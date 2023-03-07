Moody's downgrades AES Puerto Rico, L.P.'s senior secured bond rating to Caa2 from Caa1, outlook negative

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded today to Caa2 from Caa1 the rating assigned to AES Puerto Rico, L.P.'s (AES PR or Project) senior secured obligations, including approximately $144 million of senior secured bonds 2000 Series A issued by the Puerto Rico Industrial, Tourist, Educational, Medical, and Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority on behalf of AES PR. The rating outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: AES Puerto Rico, L.P.

....Senior Secured Funding Obligation, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: P.R. Ind Tour Ed Med & Env Ctl Facs Fin Auth

....Senior Secured Industrial Revenue Bond, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AES Puerto Rico, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade to Caa2 was prompted by the increased likelihood that AES PR will not have sufficient liquidity reserves on hand to make its June 1, 2023 debt service payment on the bond. Around $17.9 million of principal amortization is due on June 1, 2023. At end of February 2023, AES PR had fully depleted its debt service reserve account for the 2000 Series A.

AES PR's liquidity situation has been further aggravated during 2022 by operating expense pressure which currently cannot be passed through to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) under the power purchase agreement (PPA). Debt service coverage ratios were already below 1.0x in 2021 and 2022 but liquidity reserves were sufficient to make debt service payments during these years.

Operating expenses for the project have increased given that coal ash disposal has not been permitted on the island since 2020. These higher costs are not reimbursable under the PPA. AES PR has faced higher costs for coal ash disposal and entered into an Agremax Master Purchase and Sale Agreement with Keystone Properties LLC for the disposal of its coal ash on February 19, 2019. The agreement extends through 2025. AES PR had budgeted for residual waste disposal costs of around $26.3 million in 2022. AES PR also faced higher start-up costs in 2022 because the unit needed to be restarted several times due to transmission line tripps. These are also not reimbursable under the PPA. Furthermore, AES PR will likely face higher costs for coal supply once its fuel supply agreement expires at the end of 2023 given current market prices. AES PR continues to progress with the liner project which is required by the Environmenal Protection Agency (EPA) to avoid further ground water contamination from fly ash. Any fines or additional violation notices from the EPA would be credit negative.

We understand that AES PR is negotiating amendments to the PPA with PREPA to alleviate short-term and medium-term liquidity concerns. However, it is highly probable that these amendments cannot be agreed upon in time for the June 1, 2023 debt service payment or may be insufficient to improve AES PR's liqudity situation on a sustainable basis.

Other rating considerations include the value of AES PR to PREPA as a reliable, cost effective and important resource. While PREPA continues to operate its business in bankruptcy, the utility has honored its payment obligations under the PPA with AES PR throughout the bankruptcy, a credit positive, indicating the importance of the resource for island reliability. The economic value of the plant is limited following expiration of the PPA given a ban on coal plants in Puerto Rico by January 1, 2028.

Bondholders benefit from project finance features such as first-lien security on assets and contracts.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increased likelihood that AES Puerto Rico will miss its June 1, 2023 debt service payment if no amendment to the PPA with PREPA can be accomplished as a result of insufficient liquidity reserves and full depletion of the debt service reserve account.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

- Projected DSCR stabilizes around 1.0x and fully funded debt service reserve funds

- The project's ability to address environmental challenges and be in compliant with all EPA regulatory requirements

- Comfort around PREPA being able to make regular payments over the remaining life of the PPA that adequately cover all operating costs and debt service

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

- Termination of the PPA, increased risk of a default and/or Moody's view on prospected recovery in an event of default weakens

- DSCR remains below 1.0x

PROFILE

AES PR, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the AES Corporation (AES, Baa3 stable), owns and operates a 454 megawatt (MW) coalfired cogeneration facility located in Guayama, Puerto Rico. The project sells all of its firm energy and capacity pursuant to a 25- year power purchase agreement to PREPA, a public corporation and governmental agency of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

