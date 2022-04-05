Moody's downgrades AES El Salvador Trust II to Caa1; outlook negative

Approximately $310 million of debt securities affected

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings for AES El Salvador Trust II bis (Trustco II) to Caa1 from B3, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The ratings outlook remains negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AES El Salvador Trust II bis

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AES El Salvador Trust II bis

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Trustco II's heightened refinancing risk for the $310 million Notes that will mature in March 2023, given the current challenging financing conditions in the local and global markets. Also, liquidity position of Trustco II will be tight in 2022, indicating a higher likelihood of a default event.

As of December 2021, Moody's estimates that the notes' guarantors had around $30 million of cash balance on a combined basis, together with an expected internal cash generation of $60 million in the 12-month period through December 2022. This will not be sufficient to cover Trustco II's liquidity needs, including working capital requirements, capital expenditures and debt maturities of around $340 million. For Trustco II's liquidity assessment, Moody's also considers that under the terms of the Notes, the structure has a six-month debt service reserve account covering interest only.

The ratings acknowledge that the guarantors benefit from an interest income of approximately $11 million per year on two intercompany loans amounting to $183.4 million from AES Corporation (AES, Ba1 review for upgrade ) in connection with their acquisition. The ratings also consider AES' historical track-record of support through the reduction in the dividend payments from its El Salvadorian subsidiaries amid the country's financial and liquidity challenges.

The strong market position of the guarantors, as providers of the essential electricity distribution service with predictable revenue streams, are balanced by the dependence on timely subsidies from the Government of El Salvador (Caa1 negative), which exposes the company to the sovereign credit quality.

This action also considers the deterioration in the regulatory framework that reduces the predictability and consistency on how the regulated tariffs are applied for the operating distribution companies that guarantee the notes. In March, the Government of El Salvador published Decrees introducing a price cap to the tariffs of end-clients, limiting the pass through of fuel costs. This measure will negatively impact net working capital for the electricity distribution companies in the absence of corresponding subsidies.

The negative outlook reflects Trustco II's weak liquidity and refinancing risk, with debt obligations maturing in 2023 along with Moody's rating outlook of El Salvador's sovereign rating.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's considers that Trustco II has low carbon transition risks within the regulated utility sector given their transmission and distribution-only utility operations and lack of any direct exposure to fossil-fuel generation. However, it is exposed to potential regulatory changes, a social risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded or stabilized if the company extends its debt maturity profile or improve liquidity cushion ahead of upcoming debt maturities. Further downgrade pressures could materialize upon Moody's views that expected recovery for Trustco II's creditors is weaker than anticipated or a deterioration in the credit quality of El Salvador.

Trustco II issued the 10-year $310 million senior global notes due in 2023 for the benefit of four affiliated electric distribution companies in El Salvador: Compania de Alumbrado Electrico de San Salvador SA de CV (CAESS), Empresa Electrica de Oriente, S.A. de C.V. (EEO), AES CLESA S. en C. de C.V. (CLESA) and Distribuidora Electrica de Usulutan (DEUSEM). These four distribution utilities which are majority owned by The AES Corporation (AES; Ba1 RUR) unconditionally and severally guarantee the debt of Trust II bis, collectively the guarantors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

