactions to increase
as updated appraisals are received or loan modifications are executed.
Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including
workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs),
loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.
Additional interest shortfall risk may be evident for the remaining senior
classes within transactions that rely on paydowns from the remaining poorly
performing or delinquent specially serviced loans. The positive
impact of increased credit support for the remaining senior classes could
be offset by the poor credit quality of remaining loans in the pool as
adverse selection plays out, particularly if all or nearly all of
the remaining loan balance is in special servicing.
The non-essential retail sector, particularly regional malls,
has been greatly affected by the coronavirus outbreak as a result of temporary
store closures and reduced store traffic due to health and safety concerns.
Combined with higher online retail sales, these factors have caused
higher vacancies in regional malls, with store closures from corporate
bankruptcies and overall reductions in store counts accelerating.
Critically, the shift to online shopping is impacting Class B or
lower quality regional malls particularly hard. Moody's expects
that occupancy rates and revenue will remain under pressure due to continued
weakness in certain tenant sectors and several retailers' rationalizing
their physical footprints. Department stores, which serve
as the anchors for many of these CMBS assets, have been among the
hardest-hit in the retail industry during the pandemic, while
stress in the experiential and entertainment segment (such as movie theaters)
has further reduced the number of replacement tenants available to backfill
vacated department stores and other large spaces.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of commercial real estate from a gradual and
unbalanced recovery in US economic activity. Stress on commercial
real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in
hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance)
and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items
at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Given the downgrades, an upgrade on the impacted classes is unlikely
in the foreseeable future until there is a significant increase in performance,
loan paydowns or amortization and/or an increase in defeasance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include further
declines in loan or pool performance, decline in loan concentration,
an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and
troubled loans or increased interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Rhett Terrell
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
