Moody's downgrades ACC to Ba2; ratings on review for downgrade

London, 26 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Arabian Centres Company's (ACC) corporate family rating
(CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's has also downgraded to Ba3 from
Ba2 the rating on the USD500 million sukuk due in 2024 issued by Arabian
Centres Sukuk Limited. At the same time, Moody's has placed
all ratings on review for downgrade. The outlook on all ratings
has been changed to ratings under review from stable.
"The downgrade of the CFR to Ba2 from Ba1 is driven by an expected
increase in leverage stemming from a likely decline in rental income over
the course of the next 12 months due to the business disruptions caused
by the outbreak of the coronavirus ", says Julien Haddad,
a Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and the local market analyst
on ACC."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail real estate
segment is one of the sectors most affected by the shock given the closure
of malls and falling retail sales which will put negative pressure on
the financial health of retailers. With the exception of food anchors
and other essential service providers, ACC's shopping centres
have been closed from 16 March 2020 to 28 April 2020 in line with government
authorities' requirements. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Today's rating action reflects a weaker than expected operating environment
in Saudi Arabia with Moody's expectation of GDP contraction of 3.8%
in 2020, with the non-hydrocarbon sector contracting by 4.0%
(the weakest reading growth since 1986). In addition, the
Saudi Arabian government's decision to increase VAT to 15%
from 5% will likely lead to a substantial pullback in discretionary
consumption and will dent retailers' financial strength.
Moody's expects that ACC will have to provide concessions through extended
payment terms all the way to rent reductions to support retailers.
Moody's estimates that the company's net Debt to EBITDA will increase
to 6.8x for fiscal-year ending March 2021 (FY2021) from
an expected 6.0x for FY2020 under the assumption of one-two
months of lost rental income in FY2021 and an increase in impairment losses
on accounts receivables. Moody's also expects ACC's
fixed charge coverage ratio to decline to 2.5x in FY2021.
Based on the financial statements as of December 2019, the company
has a sizeable receivables book with a gross carrying amount of SAR503.4
million (SAR303 million on a net basis) out of which a material portion
relates to rental income overdue over 90 days. In addition,
rental receivables outstanding with related parties remain high at SR237.7
million as of December 2019. In light of the changing operating
environment, there is a growing risk of an increase in the size
and duration of the receivables book and a mismatch between reported rental
income and cash collections. This leads to the preliminary assessment
that leverage as measured by Net Debt to EBITDA may underestimate the
true cash flow generation of the business.
ACC's Ba2 CFR continues to reflect (1) the long-term positive
fundamentals for shopping mall operators in Saudi Arabia, supported
by favorable demographics and low retail GLA per capita; (2) ACC's
adequate liquidity profile with no material debt maturing before 2024;
(3) the company's strong market position as the largest retail mall
operator in Saudi Arabia with good growth opportunities in the medium
to long term; (4) ACC's high-quality retail property
portfolio, with stable portfolio occupancy rates of around 93%
as of 30 September 2019; (5) a diversified tenant base representing
local and international brands; and (6) a diversified asset base
made up of three super-regional, twelve regional and six
community malls in the largest cities of Saudi Arabia with a market value
of SAR22.7 billion ($6.0 billion) as of December
2019.
The Ba2 CFR also factors in (1) ACC's concentration in a single
country, Saudi Arabia, Government of (A1 negative); (2)
renewal risk on land leases, with the Mall of Dhahran's land
lease due in five years and representing 15% of revenue; (3)
a high portion of tenant leases expiring over the next two years;
and (4) a high level of secured debt of 70% of total debt.
The Ba3 rating on the outstanding sukuk is one notch lower than the CFR
to reflect its subordination to secured debt which represent the predominant
class of debt in the capital structure.
LIQUIDITY
As of 31 December 2019, ACC had more than SAR 1.0billion
of cash and cash equivalents, on a pro-forma basis following
the full drawdown of the SAR750 million revolving credit facility (RCF).
Those sources, in addition to an expected SAR1 billion of funds
from operations are more than sufficient to cover ACC's debt repayments
of SAR450 million (including 50% of the RCF), capital spending
of SAR350 million and dividend payments over the course of the next twelve
months, which Moody's expects to decrease compared to FY2020
as the company prudently preserves cash.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
During the review process, Moody's will assess (1) the impact
of the current weak environment on the retailers and the ability of ACC
to renew leases, given that a high proportion of leases expires
in the next 12 months; (2) the risk of a decrease in cash collections
and the impact on ACC's liquidity and credit metrics; and (3)
the company's actions to protect its balance sheet against a backdrop
of falling rents.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Arabian Centres, listed on the Tadawul Stock exchange, is
the largest owner and operator of retail malls in Saudi Arabia with a
total of 21 existing malls that cover a total leasable area (GLA) of over
1.2 million square meters (sqm). The portfolio has an estimated
fair value of SAR22.7 billion ($6 billion) as of 31 December
2019.
For the nine-month ending 31 December 2019, reported revenues
were SAR 1.7 billion ($450 million) with net income of SAR
545.8 million ($146 million).
The local market analyst for these ratings is Julien Haddad, +971
(423) 795-39.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
