Moody's downgrades AAC Technologies to Baa3, changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. to Baa3 from Baa2.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that AAC Technologies' profitability and leverage, pressured by competition and a lower-than-expected return from its optical products business, are not likely to improve over the next 12-18 months," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The stable outlook reflects AAC Technologies' market position as a leading miniature components manufacturer, with a long operating history and track record of maintaining a solid capital structure and excellent liquidity," adds Ho.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AAC Technologies' Baa3 issuer rating reflects the company's leading positions in acoustics and haptics components, long operating history, track record of maintaining a solid capital structure and excellent liquidity.

However, the Baa3 issuer rating is constrained by (1) fluctuations in demand for its products, driven by end products that change with rapidly advancing technologies and product specifications; (2) end-market and customer concentration risks; and (3) execution risks associated with its business expansion.

While AAC Technologies' revenue rose 17% to RMB20.6 billion in 2022 as compared with the same period last year, its gross margin fell to 18.3% during 2022 as compared with 24.7% in 2021. Revenue growth was mainly driven by a rise in revenue from haptics and precision mechanics and optics segments and revenue contribution from its newly acquired business, while margin contraction reflected pricing pressure resulting from competition, greater contribution from lower gross margin businesses and higher costs.

Moody's forecasts AAC Technologies' revenue will rise by about low single digits over the next 12-18 months as compared with that in 2022, supported by a stabilization in smartphone market demand, diversification of end markets to new areas such as the automotive sector, and a rising market share in the Android customer market.

At the same time, Moody's projects the company's profitability over the next 12-18 months, as measured by its EBITA margin, will remain below the level of 6.6%-6.8% that the company posted in 2022. This level of profitability, which is likely to sustain, reflects pricing pressure resulting from competition, greater revenue contribution from lower gross margin businesses and investments in research and development and new businesses.

Its adjusted debt/EBITDA will likely rise slightly to about 3.0x over the next 12-18 months from about 2.8x in 2022, driven by stable EBITDA and a slight rise in debt to fund business expansion. The company's adjusted debt as of the end of 2022 included RMB1.7 billion of a contingent settlement provision relating to a strategic equity investment in its optics business.

The company's optical component business faces challenges in terms of pricing pressure resulting from competition, shifting product mix towards higher specification products to raise profitability, and investment required for product improvement and innovation.

These challenges are mitigated by the company's solid capital structure and excellent liquidity.

AAC Technologies' liquidity is excellent. Moody's expects that the company's cash holding of RMB7.2 billion as of 31 December 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB1.8 billion, short-term contingent settlement provision of RMB1.7 billion, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on AAC Technologies' ratings. The company's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks is in line with the wider manufacturing sector. In terms of governance risk, the company's conservative financial strategy counterbalances the high ownership of voting shares by its controlling shareholder and the high importance of its controlling shareholder to its operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AAC Technologies will (1) continue to grow its revenue while improving its profitability; (2) retain its market position in the acoustics and haptics markets; and (3) continue to demonstrate prudent financial discipline in its capital expenditure, investments and acquisitions.

Upward rating pressure could arise if the company (1) expands its revenue and improves its market position in emerging product segments; (2) diversifies its product and customer exposure, thereby increasing the stability of its revenue and profitability and mitigating the low visibility into product demand; (3) improves its profitability; (4) improves its free cash flow generation on a sustained basis; and (5) continues its prudent financial management, as indicated by stable leverage and strong liquidity. Metrics indicative of a potential upgrade include adjusted EBITA margin at or above a high single-digit percentage and adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) the company's sales or market position weakens; (2) its profitability continues to deteriorate, such that its adjusted EBITA margin is below 5.0%; or (3) its credit profile deteriorates, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.5x or liquidity deteriorates, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2005, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a leading miniature components manufacturer with key products in the acoustics, electromagnetic drives and precision mechanics, sensor and semiconductor, and optics products markets.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

