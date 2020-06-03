Moody's downgrades $56 million of RMBS issued from 2003 to 2004

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of five bonds from three US residential mortgage backed transactions (RMBS), backed by subprime and scratch and dent mortgages issued by multiple issuers. Four of the five bonds were amongst those placed on review on April 15th due to heightened risk of interest loss.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE7

Cl. M1, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-1

Cl. B-1, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-CB8

Cl. M-1, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. M-2, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jan 30, 2018 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. M-3, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425289 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the associated underlying pool losses.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions reflect the recent performance of the transactions as well as Moody's updated loss expectations on the underlying pools. The rating downgrades are primarily due to the assessment of outstanding and potential interest shortfalls, and also reflect the subordination of recoupment of unpaid interest on the affected tranches.

The rating action resolves the review action for four bonds that were placed on review on April 15, 2020 due to the heightened risk of interest loss. These bonds have weak interest recoupment mechanisms, where missed interest payments will likely result in a permanent interest loss. In light of the slowdown in US economic activity in 2020, and increased unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak, the risk of incurring such interest loss is now significantly elevated.

Today's downgrades on Class M-1 and Class M-2 from C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-CB8 also reflect our liquidity analysis of the resiliency of the ratings to interest losses arising from two months of missed interest payments, as well as missed interest payments actually experienced to date on these tranches. The action on Class M-1 also resolves the review action for that tranche. The rating downgrades on Class B-1 from GSRPM Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-1, Class M-3 from C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-CB8, and Class M1 from Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE7 also reflect the correction of an error. In prior rating actions, the interest shortfalls for these three tranches were incorrectly not taken into consideration. Today's rating actions properly reflect the current outstanding interest shortfalls of $62,135, $25,830 and $472,157 for Classes B-1, M-3 and M1, respectively, and resolve the review actions for these tranches.

Unpaid interest owed to bonds with weak interest recoupment mechanisms is reimbursed sequentially based on bond priority, from excess interest, if available, and often only after the overcollateralization has built to a pre-specified target amount. In transactions where overcollateralization has already been reduced or depleted due to poor performance, any such missed interest payments to these bonds is unlikely to be repaid.

Because of the advancing mechanism included in most RMBS transactions, interest shortfalls on bonds are generally related to recoupment of advances by the servicer. Common triggers for recoupment of advances are the servicer deeming the advances to be non-recoverable, modification, liquidation of a delinquent loan, or transfer of servicing that could lead to a change in advancing practice. The severe disruption in borrower incomes due to the coronavirus outbreak has led servicers to offer borrower relief largely in the form of forbearance of mortgage payments, which the servicers advance to the trusts. Depending on the strength and timing of the economic recovery, the loans of many borrowers on such forbearance plans may eventually need to be modified, with servicers recouping their advances at the time of modification. The servicer is entitled to reimbursement from cash collected on the associated RMBS pool, and the right to reimburse itself is senior to the claim of the bonds. Recoupment of advances for a large number of borrowers within a few months could result in a reduction in interest funds available to the bondholders, causing interest shortfalls that, in many cases, will be permanent once incurred. The magnitude of funds advanced, and subsequently recouped, could be in the range of three to 12 months of monthly payments for each delinquent borrower and will depend on servicer practices.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. Specifically, for US RMBS, loan performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. The softening of the housing market will reduce recoveries on defaulted loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs such as forbearance, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127300. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL425289 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

