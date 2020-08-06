Moody's downgrades AEP, AEP Texas, Ohio Power and PSC of Oklahoma, outlooks stable

Approximately $15 billion of debt and credit facilities affected
New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the long-term
ratings of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP,
senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1) and its subsidiaries AEP Texas Inc.
(AEP Texas, senior unsecured to Baa2 from Baa1), Ohio Power
Company (OPCo, senior unsecured to A3 from A2), and Public
Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO, senior unsecured to Baa1 from
A3). At the same time, Moody's revised the outlooks
for AEP, AEP Texas, OPCo and PSO to stable from negative.
A complete list of rating actions is included below.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrades of AEP and utility subsidiaries AEP Texas,
Ohio Power and Public Service of Oklahoma reflect weakened financial profiles
that are being driven by large capital programs and an increased use of
leverage", said Laura Schumacher, Vice President --
Senior Credit Officer. Although AEP's most recent financing
plan includes an additional $1.3 billion of equity to fund
its acquisition of the $2 billion North Central Wind projects in
2021, prior acquisitions and ongoing capital spending have added
debt to all of the companies' balance sheets. While capital
programs at the utilities remain primarily focused on growth in lower
risk transmission and distribution networks and renewable generation,
the subsidiaries cash flows continue to be negatively impacted by the
accelerated return of deferred income taxes and the near-term inability
to monetize production tax credits. At the same time, the
consolidated organization is relying more heavily on debt than it had
historically.
The downgrade of AEP Texas is driven primarily by the increase in leverage
we expect will occur following the company's 2020 general rate case
decision. The authorization resulted in a $40 million annual
revenue reduction ($170 million in year one), based on a
9.4% return on equity and a 42.5% equity layer
rather than the 45% requested. Rates became effective in
June. AEP now plans to increase leverage at AEP Texas to align
more closely with its approved capital structure. The higher debt
burden, when combined with the lower authorized revenues,
will cause cash flow credit metrics to decline materially from their current
levels. For example, the ratio of cash flow from operations
excluding changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt will
be in the range of 12-13% versus 18% for the twelve
months ending March 2020, and 17% for 2019.
The downgrade of OPCo reflects a similarly weakened financial profile
that is being driven by its ongoing elevated capital program and the loss
of supplemental cash flow previously generated by Ohio regulatory commission
approved transition riders. Going forward, we expect a significant
portion of OPCo's investment will be funded with debt, and
that the utility's credit metrics will remain under pressure.
For example, we anticipate that OPCo will produce ratios of CFO
pre-WC to debt that are in the mid-to-high teens
as compared to ratios that, prior to 2019, were above 30%.
The downgrade of PSO considers the results of the company's 2019
rate case decision, its planned acquisition of 45% of the
North Central Wind projects, and ongoing financing strategies.
While PSO's earnings profile improved following the rate case outcome,
its cash flows are being negatively impacted by the fairly rapid (over
five years) return of excess deferred taxes and the inability to accelerate
recovery of the Oklaunion coal-fired plant scheduled to close in
October 2020. The acquisition of 675 MW of the North Central Wind
projects has been authorized at the company's current 9.4%
earnings level and will be funded in line with the company's approved
capital structure, which includes about 48% equity.
While the acquisition is accretive to earnings, given the long-lived
nature of the assets, the need to defer production tax credits along
with the balance of the company's capital program, PSO's
cash flow based credit metrics will remain under pressure. For
example, ratios of CFO pre-WC to debt will be in the mid-to-high
teens rather than returning to a level above 19% that we had established
as a threshold to maintain PSO's prior A3 rating.
The downgrade of AEP considers the downgrades of these three utility subsidiaries
and recognizes that its consolidated capital program, which includes
the North Central Wind projects along with growth at its lower risk transmission
and distribution networks, will be executed with significant use
of leverage. In addition to increasing debt at its subsidiaries,
AEP is also relying more heavily on parent level debt to support the equity
needs of its operating utilities. Historically, AEP's
capital structure had incorporated a very limited amount of holding company
debt, a key credit positive compared to many holding company peers.
Currently, however, parent level debt represents about 20%
of consolidated AEP debt, and the ratio will likely remain near
this level.
Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated
into our credit analysis for AEP and its subsidiaries are primarily related
to carbon regulations and social risks related to demographic and societal
trends, as well as customer and regulatory relations. AEP
has moderate carbon transition risk within the regulated utility sector
as the majority of its energy is generated by fossil fuels. Although
still heavily reliant on coal generation, AEP is focused on transitioning
to a cleaner energy future. As of 2019, AEP's consolidated
31,524 MW generating portfolio included about 45% coal-fired
resources, versus about 66% in 1999, and about 17%
in renewable generation, compared to around 4% in 2005.
The North Central Wind projects will add close to 1,500 MW of wind
generation bringing renewables to about 20% of the portfolio.
From a governance perspective, financial strategy and risk management
are key considerations.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices and asset price volatility are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions,
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. However, we do not consider
the impact of the coronavirus outbreak to be a material credit driver
for AEP.
As events related to the coronavirus continue, we are taking into
consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more
severe downside scenarios. The effects of the pandemic could result
in financial metrics that are weaker than expected; however,
we see these issues as temporary and not reflective of the long-term
financial or credit profile of AEP.
Outlook
The stable outlooks for AEP, AEP Texas, OPCo and PSO recognize
that the companies continue to benefit from supportive regulatory frameworks
that provide numerous riders and trackers to assure recovery of the investments
the utilities are making to grow rate base. The outlooks consider
that the sizable capital programs are focused on lower risk transmission
and distribution networks and renewables, which facilitate the organization's
clean energy transition and reduce its carbon transition risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Upward ratings pressure could develop if there were to be an increase
in cash flow, perhaps due to regulatory activity or load growth,
or a reduction in leverage such that we could expect key financial credit
metrics to strengthen. For example, at AEP a ratio of CFO
pre-WC to debt sustained above 15%, at AEP Texas a
ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 15%, at
OPCo a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 20%,
and at PSO a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained above 20%.
A reduction in parent leverage, such that the ratio of parent to
consolidated debt moves closer to 10%, could put upward pressure
on AEP's rating.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
There could be downward pressure on the ratings if a more contentious
regulatory environment were to develop in any of AEP's jurisdictions,
if ongoing capital investments cannot be recovered on a timely basis,
or if financial metrics deteriorate. For example, at AEP
a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 13%,
at AEP Texas a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 12%,
at OPCo a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 16%,
and at PSO a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 16%.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: American Electric Power Company, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Junior Subordinated Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2
..Issuer: Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Rockport (City of) IN
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: AEP Texas Inc.
....Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2
from Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: AEP Texas Central Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Matagorda County Navigation District 1,
TX
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Ohio Power Company
....Issuer Rating, Downgraded to A3
from A2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P)A2
..Issuer: Columbus Southern Power Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2 (Assumed by Ohio Power Company)
..Issuer: Public Service Company of Oklahoma
....Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1
from A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: American Electric Power Company, Inc.
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: American Electric Power Company, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: AEP Texas Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Ohio Power Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Public Service Company of Oklahoma
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AEP is a large electric utility
holding company with nine vertically integrated or retail transmission
and distribution utility subsidiaries operating in eleven states.
The company also operates transmission companies within the eastern and
southwestern regions of the United States and owns a competitive generation
and marketing business that is currently focused on growing its contracted
renewable generation portfolio. AEP currently has a regulated rate
base of around $46 billion and serves about 5.5 million
customers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
