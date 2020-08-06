Moody's downgrades AEP, AEP Texas, Ohio Power and PSC of Oklahoma, outlooks stable

Approximately $15 billion of debt and credit facilities affected

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the long-term ratings of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP, senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1) and its subsidiaries AEP Texas Inc. (AEP Texas, senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1), Ohio Power Company (OPCo, senior unsecured to A3 from A2), and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO, senior unsecured to Baa1 from A3). At the same time, Moody's revised the outlooks for AEP, AEP Texas, OPCo and PSO to stable from negative. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrades of AEP and utility subsidiaries AEP Texas, Ohio Power and Public Service of Oklahoma reflect weakened financial profiles that are being driven by large capital programs and an increased use of leverage", said Laura Schumacher, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. Although AEP's most recent financing plan includes an additional $1.3 billion of equity to fund its acquisition of the $2 billion North Central Wind projects in 2021, prior acquisitions and ongoing capital spending have added debt to all of the companies' balance sheets. While capital programs at the utilities remain primarily focused on growth in lower risk transmission and distribution networks and renewable generation, the subsidiaries cash flows continue to be negatively impacted by the accelerated return of deferred income taxes and the near-term inability to monetize production tax credits. At the same time, the consolidated organization is relying more heavily on debt than it had historically.

The downgrade of AEP Texas is driven primarily by the increase in leverage we expect will occur following the company's 2020 general rate case decision. The authorization resulted in a $40 million annual revenue reduction ($170 million in year one), based on a 9.4% return on equity and a 42.5% equity layer rather than the 45% requested. Rates became effective in June. AEP now plans to increase leverage at AEP Texas to align more closely with its approved capital structure. The higher debt burden, when combined with the lower authorized revenues, will cause cash flow credit metrics to decline materially from their current levels. For example, the ratio of cash flow from operations excluding changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt will be in the range of 12-13% versus 18% for the twelve months ending March 2020, and 17% for 2019.

The downgrade of OPCo reflects a similarly weakened financial profile that is being driven by its ongoing elevated capital program and the loss of supplemental cash flow previously generated by Ohio regulatory commission approved transition riders. Going forward, we expect a significant portion of OPCo's investment will be funded with debt, and that the utility's credit metrics will remain under pressure. For example, we anticipate that OPCo will produce ratios of CFO pre-WC to debt that are in the mid-to-high teens as compared to ratios that, prior to 2019, were above 30%.

The downgrade of PSO considers the results of the company's 2019 rate case decision, its planned acquisition of 45% of the North Central Wind projects, and ongoing financing strategies. While PSO's earnings profile improved following the rate case outcome, its cash flows are being negatively impacted by the fairly rapid (over five years) return of excess deferred taxes and the inability to accelerate recovery of the Oklaunion coal-fired plant scheduled to close in October 2020. The acquisition of 675 MW of the North Central Wind projects has been authorized at the company's current 9.4% earnings level and will be funded in line with the company's approved capital structure, which includes about 48% equity. While the acquisition is accretive to earnings, given the long-lived nature of the assets, the need to defer production tax credits along with the balance of the company's capital program, PSO's cash flow based credit metrics will remain under pressure. For example, ratios of CFO pre-WC to debt will be in the mid-to-high teens rather than returning to a level above 19% that we had established as a threshold to maintain PSO's prior A3 rating.

The downgrade of AEP considers the downgrades of these three utility subsidiaries and recognizes that its consolidated capital program, which includes the North Central Wind projects along with growth at its lower risk transmission and distribution networks, will be executed with significant use of leverage. In addition to increasing debt at its subsidiaries, AEP is also relying more heavily on parent level debt to support the equity needs of its operating utilities. Historically, AEP's capital structure had incorporated a very limited amount of holding company debt, a key credit positive compared to many holding company peers. Currently, however, parent level debt represents about 20% of consolidated AEP debt, and the ratio will likely remain near this level.

Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for AEP and its subsidiaries are primarily related to carbon regulations and social risks related to demographic and societal trends, as well as customer and regulatory relations. AEP has moderate carbon transition risk within the regulated utility sector as the majority of its energy is generated by fossil fuels. Although still heavily reliant on coal generation, AEP is focused on transitioning to a cleaner energy future. As of 2019, AEP's consolidated 31,524 MW generating portfolio included about 45% coal-fired resources, versus about 66% in 1999, and about 17% in renewable generation, compared to around 4% in 2005. The North Central Wind projects will add close to 1,500 MW of wind generation bringing renewables to about 20% of the portfolio. From a governance perspective, financial strategy and risk management are key considerations.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, we do not consider the impact of the coronavirus outbreak to be a material credit driver for AEP.

As events related to the coronavirus continue, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios. The effects of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are weaker than expected; however, we see these issues as temporary and not reflective of the long-term financial or credit profile of AEP.

Outlook

The stable outlooks for AEP, AEP Texas, OPCo and PSO recognize that the companies continue to benefit from supportive regulatory frameworks that provide numerous riders and trackers to assure recovery of the investments the utilities are making to grow rate base. The outlooks consider that the sizable capital programs are focused on lower risk transmission and distribution networks and renewables, which facilitate the organization's clean energy transition and reduce its carbon transition risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Upward ratings pressure could develop if there were to be an increase in cash flow, perhaps due to regulatory activity or load growth, or a reduction in leverage such that we could expect key financial credit metrics to strengthen. For example, at AEP a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 15%, at AEP Texas a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 15%, at OPCo a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 20%, and at PSO a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 20%. A reduction in parent leverage, such that the ratio of parent to consolidated debt moves closer to 10%, could put upward pressure on AEP's rating.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

There could be downward pressure on the ratings if a more contentious regulatory environment were to develop in any of AEP's jurisdictions, if ongoing capital investments cannot be recovered on a timely basis, or if financial metrics deteriorate. For example, at AEP a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 13%, at AEP Texas a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 12%, at OPCo a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 16%, and at PSO a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 16%.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AEP is a large electric utility holding company with nine vertically integrated or retail transmission and distribution utility subsidiaries operating in eleven states. The company also operates transmission companies within the eastern and southwestern regions of the United States and owns a competitive generation and marketing business that is currently focused on growing its contracted renewable generation portfolio. AEP currently has a regulated rate base of around $46 billion and serves about 5.5 million customers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

