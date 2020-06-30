Moody's downgrades ADO Properties to Ba2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating and the senior unsecured rating of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The non-prime (NP) short-term issuer rating was unaffected by today's rating action. Moody's also withdrew the probability of default rating of Ba1-PD as Moody's does not utilise the Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies cross sector methodology for real estate companies.

The downgrade follows the exercise ADO's option to acquire full control of Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") via exercise of an option for 51% in Consus, and an anticipated further voluntary offer for the remaining shares in Consus. "The acquisition of Consus increases business risk, which is not fully mitigated by a mid-term potential improvement in the property portfolio quality" says Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "The stable outlook on the Ba2 corporate family and instrument ratings considers the inherent strengths of the joint entity as a leading German residential company, combined with expected deleveraging from sales proceeds, existing cash and equity issuance proceeds".

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects the increased development exposure that ADO takes on with the acquisition of Consus. We understand that the settlement of the call option will follow the launch of an equity raise of €450 million, which however is being fully underwritten.

The development exposure comes with uncertainty around earnings, cash flow contributions and execution of the developments. We expect Moody's measure of total cost to complete including land of all committed projects to total assets to exceed 20% at the end of 2020. While the company has discretion about the rundown of this exposure when it comes to starting new projects to hold, it is likely to remain above credit-neutral levels. A large part of the developments are lower risk given the forward sold nature of the business, but the entire construction risk, as well as a part of the letting and sales risk, remain within Consus. Depending on the executed schedule of new started project that the company intends to hold, the exposure can increase over time, especially during 2022. The development exposure is a credit negative for the rating outcome, hence a reduction of the exposure over time would be seen as a credit positive.

ADO's rating is supported by its size and scale, and increasing diversification in Germany with a gross asset value around €8.6 billion and above 75,000 rental units. Including Consus, we estimate gross asset value to be above €11 billion. Berlin remains a geographic focus with 50% of assets by value for the residential portfolio, but the landbank exposure from Consus is more scattered around the largest cities in Germany. The company benefits from the stable German residential property market, which continues to attract rental demand that is less dependent on GDP, very good secured funding conditions and investor appetite.

The acquisition of Consus will give ADO access to a large pipeline of new, well located, mostly residential projects in the catchment area of the largest cities in Germany. It will increase asset quality over the next 5-7 years and create a more bifurcated portfolio of a larger part of affordable housing with lower sensitivity to economic developments, and new assets with higher sensitivity to household incomes. We would expect those new assets to find high interest even in a potential downturn.

The company will face the challenge of integrating ADO and ADLER while at the same time integrating a build-to-sell developer and turn it into an in-house developer. The transaction expresses a high degree of risk appetite of the company.

The combined entity will reduce leverage from an elevated leverage starting point. We have assumed part of the existing cash resources, sales proceeds mainly stemming from ADLER's sales pipeline, proceeds from announced sales of projects at Consus level, as well as positive cash flow contributions from the rundown of Consus existing development business to contribute towards a reduction of debt. We have projected Moody's adjusted debt/assets to decline to 50%-55% on a pro-forma basis for the next 12-18 months including Consus, declining from our estimated Moody's adjusted debt/assets ratio of 57.7% for ADO/ADLER combined as of Q1 2020.

We estimate Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to remain elevated above 20x, and fixed charge cover to be below 2x, both during our typical 12-18 months forecast horizon during which development related EBITDA still contributes, but also potentially into 2022 where external development activities are less relevant in terms of EBITDA contribution. In this context, we have only given partial benefit to the EBITDA contribution of the development business, as we see it as a lower quality EBITDA with much more volatility than residential rental EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is sufficient for the next 12 to 18 months with the proceeds of the equity raise being used to pay down some debt that is due over the next 12-18 months and some beyond this timeframe, and existing cash and notarised sale proceeds effectively covering cash outflows from debt maturities and capital spending. We expect the company to generate more cash from further expected sales and refinance more debt in the next months to maintain sufficient liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS UP

- The company builds a track record of executing on the business integration, including its new governance structure, property sales, equity raise, and an improved profitability

- Adding a track record of executing developments as well as sale of Condos at around business plan levels, and a reduction of the development exposure

- The company terms out its debt maturity profile and addresses refinancing needs well in advance

- The company reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to total asset ratio to below 55% (which we expect), and Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 20x on a sustained basis

- Fixed charge cover increases above 2x

WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS DOWN

- Failure to execute developments and Condo sales, leading to increasing liabilities and cash needs

- weakening operating performance in terms of vacancy rate, profitability or rental growth

- Debt/assets increases to 60%

- Fixed charge cover sustains below 1.5x

- The company fails to maintain sufficient liquidity, including the increased requirements from its development business

- A failure to maintain ADO's majority class of debt unsecured may lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured debt instruments

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: ADO Properties S.A.

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Withdrawal:

.... Probability of Default Rating, previously rated Ba1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

