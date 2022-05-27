Moody's downgrades 8th Avenue Food & Provision's CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. ("8th Ave") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, existing first lien senior secured revolver and term loan ratings to Caa1 from B3, and existing second lien senior secured term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect the company's weaker than expected operating performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2022. The downgrade also reflects increased inflationary pressure driven by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, which has led to significant price increases on wheat, energy, and other commodities. Supply chain disruptions have also pressured operations, particularly on the nut butter and granola business. 8th Ave has negotiated price increases with customers, but these pricing benefits lag the increase in costs resulting in a drag on margins. The company has also made some contract adjustments to move to more frequent pricing adjustments that should allow the company to react to inflation faster if needed though there is risk that rising costs for consumers will negatively affect volume. In addition, 8th Ave's debt load could become unsustainable if earnings fail to improve significantly given its very high financial leverage and increasing interest burden with rising rates. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage (on Moody's adjusted basis) of roughly 14x at the end of fiscal 2022, slightly lower than 16.8x in the LTM period ended March 31, 2022. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2022 due to weak margins, higher working capital investments, and significant capital expenditures related to the fruit and nut plant relocation from Canada to Missouri. Moody's projects heavy reliance on the revolver until at least the fourth quarter, which is when capital expenditures should begin to normalize.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk related to 8th Ave's ability to manage potential further inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions, including labor and raw material shortages, freight delays, and production inefficiencies. The approaching October 2023 revolver expiration will present increasing refinancing risk if the company is unable to overcome the operating challenges to reduce leverage and restore positive free cash flow. The company is heavily reliant on the revolver with substantial current borrowings of around $80 million. There is additional execution risk related to the relocation of the fruit and nut plant, which makes up approximately 15% of revenue. The lease for the plant in Canada expires in summer 2022, so the relocation is not optional. The relocation process is already underway, and is expected to be fully completed in early summer 2022. Financial flexibility remains limited in the near term due to negative free cash flow, heavy capex, working capital investments, and the revolver expiration.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects 8th Ave's relatively small scale within the US packaged foods sector, high financial leverage, weak liquidity, and risks associated with private equity ownership, including an aggressive financial policy. These credit challenges are balanced against the company's leadership position within narrowly defined private label food categories including private label nut butters, healthy snacks, and dry pasta. Moody's views these products as more commodity-oriented than other packaged food products, which creates greater risk of price competition and limits margin potential. The company is attempting to mitigate inflationary cost pressures by raising prices. There is potential risk to product volume with this strategy given consumers are absorbing meaningful cost increases for energy and food, though the private label focus partially mitigates this risk since consumers will trade down to lower priced items when budgets are tight.

The capital structure includes roughly $370 million of pay-in-kind preferred stock that receives priority distribution ahead of the common stock held by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL) and Post Holdings, Inc. (Post). Moody's believes THL and Post remain supportive of 8th Ave.'s operating strategies, but the sizable preferred stock creates some risk around potential shareholder financial support and there is potential for a distressed exchange.

8th Ave's weak liquidity reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2022 in the $90-$100 million range, primarily because of weak margins, higher working capital investments driven by higher costs, along with significant capex requirements related to the relocation of the fruit and nut plant. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative in fiscal 2023 in the $5-$15 million range, driven partly by rising interest costs. Liquidity is supported by a $150 million revolving credit facility due October 2023, which is the primary source of external liquidity. As of March 31, 2022, 8th Ave had approximately $80 million drawn on the revolver, reducing revolver availability to $70 million. In addition, the company had roughly $10 million of cash as of March 31, 2022. The company will have to draw on the revolving credit facility to fund the cash shortfall in fiscal 2022, along with the approximately $6 million of mandatory annual debt amortization under the existing and add-on term loans, paid quarterly. Moody's projects the company will maintain at least $50 million of availability under its revolver throughout fiscal 2022, with utilization anticipated to peak in the third quarter. However, Moody's projects further utilization of the revolver in fiscal 2023 given its forecast of negative free cash flow for the fiscal year. There are no other material debt maturities in the near-term, but the sizable revolver draw will present increasing liquidity and refinancing risk if the company does not proactively address the October 2023 expiration. The company's $150 million first lien revolving credit facility contains a 7.25x maximum first lien net leverage covenant that springs when availability falls below 65%, which Moody's expects to be triggered over the next 12 months. A highly adjusted credit agreement EBITDA calculation, including the ability to add-back projected cost savings, may provide some cushion within the covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if 8th Ave is able to improve operating performance, including higher margins, and improve liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation on a consistent basis and addressing maturities. Quantitatively, 8th Ave would need to also sustain debt/EBITDA below 7.0x.

A rating downgrade could occur if 8th Ave is unable to improve operating performance, margins fail to improve significantly from current levels, or liquidity deteriorates including failure to address the revolver expiration. A downgrade could also occur if 8th Ave fails to successfully execute on the relocation of the fruit and nut plant.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private brand food products. The company sells to retail, foodservice, and food ingredient customers. 8th Avenue was formed in 2018 through a strategic carve-out of subsidiary companies previously owned by Post Holdings, Inc. (B1 stable). Annual revenues are approximately $1 billion pro forma for the May 2021 Ronzoni acquisition. As part of the separation from Post, the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL") purchased a 39.5% equity share, while Post retained 60.5% of the common equity, which it accounts for using the equity method. Based on the terms of 8th Ave's governing documents, Post management determined that the company does not have a controlling voting interest in 8th Ave due to substantive participating rights held by the preferred stock holder.

