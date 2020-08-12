Moody's downgrades 3 notes and confirms 7 notes in 4 Irish RMBS transactions

Frankfurt am Main, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of 3 notes, confirmed the ratings of 7 notes, and affirmed the ratings of 11 notes in 4 Irish RMBS transactions.

Moody's downgraded the ratings of 1 note in Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated Activity Company ("Dilosk 2") and 2 notes in European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-PL1 DAC ("ERLS 2019-PL1"). The rating downgrade in Dilosk 2 reflects the change in the modeling of the reserve fund amortisation. The ratings downgrades in ERLS 2019-PL1 reflect the increased likelihood of deteriorating mortgage collateral performance, due to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of 11 notes and confirmed the ratings of 7 notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

Today's rating action concludes the review of 9 notes placed on review for downgrade on 8 June 2020 due to the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance of the mortgage loans backing the notes due to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak (http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425766).

Issuer: Dilosk RMBS No.2 Designated Activity Company

....EUR 180.457M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 19, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 18.618M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 19, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 14.322M Class C Notes, Confirmed at A1 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 17.186M Class D Notes, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 25.779M Class E Notes, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Nov 19, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Dublin Bay Securities 2018-1 DAC

....EUR 208.91M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 13.0M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 7.15M Class C Notes, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 6.5M Class D Notes, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 9.49M Class E Notes, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-PL1 DAC

....EUR 356.449M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 64.195M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 37.165M Class C Notes, Confirmed at A1 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 32.097M Class D Notes, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 32.773M Class E Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 41.558M Class F Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Oct 16, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Roundstone Securities No. 1 DAC

....EUR 2241.428M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 158.558M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2018 Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 108.108M Class C Notes, Confirmed at A3 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 64.864M Class D Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 108.107M Class E Notes, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on Jun 8, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade in Dilosk 2 is caused by the change in the modeling of the reserve fund amortisation. The ratings downgrades in ERLS 2019-PL1 are prompted by the increased likelihood of deteriorating performance of the mortgage loans due to the economic disruption following the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating confirmations and affirmations announced in this press release reflect sufficient credit enhancement and liquidity to maintain the ratings of the affected notes.

Change of the reserve fund modeling in Dilosk 2

In its initial assessment of the transaction, Moody's understood the transaction documentation[1] of Dilosk 2 to state that the combined balance of the general reserve fund (i.e. General Reserve Fund First Target Level and General Reserve Fund Second Target Level) would not amortise as long as the rated notes remain outstanding. However, as reflected in the investor report[2] and now confirmed by the master servicer, the General Reserve Fund Second Target Level amortises, resulting in the combined balance of the general reserve fund amortising in line with the amortisation of the notes. As a result, there is less cash available for temporary interest shortfall or to cover losses, compared to the situation in which the general reserve fund is non-amortising. Correcting the modeling of the general reserve fund in line with the revised interpretation has a negative impact on the rating of class D.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions

Moody's reassessed its key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) and MILAN CE assumptions for all four transactions affected by today's rating action.

Collateral performance of all four pools has been showing signs of weakening, with delinquency levels having increased since closing. This increase has been most pronounced for Dilosk 2, where the portion of loans that have been in arrears for 90 days or more has increased to 7% as of the latest payment date in June 2020, from 2.4% in September 2019. In ERLS 2019-PL1 the 90+ arrears increased to 3.4% as of the latest payment date from 1% as of December 2019. The arrears increases in Dublin Bay Securities 2018-1 DAC ("Dublin Bay 2018-1") and Roundstone Securities No. 1 DAC ("Roundstone 1") experienced after closing were partially driven by IO loans that had reached maturity but did not repay. A portion of these loans has been restructured, which led to a subsequent decrease in the overall arrears levels but also to an increase in the portion of restructured loans.

Moody's increased the expected loss assumptions in ERLS 2019-PL1, Dublin Bay 2018-1, and Roundstone 1 as a result of recently observed deterioration in collateral performance. In ERLS 2019-PL1, Moody's increased the expected loss assumption to 12.5% as a percentage of original pool balance from 11.5%. In Dublin Bay 2018-1, Moody's has increased the expected loss assumption to 4.85% as a percentage of original pool balance from 4.5%. In Roundstone 1 Moody's has increased the expected loss assumption to 6.2% as a percentage of original pool balance from 6%.

In Dilosk 2, Moody's maintained the expected loss assumption at 12% as a percentage of original pool balance, as the performance deterioration remained within expectations.

Moody's has also assessed loan-by-loan information as a part of its detailed transaction review to determine the credit support consistent with target rating levels and the volatility of future losses. As a result, Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumption for all four transactions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the Irish economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in rating all deals except European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-PL1 DAC was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. The principal methodology used in rating European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-PL1 DAC was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Incorporated Terms Memorandum 16-Nov-2018

[2] Investor report 23-Jun-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

