Moody's downgrades ADO's ratings to Ba1, changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a new corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 to ADO Properties
S.A. ("ADO") Concurrently, the senior unsecured rating
of ADO was downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3. The short-term Issuer
rating was downgraded to Not Prime (NP) . The outlook was changed
to negative from rating under review.
Moody's has withdrawn ADO's issuer rating of Baa3 following its
downgrade to Ba1, as per the rating agency's practice for corporates
with non-investment-grade ratings.
"The downgrade of ADO's ratings reflect the weaker credit profile
following the acquisition of ADLER Real Estate AG, which resulted
in higher leverage" says Oliver Schmitt, a Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "The further
downside risk to leverage, and execution risks on the realisation
of synergies, expected sales, and the intended capital raise,
as well as an unclear situation around the intended purchase of Consus
Real Estate AG, contribute to the negative outlook of the ratings"
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ADO's rating is supported by its size and scale, and increasing
diversification in Germany with a gross asset value around €8.6
billion and above 75,000 rental units. Berlin remains a geographic
focus with 50% of assets by value. The company benefits
from the stable German residential property market, which continues
to attract rental demand that is less dependent on GDP, very good,
especially secured funding conditions and investor appetite.
ADO's rating downgrade follows the acquisition of ADLER Real Estate
AG ("Adler"),which caused leverage and leverage appetite to increase
substantially. ADO's new financial policy is a net loan to
value (LTV) below 50%, up from 40% net LTV before
the transaction. We estimate Moody's -adjusted debt
to gross assets above 57% as of December 2019. The company
intends to achieve its leverage target through a combination of property
sales and a rights issue. We expect debt/total assets to remain
above 50% pro-forma for property sales and an announced
rights issue. Net debt/EBITDA will be in the range of 21-26x,
highly sensitive to timing and quantity of sales and the rights issue,
as well as EBITDA margin development. Net debt/EBITDA and coverage,
which will be in the range of 1.9-2.5x are substantially
weaker compared to residential real estate companies rated investment
grade.
The company expects operating synergies of up to €20 million from
the effective reduction in operating expenses, corporate overhead
cost and platform savings. We believe some operational synergies
are achievable. At the same time, even considering some synergies,
the company continues to achieve a very low EBITDA margin compared to
peers, even after adjusting for transaction-based cost in
2019. The company also expected financial synergies through reduced
cost of debt. We do assume a moderate rise in average interest
cost on the back of the repayment of the bridge facility, and uncertainties
around pricing especially for unsecured debt at the time of refinancing.
ADO has sufficient liquidity for the next 12 months, but the company's
debt maturity profile is short-dated compared to peers.
The company has limited refinancing needs in 2020, but we estimate
refinancing needs above €1bn in 2021 as well as some CAPEX needs
stemming from the portfolio and Adler's development pipeline.
The company had above €600m of cash at hand at year end 2019 as well
as an €200 million undrawn revolving credit facility. The
company will likely receive cash proceeds from already notarised sales,
and an announced equity raise in Q3, but we expect those to repay
the bridge facility maturing in 2022 (including extension options).
We do not expect the bridge facility to be ultimately available for further
drawings outside the potential refinancings on Consus level in case the
transaction was to ultimately proceed. The company reported a weighted
average debt maturity profile below 3.8 years as of December 2019,
which is the lowest among the German residential peers, albeit some
are funding largely on a secured basis. We expect the company to
substantially term out debt and refinance maturing debt, especially
the bond maturing in December 2021, well ahead of the maturity date.
The acquisition of Adler and several incidents on both ADO and Adler side
raised concerns around governance and the willingness to take creditor-friendly
decisions in the past. We think the company's partially new
management, and its new board structure that is in progress of forming,
needs to prove the ability to execute its business plan and show prudent
financial and business discipline especially in period of weakening access
to debt and equity. We recognise that excluding the acquisition
of Consus, the new shareholder structure of ADO is widely diversified,
and the new board structure aims to facilitate a majority of directors
deemed to be independent.
We understand that an exercise of the option to acquire Consus is unlikely
at this point. Hence we did not consider the credit implications
of a full acquisition in ratings at this point. While purchasing
a 22% stake in Consus in December 2019, ADO has also secured
an option to acquire a further 51% of the shares in Consus on an
all share basis. We consider a full acquisition as negative as
it will likely further increase leverage, create additional financing
needs, and substantially increase development exposure for a number
of years, based on our understanding of Consus committed while mainly
pre-sold pipeline.
RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the prospects to execute
on the company's business plan, including the success of the
integration of the two entities, timing and success of the announced
€500m equity raise, as well as a lack of clarity around the
future strategy on the acquisition of Consus. The outlook also
addresses risks around reducing debt to assets below 55%,
and a material reduction in net debt to EBITDA below 20x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS UP
- The company builds a track record of executing on the business
integration, including its new governance structure, property
sales, equity raise, and an improved profitability
- The company terms out its debt maturity profile and addresses
refinancing needs well in advance
- The company reduces its Moody's-adjusted gross debt
to total asset ratio to well below 55% and Moody's-adjusted
net debt/EBITDA towards the mid-teens on a sustained basis
- Fixed charge cover increases above 2.5x
WHAT COULD CHANGE RATINGS DOWN
- Failure to reduce debt/assets to 55%, but the tolerance
for leverage at the current rating would be lower if net debt/EBITDA remains
above 20x
- Fixed charge cover sustains below 2x
- The company fails to address refinancing needs well in advance
of its maturities
- A full acquisition of Consus may also lead to a downgrade,
given the substantial increased in development risk, refinancing
needs, and anticipated weakening of financial metrics
- A failure to maintain ADO's majority class of debt unsecured
may lead to a downgrade of the senior unsecured debt instruments
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: ADO Properties S.A.
Assignments:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba1-PD
Downgrades:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
....ST Issuer Rating, Dongraded to NP
from P-3
Withdrawals:
.... LT Issuer Rating, previously rated
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454