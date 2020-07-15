Moody's downgrades 9 Notes and affirms 14 Notes in 3 South African RMBS deals

London, 15 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the global scale ratings (GSRs) of 9 notes in Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing, Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing and The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited, and affirmed the GSR of 14 notes, including one short-term GSR. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the national scale rating (NSRs) of 17 notes, including one short-term NSR, and downgraded the NSRs of 6 notes.

The rating action reflects worse than expected collateral performance. Moody's affirmed the GSR of the 14 notes that had sufficient credit enhancement to maintain the current rating on the affected Notes. The three transactions are residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting the notes consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South Africa.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Issuer: Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing

....ZAR 1,228,500,000 Class A Notes due 2048, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)/Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 59,400,000 Class B Notes due 2048, Affirmed Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 62,100,000 Class C Notes due 2048, Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)/ A2.za (sf)

Issuer: Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing

....ZAR 364,000,000 Class A5 Notes due 2042, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 364,000,000 Class A6 Notes due 2042, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 18,000,000 Class B4 Notes due 2042, Affirmed Ba1 (sf)/Affirmed Aaa.za (sf) ; previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 18,000,000 Class B5 Notes due 2042, Affirmed Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 18,000,000 Class C4 Notes due 2042, Downgraded to B2 (sf)/ Baa3.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf)

....ZAR 18,000,000 Class C5 Notes due 2042, Downgraded to B2 (sf)/ Baa3.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf)

Issuer: The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited

....ZAR 413,000,000 Class A1 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 519,000,000 Class A2 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 307,000,000 Class A3 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 288,000,000 Class A4 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 800,000,000 Class A5 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 88,000,000 Class A7 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 500,000,000 Class A8 Notes due 2052, Affirmed A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 49,000,000 Class B Notes due 2052, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)/ Upgraded to Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 38,000,000 Class B2 Notes due 2052, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)/ Upgraded to Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 44,000,000 Class B3 Notes due 2052, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)/ Affirmed Aaa.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)/ Upgraded to Aaa.za (sf)

....ZAR 44,000,000 Class C Notes due 2052, Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)/ Affirmed A2.za (sf)

....ZAR 25,000,000 Class C2 Notes due 2052, Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)/ Affirmed A2.za (sf)

....ZAR 24,000,000 Class C3 Notes due 2052, Downgraded to B1 (sf)/ Baa1.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)/ Affirmed A2.za (sf)

....ZAR 320,000,000 Class Omega 4 Notes due 2020, Affirmed P-2 (sf)/Affirmed P-1.za (sf); previously on Apr 3, 2020 Affirmed P-2 (sf)/ Affirmed P-1.za (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by increased key collateral assumptions, namely the portfolio Expected Loss (EL) due to worse than expected collateral performance.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its lifetime loss expectation for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to date.

The performance of the transactions has deteriorated since the coronavirus outbreak. Total delinquencies have increased in the past year, with 30 days plus arrears currently standing at 3.96%, 6.20% and 7.75% of current pool balance respectively for Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing, Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing and The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited as of the latest payment date. Mortgages in payment holidays currently represent 7.5%, 7.2% and 13.7% of current pool balance respectively for Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing, Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing and The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited as of May 2020. Cumulative defaults currently stand at 3.9%, 2.0% and 4.2% of original pool balance plus replenishments, doubling the levels observed a year earlier.

In Amber House Fund 2 (RF) Limited - 2018 Refinancing, Moody's has maintained all assumptions unchanged.

Moody's has maintained the expected loss assumption at 1.7% of original balance plus replenishments, however it represents an increase in expected loss over current portfolio balance, anticipating a deterioration in collateral performance compared to past observations.

In Amber House Fund 3 (RF) Limited - 2019 Refinancing, Moody's has increased the expected loss assumption to 1.7% from 1.3% of original balance plus replenishments as a result of both recently observed and the anticipated deterioration in collateral performance

In The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited, Moody's has increased the expected loss assumption to 2.45% from 2.0% of original balance plus replenishments as a result of both recently observed and the anticipated deterioration in collateral performance.

Moody's has maintained the MILAN CE assumptions unchanged for the three transactions.

In the case of Omega 4 Notes in The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited, Moody's took into account the different sources of liquidity available, including the liquidity facility in place.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in South African economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of these ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (ii) deleveraging of the capital structure; (iii) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iv) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in sovereign risk; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement; and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

