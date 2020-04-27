Moody's downgrades $36.1 million of Scratch and Dent RMBS issued in 2007

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of two tranches from Bayview Financial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2007-B.

Rating actions:

Issuer: Bayview Financial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2007-B

Cl. 1-A2, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2013 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. 2-A4, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Mar 5, 2013 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL423493 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the CUSIP identifiers and the associated underlying collateral losses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrades of the Class 1-A2 and Class 2-A4 in Bayview Financial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2007-B is primarily due to outstanding interest shortfalls and increasing levels of under-collateralization in the transaction. The action also reflects the recent performance as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of residential mortgages. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. There is significant uncertainty around our unemployment forecast and risks are firmly to an increasing unemployment rate during the short term. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Lower increases than Moody's expects, or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Nicholas Rossetti

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Soumya Vasudevan

VP - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

