Moody's downgrades AAG's CFR to B3; outlook changed to negative

Approximately $243.5 million of rated debt affected

Toronto, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded to B3 from B2 AAG FH LP's ("AAG") corporate family rating (CFR), its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD and the US$243.5 million senior unsecured note due July 2024 to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5). The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade to B3 and negative outlook reflects AAG's growing refinancing risk and high leverage at around 7.4x (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA as of Q2 2022) which, if sustained, will make it more difficult to refinance its senior unsecured notes well before its maturity in July 2024." says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "We believe the weaker consumer environment in North America and uncertainty around new vehicle supply will make it hard for AAG to meaningfully grow EBITDA and reduce leverage well below 7x through 2023", adds Mr Bate.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AAG FH LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AAG FH LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AAG is constrained by: (1) Moody's expectation that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will be above 6.5x through 2023; (2) the small revenue size and site concentration compared to rated US auto retailing peers; (3) execution risks around its car dealership acquisition growth strategy; and (4) growing refinancing risk with an approaching debt maturity wall in July 2024.

The company's rating benefits from: (1) favorable positions in its chosen markets (Ontario, Alberta and Oregon); (2) a diversified business model with good contributions from parts and services, and finance and insurance segments, which reduces reliance on new vehicle sales and adds some cash flow stability; (3) good vehicle brand mix across 12 brands; and (4) track record of offsetting the decline in volume sales with high gross profit per vehicle.

AAG's liquidity is likely to weaken from adequate over the next 12 months because its US$243.5 million (C$317 million) senior unsecured debt matures in July 2024 and that sources of cash and free cash flow generation of approximately C$60 million through to mid-2024 will not be sufficient to fully repay the senior unsecured note at maturity. Sources consist of around C$41 million in cash and around C$19 million of expected positive free cash flow to mid-2024. In addition to the note amount, AAG's cash usage over the same period includes around C$1.2 million of scheduled payments under the vendor takeback notes and the repayment of C$7.5 million outstanding under its on demand revolving facility. AAG's revolver is subject to a number of covenants, against which Moody's estimate AAG will have adequate cushion over the next four quarters. AAG has limited flexibility to boost liquidity from asset sales.

Governance is a key consideration given the weaker execution on its growth strategy than previously expected and growing refinancing risk associated with its senior unsecured notes that will become current in July 2023.

The Caa1 rating on AAG's US$243.5 million senior unsecured notes due in 2024 is one notch below the B3 CFR because the secured obligations (revolving operating facility, revolving floorplan facilities and wholesale leasing facility) rank above them in the capital structure.

The negative outlook primarily reflects Moody's expectations that AAG's liquidity could materially weaken if AAG is not able to refinance the senior unsecured notes well before the maturity in July 2024. The outlook could be stabilized once AAG has addressed the note maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require AAG to sustain adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and EBIT/Interest above 1.5x as well as increase scale and site diversification and maintain at least adequate liquidity.

A ratings downgrade would occur if liquidity weakens due to a failure to address senior unsecured notes well before it matures or EBIT/Interest is below 1x.

AAG, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is an auto retailer with 12 dealerships across North America (2 in the USA and 10 in Canada). The company offers 12 new vehicle brands and all major brands of used vehicles with the top 6 being Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Chrysler, BMW and Hyundai.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

