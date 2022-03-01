Moody's downgrades 8th Avenue Food & Provision's CFR to B3; outlook is negative

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. ("8th Ave") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, existing first lien senior secured revolver and term loan ratings to B3 from B2, and existing second lien senior secured term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect the company's weaker than expected operating performance following the Ronzoni acquisition in May 2021. A combination of inflation headwinds, supply chain disruptions, capacity expansion delays, and a gradual rotation from elevated at-home food consumption during the pandemic resulted in weak operating performance in fiscal 2021. Inflation and supply chain headwinds will continue to be a drag on margins for at least the first half of fiscal 2022. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2022 due to weak margins, higher working capital investments, and significant capital expenditures related to the fruit and nut plant relocation from Canada to Missouri. These issues are creating heavy reliance on the revolver until at least the fourth quarter, which is when recent pricing actions should fully be reflected to offset higher costs, absent further inflation. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage (on Moody's adjusted basis) of roughly 11x at the end of fiscal 2022, slightly lower than 12x in the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 (pro forma for full year of Ronzoni contribution). Moody's projects the company will maintain at least $65 million of availability under its revolver throughout the year, with utilization anticipated to peak in the third quarter.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk related to 8th Ave's ability to manage potential further inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions, including labor and raw material shortages, freight delays, and production inefficiencies. The approaching October 2023 revolver expiration will present increasing refinancing risk if the company is unable to overcome the operating challenges to reduce leverage and restore positive free cash flow. Recent contract negotiations with customers to move to more frequent pricing adjustments should allow the company to react to inflation faster if needed. There is additional execution risk related to the relocation of the fruit and nut plant, which makes up approximately 15% of revenue. The lease for the plant in Canada expires in summer 2022, so the relocation is not optional. The relocation process is already underway, and is expected to be fully completed in early summer 2022. Financial flexibility remains limited in the near term due to heavy capex and working capital investments.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects 8th Ave's relatively small scale within the US packaged foods sector, high financial leverage, weak liquidity, and risks associated with private equity ownership, including an aggressive financial policy and event risk related to debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions. The credit profile also takes into account the company's leadership position within narrowly defined private label food categories including private label nut butters, healthy snacks, and dry pasta. Moody's views these products as more commodity-oriented than other packaged food products, which creates greater risk of price competition and limits margin potential.

8th Ave's weak liquidity reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2022 in the $80-$90 million range, primarily because of weak margins, higher working capital investments driven by higher costs, along with significant capex requirements related to the relocation of the fruit and nut plant. Liquidity is supported by a $150 million revolving credit facility due October 2023, which is the primary source of external liquidity. As of December 31, 2021, 8th Ave had approximately $35 million drawn on the revolver, reducing revolver availability to $115 million. In addition, the company only had roughly $1 million of cash as of December 31, 2021. The company will have to draw on the revolving credit facility to fund the cash shortfall in fiscal 2022, along with the approximately $6 million of mandatory annual debt amortization under the existing and add-on term loans, paid quarterly. Moody's projects the company will maintain at least $65 million of availability under its revolver throughout the year, with utilization anticipated to peak in the third quarter. There are no other material debt maturities in the near-term but the sizable revolver draw will present increasing liquidity and refinancing risk if the company does not proactively address the October 2023 expiration. The company's $150 million first lien revolving credit facility contains a 7.25x maximum first lien net leverage covenant that springs when availability falls below 65%, which Moody's expects to be triggered over the next 12 months. A highly adjusted credit agreement EBITDA calculation, including the ability to add-back projected cost savings, may provide some cushion within the covenant.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

8th Ave is moderately exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer trends. The company is also moderately exposed to environmental risks such as reliance on agricultural commodities, energy & emissions impacts, and waste and pollution.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and the government measures put in place to contain it. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is high.

In terms of governance, 8th Ave's profile is relatively weak, characterized by risks related to PE ownership, sustained high financial leverage, and a mixed track record of meeting company plans. Moody's anticipates that the company's financial strategy will remain aggressive. The potential that 8th Ave will pursue debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder return strategies under financial sponsor ownership will continue to constrain the credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if 8th Ave is able to improve operating performance, including higher margins, and improve liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation on a consistent basis and addressing maturities. Quantitatively, 8th Ave would need to also sustain debt/EBITDA below 6x.

A rating downgrade could occur if 8th Ave is unable to improve operating performance, margins fail to improve significantly from current levels, the financial policy becomes more aggressive such that debt/EBITDA leverage remains elevated, or liquidity deteriorates significantly more than projected including failure to address the revolver expiration. A downgrade could also occur if 8th Ave fails to successfully execute on the relocation of the fruit and nut plant.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private brand food products. The company sells to retail, foodservice, and food ingredient customers. 8th Avenue was formed in 2018 through a strategic carve-out of subsidiary companies previously owned by Post Holdings, Inc. (B1 stable). Annual revenues are approximately $1 billion pro forma for the May 2021 Ronzoni acquisition. As part of the separation from Post, the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL") purchased a 39.5% equity share, while Post retained 60.5% of the common equity, which it accounts for using the equity method. Under the terms of the 8th Avenue governing documents, THL has a controlling interest in 8th Avenue due to its PIK preferred stock holding and substantive participating rights.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

