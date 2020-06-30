Moody's downgrades ADO Properties to Ba2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating and the senior unsecured
rating of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") to Ba2 from Ba1.
The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
The non-prime (NP) short-term issuer rating was unaffected
by today's rating action. Moody's also withdrew the
probability of default rating of Ba1-PD as Moody's does not
utilise the Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
cross sector methodology for real estate companies.
The downgrade follows the exercise ADO's option to acquire full
control of Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") via exercise of
an option for 51% in Consus, and an anticipated further voluntary
offer for the remaining shares in Consus. "The acquisition
of Consus increases business risk, which is not fully mitigated
by a mid-term potential improvement in the property portfolio quality"
says Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer
at Moody's. "The stable outlook on the Ba2 corporate family
and instrument ratings considers the inherent strengths of the joint entity
as a leading German residential company, combined with expected
deleveraging from sales proceeds, existing cash and equity issuance
proceeds".
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade reflects the increased development exposure that ADO takes
on with the acquisition of Consus. We understand that the settlement
of the call option will follow the launch of an equity raise of €450
million, which however is being fully underwritten.
The development exposure comes with uncertainty around earnings,
cash flow contributions and execution of the developments. We expect
Moody's measure of total cost to complete including land of all
committed projects to total assets to exceed 20% at the end of
2020. While the company has discretion about the rundown of this
exposure when it comes to starting new projects to hold, it is likely
to remain above credit-neutral levels. A large part of the
developments are lower risk given the forward sold nature of the business,
but the entire construction risk, as well as a part of the letting
and sales risk, remain within Consus. Depending on the executed
schedule of new started project that the company intends to hold,
the exposure can increase over time, especially during 2022.
The development exposure is a credit negative for the rating outcome,
hence a reduction of the exposure over time would be seen as a credit
positive.
ADO's rating is supported by its size and scale, and increasing
diversification in Germany with a gross asset value around €8.6
billion and above 75,000 rental units. Including Consus,
we estimate gross asset value to be above €11 billion. Berlin
remains a geographic focus with 50% of assets by value for the
residential portfolio, but the landbank exposure from Consus is
more scattered around the largest cities in Germany. The company
benefits from the stable German residential property market, which
continues to attract rental demand that is less dependent on GDP,
very good secured funding conditions and investor appetite.
The acquisition of Consus will give ADO access to a large pipeline of
new, well located, mostly residential projects in the catchment
area of the largest cities in Germany. It will increase asset quality
over the next 5-7 years and create a more bifurcated portfolio
of a larger part of affordable housing with lower sensitivity to economic
developments, and new assets with higher sensitivity to household
incomes. We would expect those new assets to find high interest
even in a potential downturn.
The company will face the challenge of integrating ADO and ADLER while
at the same time integrating a build-to-sell developer and
turn it into an in-house developer. The transaction expresses
a high degree of risk appetite of the company.
The combined entity will reduce leverage from an elevated leverage starting
point. We have assumed part of the existing cash resources,
sales proceeds mainly stemming from ADLER's sales pipeline,
proceeds from announced sales of projects at Consus level, as well
as positive cash flow contributions from the rundown of Consus existing
development business to contribute towards a reduction of debt.
We have projected Moody's adjusted debt/assets to decline to 50%-55%
on a pro-forma basis for the next 12-18 months including
Consus, declining from our estimated Moody's adjusted debt/assets
ratio of 57.7% for ADO/ADLER combined as of Q1 2020.
We estimate Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to remain elevated
above 20x, and fixed charge cover to be below 2x, both during
our typical 12-18 months forecast horizon during which development
related EBITDA still contributes, but also potentially into 2022
where external development activities are less relevant in terms of EBITDA
contribution. In this context, we have only given partial
benefit to the EBITDA contribution of the development business,
as we see it as a lower quality EBITDA with much more volatility than
residential rental EBITDA.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is sufficient for the next 12 to 18 months with the proceeds
of the equity raise being used to pay down some debt that is due over
the next 12-18 months and some beyond this timeframe, and
existing cash and notarised sale proceeds effectively covering cash outflows
from debt maturities and capital spending. We expect the company
to generate more cash from further expected sales and refinance more debt
in the next months to maintain sufficient liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS UP
- The company builds a track record of executing on the business
integration, including its new governance structure, property
sales, equity raise, and an improved profitability
- Adding a track record of executing developments as well as sale
of Condos at around business plan levels, and a reduction of the
development exposure
- The company terms out its debt maturity profile and addresses
refinancing needs well in advance
- The company reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to
total asset ratio to below 55% (which we expect), and Moody's-adjusted
net debt/EBITDA below 20x on a sustained basis
- Fixed charge cover increases above 2x
WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS DOWN
- Failure to execute developments and Condo sales, leading
to increasing liabilities and cash needs
- weakening operating performance in terms of vacancy rate,
profitability or rental growth
- Debt/assets increases to 60%
- Fixed charge cover sustains below 1.5x
- The company fails to maintain sufficient liquidity, including
the increased requirements from its development business
- A failure to maintain ADO's majority class of debt unsecured
may lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured debt instruments
