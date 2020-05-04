info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades ADO's ratings to Ba1, changes outlook to negative

04 May 2020

Frankfurt am Main, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a new corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 to ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") Concurrently, the senior unsecured rating of ADO was downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3. The short-term Issuer rating was downgraded to Not Prime (NP) . The outlook was changed to negative from rating under review.

Moody's has withdrawn ADO's issuer rating of Baa3 following its downgrade to Ba1, as per the rating agency's practice for corporates with non-investment-grade ratings.

"The downgrade of ADO's ratings reflect the weaker credit profile following the acquisition of ADLER Real Estate AG, which resulted in higher leverage" says Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "The further downside risk to leverage, and execution risks on the realisation of synergies, expected sales, and the intended capital raise, as well as an unclear situation around the intended purchase of Consus Real Estate AG, contribute to the negative outlook of the ratings"

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADO's rating is supported by its size and scale, and increasing diversification in Germany with a gross asset value around €8.6 billion and above 75,000 rental units. Berlin remains a geographic focus with 50% of assets by value. The company benefits from the stable German residential property market, which continues to attract rental demand that is less dependent on GDP, very good, especially secured funding conditions and investor appetite.

ADO's rating downgrade follows the acquisition of ADLER Real Estate AG ("Adler"),which caused leverage and leverage appetite to increase substantially. ADO's new financial policy is a net loan to value (LTV) below 50%, up from 40% net LTV before the transaction. We estimate Moody's -adjusted debt to gross assets above 57% as of December 2019. The company intends to achieve its leverage target through a combination of property sales and a rights issue. We expect debt/total assets to remain above 50% pro-forma for property sales and an announced rights issue. Net debt/EBITDA will be in the range of 21-26x, highly sensitive to timing and quantity of sales and the rights issue, as well as EBITDA margin development. Net debt/EBITDA and coverage, which will be in the range of 1.9-2.5x are substantially weaker compared to residential real estate companies rated investment grade.

The company expects operating synergies of up to €20 million from the effective reduction in operating expenses, corporate overhead cost and platform savings. We believe some operational synergies are achievable. At the same time, even considering some synergies, the company continues to achieve a very low EBITDA margin compared to peers, even after adjusting for transaction-based cost in 2019. The company also expected financial synergies through reduced cost of debt. We do assume a moderate rise in average interest cost on the back of the repayment of the bridge facility, and uncertainties around pricing especially for unsecured debt at the time of refinancing.

ADO has sufficient liquidity for the next 12 months, but the company's debt maturity profile is short-dated compared to peers. The company has limited refinancing needs in 2020, but we estimate refinancing needs above €1bn in 2021 as well as some CAPEX needs stemming from the portfolio and Adler's development pipeline. The company had above €600m of cash at hand at year end 2019 as well as an €200 million undrawn revolving credit facility. The company will likely receive cash proceeds from already notarised sales, and an announced equity raise in Q3, but we expect those to repay the bridge facility maturing in 2022 (including extension options). We do not expect the bridge facility to be ultimately available for further drawings outside the potential refinancings on Consus level in case the transaction was to ultimately proceed. The company reported a weighted average debt maturity profile below 3.8 years as of December 2019, which is the lowest among the German residential peers, albeit some are funding largely on a secured basis. We expect the company to substantially term out debt and refinance maturing debt, especially the bond maturing in December 2021, well ahead of the maturity date.

The acquisition of Adler and several incidents on both ADO and Adler side raised concerns around governance and the willingness to take creditor-friendly decisions in the past. We think the company's partially new management, and its new board structure that is in progress of forming, needs to prove the ability to execute its business plan and show prudent financial and business discipline especially in period of weakening access to debt and equity. We recognise that excluding the acquisition of Consus, the new shareholder structure of ADO is widely diversified, and the new board structure aims to facilitate a majority of directors deemed to be independent.

We understand that an exercise of the option to acquire Consus is unlikely at this point. Hence we did not consider the credit implications of a full acquisition in ratings at this point. While purchasing a 22% stake in Consus in December 2019, ADO has also secured an option to acquire a further 51% of the shares in Consus on an all share basis. We consider a full acquisition as negative as it will likely further increase leverage, create additional financing needs, and substantially increase development exposure for a number of years, based on our understanding of Consus committed while mainly pre-sold pipeline.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the prospects to execute on the company's business plan, including the success of the integration of the two entities, timing and success of the announced €500m equity raise, as well as a lack of clarity around the future strategy on the acquisition of Consus. The outlook also addresses risks around reducing debt to assets below 55%, and a material reduction in net debt to EBITDA below 20x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS UP

- The company builds a track record of executing on the business integration, including its new governance structure, property sales, equity raise, and an improved profitability

- The company terms out its debt maturity profile and addresses refinancing needs well in advance

- The company reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to total asset ratio to well below 55% and Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA towards the mid-teens on a sustained basis

- Fixed charge cover increases above 2.5x

WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS DOWN

- Failure to reduce debt/assets to 55%, but the tolerance for leverage at the current rating would be lower if net debt/EBITDA remains above 20x

- Fixed charge cover sustains below 2x

- The company fails to address refinancing needs well in advance of its maturities

- A full acquisition of Consus may also lead to a downgrade, given the substantial increased in development risk, refinancing needs, and anticipated weakening of financial metrics

- A failure to maintain ADO's majority class of debt unsecured may lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured debt instruments

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: ADO Properties S.A.

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

Downgrades:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

....ST Issuer Rating, Dongraded to NP from P-3

Withdrawals:

.... LT Issuer Rating, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

