Moody's downgrades $16.0 Million of RMBS issued by multiple issuers

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of four bonds from three US residential mortgage backed transactions (RMBS), backed by Option ARM loans issued by multiple issuers. The ratings of the affected tranches are sensitive to loan performance deterioration due to the pandemic.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL434698 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. This link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: CWALT, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-62

Cl. 2-X-1*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2019 Upgraded to Ca (sf)

Issuer: HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-15

Cl. 2-A1A1, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2016 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. 2-A1A2, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 7, 2016 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-4

Cl. X-1*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2019 Upgraded to Ca (sf)

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating downgrades on classes 2-A1A1 and 2-A1A2 from HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-15 reflect a decline in their available credit enhancement. These bonds have loss support from Cl. 2-A1B which has written down by $ 2.46 million over the last eight months. The rating downgrades on the interest-only tranches reflect the loss on the underlying linked bonds. The rating actions also reflect the recent performance as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. In light of the current macroeconomic environment, we revised loss expectations based on the extent of performance deterioration of the underlying mortgage loans, resulting from a slowdown in economic activity and increased unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, we have observed an increase in delinquencies, payment forbearance, and payment deferrals since the start of pandemic, which could result in higher realized losses.

Our analysis considers the current proportion of loans granted payment relief in each individual transaction. We identified these loans based on a review of loan level cashflows over the last few months. In cases where loan level data is not available, we assumed that the proportion of borrowers enrolled in payment relief programs would be equal to levels observed in transactions of comparable asset quality. Based on our analysis, the proportion of borrowers that are currently enrolled in payment relief plans varied greatly, ranging between approximately 4% and 25% among RMBS transactions issued before 2009. In our analysis, we assume these loans to experience lifetime default rates that are 50% higher than default rates on the performing loans.

In addition, for borrowers unable to make up missed payments through a short-term repayment plan, servicers will generally defer the forborne amount as a non-interest-bearing balance, due at maturity of the loan as a balloon payment. Our analysis considered the impact of six months of scheduled principal payments on the loans enrolled in payment relief programs being passed to the trust as a loss. The magnitude of this loss will depend on the proportion of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral and the number of months of such deferral. The treatment of deferred principal as a loss is credit negative, which could incur write-downs on bonds when missed payments are deferred.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodologies

The principal methodology used in rating all deals except interest-only classes was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit quality of the reference bonds.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL434698 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

