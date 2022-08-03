Moody's downgrades 2 securities issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust (MRAFT)

New York, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of 2 classes of securities issued by Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust (MRAFT) II Notes, Series 2021-1. The transaction is backed by a revolving warehouse facility of agency-eligible, first-lien residential mortgage loans that comply with specified eligibility criteria.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Mortgage Repurchase Agreement Financing Trust II Notes, Series 2021-1

Class A Notes (Category A-1), Downgraded to A2; previously on Sep 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Class A Notes (Category A-2), Downgraded to A2; previously on Sep 10, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned A1

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL468402 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This action is driven by Moody's announcement on August 1, 2022 that it has downgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of Credit Suisse AG (CS AG) to A2 from A1.

The ratings on the notes are primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt rating of Credit Suisse AG. However, following an indenture event of default, the ratings will depend on the likelihood of recovering value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating.

The notes issued by the trust are used to finance the purchase of residential mortgage loans from Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch under a Master Repurchase Agreement ("MRA"). Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch (the Seller), a branch of Credit Suisse AG, will periodically sell eligible mortgage loans to, and simultaneously agree to repurchase the same eligible mortgage loans from, the Issuer pursuant to the MRA. The repurchase obligation is full recourse to the Seller, where the Seller is responsible for any face amount shortfall that is not covered by the sale of the eligible mortgage loans. The notes are secured by the Issuer's rights under the MRA as well as the purchased mortgage loans and related repurchase assets.

While the Issuer's payment obligations on the notes are not guaranteed by the Seller, the payment obligations of the Seller to the Issuer under the MRA match the payment obligations of the Issuer under the indenture.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The ratings on the affected securities are primarily based on the Long Term (LT) debt rating of Credit Suisse AG. However, following an indenture event of default, the rating will depend on the likelihood of recovering value from the collateral and/or Credit Suisse's insolvency estate by the Final Stated Maturity Date and could be higher or lower than Credit Suisse's prevailing LT debt rating. Because the repurchase obligation is full recourse to the Seller, it is our view that any shortfall to the repurchase facility after the liquidation of the collateral will rank pari passu with senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL468402 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ilana Fried

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Masako Oshima

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

