Moody's downgrades ACProducts' CFR to B3, outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of ACProducts Holdings, Inc. (aka "Cabinetworks Group") to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, the senior secured first lien term loan to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.

"The downgrade reflects our expectations of continued material, freight and labor cost inflation over the next twelve months that will negatively impact Cabinetworks' profitability," said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst. "Since the initial rating in 2021 the company has underperformed relative to our initial expectations, resulting in significantly weaker credit metrics" added Bisono. Adjusted debt/ LTM EBITDA has increased to 9.6x as of December 31, 2021, up from an already high 8.1x following the company's leveraged buy-out in Q2 2021.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain high at above 7.0x over the next 12 to 18 months and that price increases implemented in 2021 will not be sufficient to fully offset higher input costs.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: ACProducts Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ACProducts Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the highly discretionary nature of cabinets and the resulting variability in earnings for Cabinetworks through economic cycles. Furthermore, customer concentration with big box retailers exposes the company to sudden shifts in demand. The rating also considers the inflationary pressures of higher input costs on the business, specifically with respect to hardwood lumber, ocean freight and labor, which will continue to negatively impact margins over the next year. In addition to a more targeted focus on pricing, the company has invested in procurement initiatives and has exited the low margin direct to builder single-family business, which should help offset inflationary pressures longer-term. In addition, Cabinetworks' rating takes into account the company broad product portfolio, diverse channel distribution network and national scale.

Cabinetworks' liquidity is expected to be good over the next 12 to 18 months and considers positive free cash flow of about $90 million in both 2022 and 2023. Liquidity is supported by a $250 million asset-based revolver due 2026 that is expected to remain largely available.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Cabinetworks operates with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 5.5x, adjusted EBITA-to-interest consistently above 2.0x and adjusted free cash flow to debt consistently above 5.0%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, adjusted EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.0x, or the company experiences a deterioration in liquidity likely as a result of its aggressive financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cabinetworks Group, headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, is a national manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, the company generated about $2.0 billion in revenue.

