Moody's downgrades 21Vianet's CFR to B2

Hong Kong, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded 21Vianet Group, Inc.'s
corporate family rating to B2 from B1, and has downgraded the company's
senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.
The ratings outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The ratings downgrade reflects our view that 21Vianet's leverage
will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, as its current
capital expenditure plan significantly exceeds our previous expectations,"
says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
Moody's expects the company's capital expenditure to increase
to RMB2.4 billion-RMB2.8 billion with the addition
of 15,000 new cabinets per annum for 2020 and 2021. This
will meaningfully increase the company's absolute debt level.
Additionally, Moody's expects some execution risks associated
with the company's significant capital expenditure plan.
The coronavirus outbreak in China has increased difficulties for the company
in constructing cabinets, although Moody's base case scenario
is that the company will still reach its construction target.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects 21Vianet's revenue and
adjusted EBITDA to grow by 20%-30% respectively over
the next two fiscal years, driven primarily by the increasing utilization
of its new cabinets amid favorable industry prospects for internet data
centers (IDCs) and cloud services.
Moody's also expects the company to maintain stable profitability
with adjusted EBITDA margins of around 28%-30%.
Profitability is supported by the stable monthly recurring revenue 21Viatnet
derives from its IDC business. Monthly recurring revenue per cabinet
from this business has gradually improved to RMB8,822 for the fourth
quarter of 2019 from RMB8,457 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
As a result, Moody's expects 21Vianet's leverage --
as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- to be in the range of 5.0x-5.5x
over the next 2 fiscal years, which is above the previous rating
tolerance level of 4.0x-4.5x.
Due to the ramp-up period required between the construction and
the full utilization of the new cabinets and projects, Moody's
also expects 21Vianet to remain significantly free cash flow negative
over the next two fiscal year, with its (EBITDA -- capex)/interest
coverage ratio remaining negative.
Moody's expects 21Vianet's liquidity will remain adequate
over the next 12 to 18 months. The company has an unrestricted
cash balance of RMB2.2 billion as of 31 December 2019, annual
operating cashflow of around RMB1 billion-RMB1.2 billion,
and recently announced the private placement of convertible bonds of USD200
million (RMB1.4 billion), part of which it will use to prefund
its remaining USD131 million bond balance due in August 2020. Nevertheless,
its liquidity position will require strict management given the company's
significant capital expenditure plan. Additionally, the company
also needs to refinance its USD300 million bond due October 2021.
21Vianet's ratings also consider the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
From a governance perspective, 21Vianet's ownership is concentrated
in Tus-Holdings, which holds a 21.2% stake
in the company with 50.9% of the voting rights. This
risk is partially mitigated by the company's listed status and the
presence of five independent nonexecutive directors on its board.
Other shareholders include entities affiliated with Xiaomi Corporation
and Temasek Holdings.
21Vianet's B2 CFR reflects its solid market position in the IDC space,
its strategically located data centers, partnerships with leading
cloud service providers, and operational support from its key shareholders.
On the other hand, 21Vianet's rating is constrained by its relatively
small scale, its revenue concentration in the IDC business,
and its significant investment needs for capacity additions in the next
one to two years. These constraints are partially mitigated by
healthy industry prospects and its diversified client base.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will grow its revenue, ramp up the utilization of its new cabinet
additions whilst maintaining stable profitability, operational support
from Tus-Holdings, and sufficient liquidity. The stable
outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
pay down the remaining USD131 million bond balance due August 2020 as
pre-funded and refinance its USD300 million bond well in advance
of its maturity date of October 2021.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) continues to grow revenue,
improves profitability and reduces its debt leverage to below 4.5x
on sustained basis; (2) generates positive free cash flow on a sustained
basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company continues its aggressive
expansion plan or undertakes debt-funded acquisitions, such
that debt leverage rises above 5.5x on a sustained basis;
(2) there is a significant decline in the operational support provided
by the Tus-Holdings, such as a reduction in its stake;
(3) its profitability, cash flow, or liquidity weakens;
(4) it faces significant challenge in refinancing its USD300 million bond
due October 2021
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
21Vianet Group, Inc. is the largest carrier and cloud neutral
internet data center services provider in China. It has over 58
data centers across more than 20 cities in China. It also provides
broadband internet access and complementary value-added services,
such as cloud services, Virtual Private Networks (VPN) services
and hybrid IT services.
Headquartered in Beijing, 21Vianet was founded in 1999 and listed
on the NASDAQ in 2011. At the end of February 2019, Tus-Holdings
Co. Ltd., a stated-owned enterprise and the
largest shareholder, owned a 21.2% equity stake with
50.9% of voting rights, and co-founder &
Chairman Mr. Sheng Chen owned a 7.3% equity interest
with 15.3% of voting rights.
Tus-Holdings Co., Ltd. (TUS) is a leading science
park operator and technology services provider in China. The company
was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing. Tus-Holdings
is a state-owned enterprise controlled and supported by the Ministry
of Education, Ministry of Finance, and Tsinghua University.
Tsinghua (TH) Holdings owned 44.92% at the end of February
2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Shawn Xiong
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077